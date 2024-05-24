mysticenergy/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are circling back to Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) after our recent article on this biotech name early in April. The stock dropped just over 17% in trading on Thursday after the company announced a major capital raise. We take a look at the details of that funding effort and update our analysis around the company's current prospects in the paragraphs below.

First, a quick recap on Cytokinetics. This clinical stage biotech's primary drug candidate is called aficamten, which has demonstrated solid late-stage study results and should be approved to treat heart disease sometime in 2025. Specifically, aficamten is an oral cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to reduce excessive contractions in the heart or HCM. This condition affects nearly 300,000 individuals in the U.S., and potentially twice that population is undiagnosed.

The company has several other compounds in its pipeline, but if aficamten, which has potential blockbuster status, that has driven the enthusiasm in the stock. Cytokinetics has also been the subject of significant buyout speculation, being linked at one time or another to drawing interest from Eli Lilly (LLY), Novartis (NVS), and other major drug firms.

Let's get into the details of the capital raise. It came in two parts. First, the company announced it will raise approximately $500 million via a secondary offering. Second, Cytokinetics established an additional debt facility with Royalty Pharma that will provide up to $575 million of additional funding. This consists of a $50 million for the commercial launch of aficamten and Royalty Pharma will also buy $50 million worth of equity in CYTK concurrent with the secondary offering. Cytokinetics can also draw $185 million over the 12 months following FDA approval of aficamten. Money drawn from this facility with Royalty Pharma will be paid back in quarterly installments over 10 years.

The reaction was immediate and negative in the market for these twin announcements, as can be seen above. There were numerous reasons for this. First, the capital raise greatly lessened the near-term probability of a buyout, which many investors were anticipating. The stock will probably be pressured for at least a few days as these short-term holders exit their positions. Second, investors were likely not anticipating the opening of a debt facility in addition to a secondary offering. Third, if the company was going to raise additional capital, it would have been much smarter to do so when the shares were trading at much higher levels. The stock had closed at over $108 a share in early January.

To be fair, the CEO of Cytokinetics did restate the company was prepared to "go it alone" again last week. However, regardless of how you slice it, this was somewhat of a botched capital raise from an investor perspective. If the company is eager to learn to raise capital properly, I suggest they look at Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) who announced an over $500 million at nearly the same time as Cytokinetics Thursday and whose stock went up nearly 20% in trading yesterday. A positive profile around Bicycle was posted late in 2023.

It also did help matters that the company's CEO did an interview on Endpoint News that

"blamed investor frustration over a deal with Royalty Pharma on a “hijacked” narrative that the company would be better off selling itself than continuing on its own."

Investors also disagreed with the announcement the company would run an additional Phase 3 study on aficamten. While this will not delay the company's NDA submission that is planned for the third quarter of this year, many investors saw this additional trial as an unnecessary cost.

The analyst community appears to be keeping its faith around CYTK. Since yesterday's announcement, six analyst firms, including JPMorgan, Barclays and Needham, have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $72 to $99 a share. Bank of America Securities reiterated its Hold rating with a $60 price target.

I took an initial stake in CYTK in late March when the stock was trading in the high $60s. I established this holding via covered call orders, as the option premiums against the equity were considerable and had good liquidity. On yesterday's large decline in the stock, I "rolled" these positions forward. I also executed some additional covered call orders using January call strikes that either will yield me a decent profit if the stock trades sideways over the option duration or provide me entry points to add to my position at much lower prices paid by those investors who bought the new secondary offering.

The news around Cytokinetics yesterday was indeed disheartening and poorly executed. However, aficamten still has great potential. An article on Seeking Alpha went into detail on how this compound should have a clear path to north of $2 billion in peak sales. Another piece by a different author in late 2023 had peak sales pegged closer to $3 billion. After Thursday's pullback, CYTK has a market cap of approximately $5.6 billion.

With the secondary offering, Cytokinetics, Incorporated will have approximately $1.1 billion in cash on its balance sheet, more than sufficient to "go it alone" with the launch of aficamten. The company ended the first quarter with nearly $620 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against approximately $550 million of convertible notes according to the 10-Q filed for the quarter. Cytokinetics had a net loss of $135.6 million in the first quarter.

While a near-term buyout seems off the table, the company could still ink a marketing deal with a larger concern for non-U.S. rights. Given how poorly management has executed this week, one would think Cytokinetics might also draw the interest of an activist investor, something that would be welcomed by the majority of its shareholders in my opinion.

