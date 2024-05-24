Kingfisher plc ADR (KGFHY) Q1 Trading Update Transcript

Kingfisher plc ADR (OTCQX:KGFHY) Q1 Trading Update Call May 22, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Majid Nazir - Investor Relations
Anisha Singhal - Deputy Investor Relations Director

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good, that looks like everyone's here. So thank you for joining us this morning to hear from Kingfisher PLC, who announced their Q1 Trading Update yesterday. And today, we're going to hear from Majid Nazir and Anisha Singhal as they talk us through the presentation. There'll be an opportunity for Q&A at the end, but please feel free to submit questions as we go through the deck or at the end as we are responding to them.

Okay, without that I will hand over to Maj.

Majid Nazir

Thank you very much, Hannah. So good morning, everyone, and many thanks for joining. My name is Majid Nazir and I head up the investor relations team here at Kingfisher. I joined the business in January 2019. And presenting with me is Anisha Singhal, Deputy IR Director, who's been with us since June 2022. We're both delighted to present to you today and take your questions.

So, let's take a quick look at our agenda here on slide two. I'll start today's presentation with an intro to Kingfisher. Anisha will then run through our most recent financial results before covering our outlook and guidance for the year ahead. I'll then return to provide an update on our strategy and our longer term positioning for 2025 and beyond. We'll then be happy to take any questions you might have.

So starting on slide four, let me quickly summarize Kingfisher’s attractive investment story. First and foremost, home improvement is an attractive and growing industry. The addressable opportunity in our markets is worth over GBP160 billion, which has historically grown ahead of GDP. We believe this trend is reinforced

