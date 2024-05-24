Tuul & Bruno Morandi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, once a one-trick energy pony, is in the midst of a meaningful economic reinvention. The Middle East powerhouse is launching an entrepreneurial ecosystem for non-oil industries. And that, long term, is bullish for the economy as the country diversifies away from energy at the margin. That's one reason why I like the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

KSA tracks the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25/50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index designed to measure the performance of stocks listed in Saudi Arabia. The index exposes investors to a wide range of Saudi equities. KSA is unique given that most foreign capital has been restricted from accessing Saudi Arabia historically, and you get at least some exposure to the country through a simple exchange-traded fund. It's not a new fund. It was launched in September 2015, and has assets under management of over $775 million, with an expense ratio of 0.74 percent.

Owning a diversified portfolio of more than 120 Saudi companies through the KSA ETF provides a great way for retail investors to gain indirect domestic exposure to the Saudi market. It includes the large-cap segment as well as a meaningful portion of small-caps, which reduces undue concentration.

Top Holdings

A view into what is powering Saudi Arabia's economic transformation is found in the top holdings of KSA. The fund's largest allocation at number one is the Al Rajhi Bank - a major financial institution with a 12.63 percent weight in the ETF. Saudi National Bank is another financial powerhouse with an 8.13 percent allocation.

iShares.com

Apart from having a major stake in the financial sector, the ETF also encapsulates Saudi Arabia's dominance in the energy sector, with its 6.47 percent holding in Saudi Arabian Oil, the jewel in the Kingdom's energy industry and one of the largest oil companies in the world.

Sector Composition: Diversification Amidst Transformation

Surprise, surprise - Energy is just the 4th largest sector allocation here at 7.18%. Financials constitute the bulk of the fund at a whipping 40.31%.

iShares.com

Materials and Communication come in 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Personally, I like to see this. It makes sense that as Saudi Arabia expanded, financials become a bigger driver of economic activity and growth as a driver of capital to businesses and entrepreneurs.

Peer Comparison

The closest comp would be the Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA). When we look at the price ratio of KSA to FLSA, we see KSA has underperformed. This seems to be driven more by sector allocation than anything else, as FLSA's 3rd highest-weighted sector is Utilities.

StockCharts.com

Investing in the Saudi Transformation: Pros and Cons

On the positive side? The fund's market exposure, which offers a unique opportunity for investors. Saudi Arabia was not open to foreign investing before 2015, and global investors now have access to a market that has been off limits. Saudi Arabia's economy is diversifying and improving, and investors can use the ETF to get an early position in this country's burgeoning economy, which is benefiting from the Vision 2030 plan.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia's population skews relatively young, creating the possibility for robust consumer spending and continued growth in domestic industries. The portfolio is also sector-diverse, covering finance, materials, communication, energy and more. The breadth of its coverage makes the experience of investing in Saudi Arabia that much more diversified.

But can investors differentiate between the social risk and the conventional market risk associated with investing in KSA? Saudi's economy remains largely dependent on oil exports and remains sensitive to energy-market swings, as well as Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions. It remains to be seen how successful Saudi Arabia's plans to diversify its economy are, a success that would reduce such risks. Further, its heavy sector allocation in the financials and materials sectors exposes investors to more cyclicality and therefore possibly higher volatility in economic downturns.

Conclusion: An Opportune Moment for Saudi Arabia's Resurgence?

KSA offers a unique way to invest in a market that is undergoing a major economic overhaul. Saudi Arabia's stated resolve of the Kingdom's leadership to build a balanced and diversified economic ecosystem provides the backdrop for the ETF's long-term potential. I think it's a good fund and an interesting way to diversify internationally. Worth considering.