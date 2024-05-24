68 All Star And Graham Value Stocks: 53 Fit To Buy In May

May 24, 2024 1:41 PM ETVALE, GRNT, TRMD, MED, PBR, ET, T, PFS, VZ, HSBC, FSK, OBDC, CIB, GBDC, HTGC
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Large Cap Value is a value ranking for large cap stocks that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value.
  • The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on sales, total assets, earnings, dividend payments, current ratio, long-term debt, and valuation.
  • 53 out of 68 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends (from $1K invested) exceeding their price per share.
  • By yield, Medfast again leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field this time followed by TRMD, FSK, PBR, VALE, OBDC, CPAC, CIB, HTGC, & GBDC. Those ten averaged 13.28% yield. By broker-target-price upside, the top-ten leaders were HSBC, VZ, PFS, T, ET, PBR, MED, TRMD, GRNT & VALE averaging 26.49%.
  • $5k invested May 21 in the five top yield value stars projected 7.10% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all the top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities re-took the lead of the top-ten May All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by over two-thirds of a length.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

dog wearing silly glasses

WilleeCole/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

"About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to

Get The Entire All-Star-Value Graham 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any of your favorite or least favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.38K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VALE--
Vale S.A.
GRNT--
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.
TRMD--
TORM plc
MED--
Medifast, Inc.
PBR--
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News