Ilija Erceg

It makes little sense to chase yield when risk-free rates are over 5.0%. Yet, the chase appears to be on as far as we can tell. Yield investments are popping everywhere and feature some of the most imaginative, value -destructive, setups we have ever seen.

The good news for investors in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) is that it is definitely not a new product or company. This one has been around for some time, and we are extremely familiar with its original parent, Colony Capital. The parent has morphed into DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG). If ever there was a company that overpromised and then delivered so far below even the lowest expectations, DRBG was it. This is how their chart has evolved over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Full disclosure here. We were long DBRG at one point and took the rally in late 2021 to hit the exits for a modest loss and never looked back.

Getting back to our protagonist, BrightSpire, you can see that its spin-off from the former Colony Capital, resulted in a very similar looking chart.

Data by YCharts

Some might argue that the price is "only" down 70% versus the 82.54% for the original parent. But BrightSpire has "only" had 6.5 years to work its magic, versus 10 years for DBRG. So you could say that BrightSpire is ahead in the game. Of course, you did not come for a history lesson, you came for this.

Seeking Alpha

Let's see how BrightSpire produces this and see if this might be one where you can buy the turn.

The Company & Its Portfolio

BrightSpire is a mortgage REIT, though it prefers commercial real estate credit REIT. There are some different names used by companies in this space, and those don't really change the return outlook. BrightSpire has some size going for it, with over $4 billion of assets and a $2.8 billion loan portfolio.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

Currently, it has extended 85 loans, and the vast majority are senior mortgage loans. About 30% of the loans are in the distressed office sector, and more than half of the portfolio rests in the multifamily asset class.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

The loans are concentrated in the West and Southwest, and the company provides a complete breakdown by loan value as well.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

These loans allow the company to make a high amount of interest (notice that we did not say "return") on its investment.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

If you take 9.2% and lever it up, you should generally produce good returns, even with a 1.8X multiplier (The company's debt to equity ratio). One hindrance with this is that the company does not enjoy favorable credit terms with its own lenders. BrightSpire is paying 6.62% currently, and that should move higher when the next loan comes due.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

So the "spread" is fairly weak on its leveraged portion. Not only is the spread weak, the company is also likely to get one of the biggest downside income impacts in a rate cutting cycle.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

This is despite its own borrowing being primarily floating rate.

Recent Results

BrightSpire reported yet another GAAP loss quarter. Of course, the adjusted distributable earnings covered the distribution of 20 cents, and apparently that is all people heard before hitting the snooze.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

But a closer look reveals that the numbers were really bad. Net interest income declined by 17% year over year. This is a raw number and one that has no components that can be explained away in the whole GAAP to non-GAAP dance. Property operating income was up as more properties were handed back BrightSpire (with the loan defaulted upon). The large expense of $74 million for expected credit losses is what knocked the overall GAAP number down to negative 45 cents.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

As we moved from GAAP to non-GAAP, even the first line adjustments did not get the distributable earnings to move over the distribution level. But eventually, there was that 23 cent number which looked good enough to cover the distribution.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

Verdict

If you go back to Seeking Alpha and look at the very first arguments for owning this spin-off, they boiled down to the discount to tangible book value per share. The company began trading at $19.50 and the tangible book value per share was around $23 at the time. A slam dunk case. Buy $23.50 for $19.50. Get paid a big yield. Ignore every GAAP number that comes out, and retire with comfort. At the time, the company was paying $1.74 in distributions, so the yield was fairly good for the ZIRP era.

All sounded good in theory, but just take a look at how the supporting documentation for that theory has played out. Tangible book value per share has eroded faster than you could look up "How Can I Carry Forward My Losses?"

Data by YCharts

One remarkable observation about the chart above is that the company had a crazy pace of tangible book value deterioration, even before COVID-19. That is fairly unusual. We are generally critical of all mortgage REITs, as they are second only to the Gold mining sector in long-term capital destruction. But even among mortgage REITs, tangible book value erosion was relatively rare in the 2018-2019 timeframe. Below we show, Ready Capital Corp (RC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) and Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) as comparatives.

Data by YCharts

The other four produced real economic returns during that time frame. We define that as the sum of the change in tangible book value and distributions received. BRSP could not manage a positive number on that front during 2018-2019.

As we head into the middle of 2024, we see increasing risks in the office loan portfolio and even in the sunbelt multifamily portfolio. While multifamily has historically been a defensive asset class, the avalanche of supply should crush some of the lower quality loans into default.

JBREC As Shared On X By Adam Taggart

If you wanted to take the other side of the trade on Multifamily, we think there are some intelligent wagers you can make by going long Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA). At least there, you have someone who has shown the ability to navigate cycles and create value over the long run. But BrightSpire has shown the opposite. An inability to make progress during the best of times. In case you want to blame the earlier missteps to higher leverage, think again. Here is the leverage level in 2018. Compare that to the 1.8X today.

BRSP Q2-2018 Presentation

We do want to point out, though, as more loans default and BrightSpire gets saddled with more and more properties, the tangible book value measure will get a little less helpful to use. The reason is that depreciation, which is not a real cost for real estate, will keep getting deducted out. At present, we see the net impact as minimal and continue to use the erosion as evidence of loss of actual value. We rate BrightSpire Capital, Inc. stock as a Strong Sell and think any bounce should be sold into.

Please note that this is not financial or tax advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.