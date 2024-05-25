Amazon Royalty Checks

tigerstrawberry

This article was co-produced with Leo Nelissen.

I think it’s fair to say we’re all familiar with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)(AMZN:CA), right?

It’s the company where we buy stuff when we want to use the comfort of the Internet.

The question is: why do we choose Amazon?

There are a few good reasons that may sound familiar:

They have countless products . If it’s a somewhat reasonable request, you’ll likely find what you’re looking for.

. If it’s a somewhat reasonable request, you’ll likely find what you’re looking for. Competitive pricing . Dynamic pricing based on complex algorithms and other technologies allows the company to offer products at very competitive prices, making life for its competitors even tougher.

. Dynamic pricing based on complex algorithms and other technologies allows the company to offer products at very competitive prices, making life for its competitors even tougher. Prime member benefits . The company uses Prime to turn customers into loyal, recurring buyers. This includes digital media like Prime Video, which actually is one of the reasons why I started to order more stuff on Amazon, proving that it works.

. The company uses Prime to turn customers into loyal, recurring buyers. This includes digital media like Prime Video, which actually is one of the reasons why I started to order more stuff on Amazon, proving that it works. Trust and reliability. The company is extremely reliable, supported by generous return policies and good customer service.

Excluding Prime Video, none of these tailwinds are possible without the company’s extensive logistics network, which the company is currently expanding and reshaping, according to The Wall Street Journal.

(The Wall Street Journal)

Amazon, which already has a benefit due to its massive network of warehouses, is putting the pedal to the metal to take on bigger rivals with more force.

“The e-commerce market leader is buying up industrial property and restructuring its sprawling distribution network, as it looks to speed up package delivery and cut shipping costs. The changes are aimed at setting up Amazon to better compete with the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, and low-price online upstarts Shein and Temu.” – The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal, the retailer has leased, bought, or announced plans for more than 16 million square feet of new warehouse space in the United States.

That’s on top of its existing footprint of 413 million square feet of industrial real estate in North America going into this year!

In addition to building new assets, it is reshaping the way it operates.

“The highly centralized network that essentially treated its national distribution network as an enormous warehouse serving the entire country is giving way to nine regions designed to operate self-sufficiently.”

Now, the company is moving even close to customers, spreading merchandise over its massive network to serve people like you and me even faster.

After all, the best delivery time is “yesterday,” isn’t it?

In the fourth quarter, Amazon increased the number of same-day deliveries by 65%.

Moreover, the company is expanding its rural footprint, usually through warehouses under 100,000 square feet.

This is necessary to compete with Walmart (WMT)(WMT:CA), which has a network of stores so big that it has a store within 10 miles of 90% of American consumers!

It also delivered 400 million more same-day and next-day packages than Amazon last year.

Meanwhile, both need to be aware of the threat from Chinese exporters like Shein and Temu.

This puts a tremendous emphasis on building an efficient network of warehouses.

Building numerous warehouses is not enough, as it’s the mix of efficiency and volume that makes or breaks a successful business, as explained in a pre-pandemic paper in 2019.

This leads us into the second part of this article, where we’ll show you two fascinating companies with a very bright future:

Prologis, Inc. (PLD): The world’s largest warehouse operator comes with benefits that make it a highly attractive REIT.

(PLD): The world’s largest warehouse operator comes with benefits that make it a highly attractive REIT. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL): Although ODFL does not come with a juicy yield or a REIT status, it owns almost all of its warehouses, which has made it the most efficient less-than-truckload company in the United States and one of the best compounders on the market.

Prologis – Amazon’s Biggest Weapon

Prologis is one of our favorite REITs – for many reasons.

For starters, it’s not only the world’s largest industrial REIT, but it is also a REIT focused on high-quality warehouses in areas with subdued supply risk.

Going into this year, the company had 1.2 billion square feet of warehouses on four continents, creating a network so large that the total value flowing through it equals 2.8% of global GDP.

Major hotspots are California (especially Southern California, which is home to two of the largest U.S. ports), the Midwest, Mexico, which benefits from economic re-shoring, and the United Kingdom in Europe.

Not only are these relatively new warehouses in good locations, but the assets offer other growth venues on top of regular rent.

For example, the company is focused on e-mobility, which includes an expected charging capacity of at least 125 megawatts in 2026.

These projects have an expected internal rate of return of no less than 12%.

To add some color, the company’s storage capabilities are expected to grow tenfold by 2026, contributing to a 3x of the net operating income of its energy segment.

Moreover, it doesn’t have “random” tenants.

In addition to having modern buildings in great locations, it caters to some of the world’s largest corporations in areas with long-term benefits.

Amazon, for example, is its largest tenant, which not only brings long-term growth, but also secular growth tailwinds in e-commerce, basic daily needs, and supply chain modernization.

Just 30% of its warehouses are focused on purely cyclical spending, which tremendously lowers the company’s business risks.

Moreover, despite some economic challenges like persistent above-average inflation and elevated rates, Prologis continues to perform well.

In the first quarter of this year, the company noted massive mark-to-market benefits of 50%, which represents more than $2.2 billion in potential rent revenue without the need to invest a single penny.

In the first quarter alone, rent growth added roughly $110 million on an annualized basis.

Same-store growth was strong as well, with a 5.7% increase on a cash basis and a 4.1% increase on a net effective basis.

It also raised close to $5 billion, including $750 billion in strategic capital, to boost its development portfolio to $7.5 billion.

This is possible because the company has a very healthy balance sheet with an A rating from S&P.

The company's overall in-place debt rate is just 3.1%, with more than nine years of average remaining life and more than $5.8 billion in liquidity at the end of the first quarter.

Moreover, despite challenges like elevated inflation, the company expects a better operating environment in the second half of 2024 going into 2025, supported by limited supply.

Regarding distributions, after hiking its dividend by 10.3% in February, it currently yields 3.6%.

This dividend is protected by a 70% payout ratio and comes with a five-year CAGR of 12.6%.

Moreover, the company is also cheap, trading at a blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) multiple of 24.4x, which is a bit below its long-term normalized AFFO multiple of 25.7x.

While that’s not a huge discount, it’s important to be aware that analysts expect the company to boost per-share AFFO by 17% next year, potentially followed by 10% growth in 2026.

This year is expected to see just a 2% AFFO contraction after a 2% contraction in 2023 – making it a rather light decline compared to the Great Financial Crisis.

Although PLD is not out of the woods yet and likely subject to a below-average multiple until rates come down, we have a Buy rating for the stock, as it has a highly favorable business model with a high likelihood of long-term outperformance.

It’s also worth mentioning that PLD has consistently outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), as the PLD/VNQ ratio below shows.

Usually, recession fears offer great buying opportunities to invest in REITs that we expect to outperform the market on a prolonged basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line – The Supply Chain Beats I Want to Own

Old Dominion is no REIT.

However, it has some REIT-like characteristics and a superior transportation network that provides pricing power in a world dependent on advanced supply chains.

See, ODFL is a trucking company. But not a random trucking company.

ODFL is an LTL provider. LTL stands for less-than-truckload. Unlike truckload companies, the typical cargo of an LTL company consists of many different loads from different customers.

These are often industrial customers who require smaller batches of goods to be shipped on a more frequent basis.

While I am not at all a fan of trucking, in general, LTL comes with benefits.

Efficient LTL operations rely on a strong network of facilities, as coordination between countless shipments is crucial. After all, the job isn’t just to drive from point A to point B but to combine many shipments to deliver cheap and reliable services.

That’s how ODFL was able to build a “narrow moat” in an industry where moats are extremely rare(!).

In addition to operating close to 11 thousand trucks and 46 thousand trailers, the company has a network of 260 service centers in 48 states.

ODFL owns roughly 90% of these facilities, making it a major real estate operator as well.

This network has allowed the company to offer superior services.

For example, it has won the Mastio Quality Award 14 years in a row, it has dropped the cargo claims ratio from 1.5% in 2022 to 0.1% in 2023, and improved its on-time service ratio from 94% in 2002 to 99% in 2023.

(Old Dominion Freight Line)

This has allowed the company to offer a premium service at a very competitive price, as the overview below shows.

(Old Dominion Freight Line)

As a result, it has pricing power and a fantastic track record of gaining market share (from 2.9% in 2002 to 11.8% in 2022).

It also has grown its revenue by 11.8% per year since 2002 – almost entirely organic!

(Old Dominion Freight Line)

Regarding its balance sheet, it has $500 million in net cash, meaning more cash than gross debt!

Adding to that, it has an operating ratio of 73.5%. This means $0.735 of every revenue dollar is spent on operating expenses.

That may sound like a lot.

However, it’s not.

It’s a fantastic number that nobody in its industry can compete with. In general, most smaller operators are struggling to stay profitable. Numbers close to 80% are fantastic.

Numbers close to 70% are breathtakingly good – yes, really.

In this environment, even super-efficient Class I railroads are dealing with operating ratios close to 70%.

The “problem” is that ODFL yields just 0.6%.

However:

This dividend comes with a payout ratio of just 15%.

The five-year dividend CAGR is 36%.

Moreover, analysts are upbeat about the company’s growth – even in the current challenging economic environment.

Using the FactSet data from the chart below, analysts expect 7% EPS growth this year, potentially followed by 20% and 9% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

While these numbers are subject to change, they give the stock a reasonable valuation, after its massive post-pandemic rally, when it benefited from strong pricing, economic re-shoring, and the bankruptcy of Yellow Corp.

Currently, it trades at a blended P/E ratio of 29.6x, which is above its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 22.7x.

Given its expected growth rates, the company trades roughly 5-10% below its “fair” price target.

Hence, if the downtrend continues, I’ll likely add it to my portfolio, as I believe it’s one of the best supply chain players in North America with a very bright future for its customers, and shareholders.

Supply Chain Expansion Writes The Checks

Amazon’s ongoing efforts to enhance its logistics network show the critical role of successful supply chains.

In light of this, we have highlighted two top picks for superior supply chain exposure: Prologis and Old Dominion Freight Line.

Prologis, the world’s largest warehouse operator, benefits from high-quality assets and strategic locations, providing long-term growth.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion, a leading LTL provider, has unmatched efficiency and a wide network, making it a standout in the transportation sector.

Both companies offer attractive investment opportunities with the potential for substantial returns, making them suitable additions to any supply chain-focused portfolio.