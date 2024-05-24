designer491

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc (NYSE:RMMZ) is a closed-end fund that provides investors exposure to municipal bonds. However, their approach is a bit unique in that it utilizes a portfolio that is a sleeve of individual municipal bonds and another that is a fund-of-funds approach, investing in other CEF muni funds.

There are a number of RiverNorth funds that operate quite similarly; we've covered the others previously. With such similar strategies, the overall returns are quite highly correlated. That can make them great for rotation opportunities to swap between each of them based on which is the better valuation.

In fact, our latest article on these particular types of funds was for highlighting the opportunity for a swap between RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM) and RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income II (RFMZ). The idea was that RFMZ was the better-looking fund at the time. Since that piece, the results worked out as expected.

RMMZ Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.30.

Discount: -8.56%.

Distribution Yield: 7.34%.

Expense Ratio: 2.39%.

Leverage: 38.71%.

Managed Assets: $240.2 million.

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date February 16, 2037).

RMMZ's investment objective is "to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes with a secondary objective of total return." To achieve that, the fund will "allocate the Fund's managed assets between two principal strategies: Tactical Municipal Closed-End Fund Strategy (managed by RiverNorth) and Municipal Bond Income Strategy (managed by MacKay Shields)."

In constructing the portfolio, the weighting of each sleeve of either individual or CEFs depends on the current environment for CEFs. The RiverNorth team will decide whether it is a "defensive," "neutral," or "aggressive" CEF environment.

RMMZ Investment Strategy Based on CEF Environment (RiverNorth)

The fund employs a rather generous amount of leverage through short-term floating rate obligations. When including those expenses, the fund's total expense ratio has climbed to 5.08% as of the latest annual report.

As the fund also invests in other CEFs, those have leverage and relatively higher expenses as well. Those aren't reflected in this expense ratio that they provide, either so it would otherwise be even higher. CEFs aren't required to include the underlying expense ratios like ETFs are.

Similar to the other RiverNorth muni CEFs in this group, RMMZ is also a term fund with a 15-year existence. At the termination date, the fund could be liquidated, and whatever the NAV is at that time would be returned to shareholders. However, this can be extended once for up to one year and additionally for another six months. That would be up to the Board based on the conditions in the market at that time.

Further, they also provide for an "eligible tender feature," which would allow the fund to potentially go perpetual.

Within twelve months prior to the Termination Date, the Fund may conduct a tender offer to purchase 100% of the then outstanding shares. Following the completion of the tender offer, the Fund must have at least $100 million of net assets. The Board may then eliminate the Termination Date and convert the Fund to a perpetual structure upon the affirmative vote of a majority of the Board

A Group Of Swap Partners

RMMZ looks to be trading at a fairly attractive discount, but as mentioned at the open, these funds can be best utilized tactically as swap partners. On an absolute basis, RFMZ looks like the best candidate today.

However, when looking at CEFs, we tend to place a higher emphasis on relative discounts to the fund's own past historical levels. That still matters for even funds that are "swap partners."

In highlighting above that RFMZ far outperformed RMM on a total share price basis, it wasn't because RFMZ's discount narrowed dramatically. In fact, the discount widened a touch; the driving factor instead was that RMM saw its discount widen materially.

In looking at the performance comparison between this suite of funds, RMMZ tracks closer to RMM - which is expected as these are the "managed duration" twin funds. Still, all the funds are closely correlated and provided similar total returns during this time. The chart goes back to RMMZ's inception in February 2022, as it is the latest fund in this group.

Since the total NAV returns are so similar, I believe that RFMZ is still looking like a potentially slightly better candidate - though it is quite close with RMM also offering a decent discount as well. Of course, the caveat is that the performances have diverged to some degree and over longer periods of time, that could play out even further. That's always a natural risk when looking for swap trades.

Now, one would also likely point out the poor performance since the fund's launch, with only a 1% return going back over two years. So we have to touch on that, too. This fund launched right before munis started to take a significant hit due to higher risk-free yields and the Fed increasing their target rate.

These funds are highly leveraged, with a good portion of the portfolio's underlying CEF sleeve also being leveraged. That means you get leverage on leverage; turbocharging moves in both directions. One of the main benefits is also being able to get a discount on discounted CEFs.

On the other hand, it also means expenses on expenses. As RMMZ saw its leverage expenses climb, so did the underlying CEFs. Higher expenses are going to reduce overall total returns, which is certainly quite true.

However, in looking at a comparison between the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), a non-leveraged ETF that can be used as a barometer, it isn't like MUB performed exceptionally well either. Given that leverage, it was certainly more volatile, and the drawdowns were deeper, but the upward moves were also more significant as well. Interestingly, RMMZ didn't see drawdowns as bad as Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NAD).

NAD is a leveraged CEF and actually is a holding within RMMZ. I would have assumed with leverage on leverage that RMMZ is exposed to, it would have experienced sharper drawdowns. However, upon second thought, this must be the weighting of individual muni funds showing their strength. In this case, it would appear to have been mitigating some downside moves over the last couple of years, which have been quite challenging for the muni space.

We don't have that long of a history, but they also provide a breakdown of annualized performance. Again, we see relatively weak results in the benchmark they provide, the Bloomberg U.S. Municipal Bond Index. Over the last year, RMMZ has done considerably better despite the incredible expenses the fund is also having to overcome.

RMMZ Annualized Performance Relative to Muni Bond Index (RiverNorth)

Managed Distribution Policy

Another similarity with these funds is the distribution policy is based on 6.75% of NAV at the end of the year adjusted annually.

In accordance with their level distribution policies, the annual distribution rates for RMI, RMM, RFM, RFMZ and RMMZ have been set equal to 6.75% of the average of each Fund's NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

This was previously 5.5%, but it was lifted to this higher level heading into 2023. That helped to make it, so the cut wasn't as drastic as it otherwise would be. It also could have been done since yields were rising; they wanted these funds to look more competitive against risk-free rates.

RMMZ Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Of course, we know that due to higher leverage costs, the fund's net investment income actually went down. In the last semi-annual report, the fund had $0.20 in NII or $0.40 annualized versus the $0.45 posted in fiscal 2023.

We don't have a full fiscal 2022 because of when this fund launched; however, in looking at its sister fund, RMM, we know that NII was in a downtrend (as expected.) That meant even worse coverage at a time when they were bumping up the managed distribution policy.

These are funds that would benefit meaningfully from a lower-rate environment. Beyond that, though, the coverage is important to note here because it is a muni bond-focused fund; investors might believe they are getting all tax-exempt income in their distributions. Instead, we would naturally expect to see the return of capital characterized as well. That isn't all bad, as it is a way to defer tax obligations. ROC distributions reduce an investor's cost basis; if investors sell in the future for a gain, that's when taxes would be due.

RMMZ Distribution Tax Classifications (RiverNorth)

Of course, one could also look at a ~7% yield and know that muni bonds aren't paying that even in this higher-rate environment. That would be another quite telling sign that the distributions aren't going to be covered. Remember, not only are the funds paying managed distributions of 6.75%, but then one has to factor in the operating expenses of ~2.4% would be on top of that. That would mean that the underlying muni bonds would have to be paying out over 9% to have these distributions covered.

RMMZ's Portfolio

Currently, the portfolio is favoring the individual muni bond sleeve, suggesting that management sees that we are in a slightly defensive to the neutral environment for CEFs. This is also higher quality muni exposure that RMMZ carries, with 94% listed as investment grade.

RMMZ Portfolio Sleeve Breakdown (RiverNorth)

The fund's estimated hedged duration comes to 7.54 years, with an estimated unhedged duration of 10.27 years. Of course, that makes it incredibly sensitive to interest rate changes and is why the fund took a hit launching in 2022

Looking at more of the specifics, the fund favors New York, California, Illinois, Florida, and Texas in terms of state exposure. This isn't too much of a surprise, as these are the largest issuers of municipal bonds, and they are often seen as the largest exposure in other muni funds as well.

RMMZ Top Holdings and State Allocations (RiverNorth)

In the top five, only one CEF is shown as of this latest fact sheet. That position is the Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV), which is actually one of the Nuveen muni funds that aren't leveraged-at least not significantly leveraged. They allow for up to 10% effective leverage, but currently, the effective leverage sits at 1.49%.

Conclusion

RMMZ is another offering of several similar municipal bond-focused RiverNorth already has offered. This adds yet another potential option for investors who want muni exposure but also don't mind being a bit more tactical with rotation trades based on valuation differences. Of course, these funds also employ heavy doses of leverage, which can get amplified further by CEFs they invest in, which are also able to use leverage. That will add more risks due to expectations of higher volatility.

I find municipal bond exposure appealing currently. I believe the tax-exempt nature of their payouts is attractive. Of course, no one likes paying taxes, and those in higher tax brackets stand to benefit more from some tax-free municipal bond exposure. They also should do well in an environment where rates are expected to head lower in the next year or two. However, it is the leverage on leverage that would keep me away, and I'm not so sure, I have that high of a conviction.