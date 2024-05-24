gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

I last covered Uber (NYSE:UBER) in February, and since then, the stock has lost 18.70% in price. I put out a Hold rating at the time, primarily a result of overvaluation concerns that I had, even though I believed its future autonomous transport offerings could be very strong. In this analysis, I deliver deeper research into how Uber's future autonomous taxi operations will likely be structured, given its present actions and future outlined intentions. It is my ongoing research and support for autonomous transportation methods, including a bullish sentiment on Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Waymo, which is driving my revised rating for Uber stock to an upgraded Buy.

Uber & Aurora

In my last coverage of Uber, which was preliminary and more general, I discussed Uber's partnerships with a range of companies working on autonomous vehicles, including Aptiv (APTV), Motional, Nuro, Waymo, and Toyota (TM). However, from my ongoing research, I have noticed one critical element of the puzzle that I did not mention in the previous piece.

In my opinion, the most important aspect of Uber's current approach to autonomous driving is that it sold its autonomous vehicle unit, Advanced Technologies Group ('ATG'), to Aurora in 2020. Uber invested $400 million in the company and maintained a significant stake in Aurora and a close partnership. This allows Uber to benefit from Aurora's advancements without bearing the full risk of development. Uber's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, is part of Aurora's board of directors. Once Aurora's technology is ready, Uber aims to deploy its self-driving technology into Uber's network once it's ready for commercial deployment. While Uber's partnerships with Aptiv, Motional, Nuro, Waymo, and Toyota will be instrumental in driving long-term success in the field of autonomous taxis, it is evident that it is Aurora that will be the foundation of Uber's capabilities here.

Therefore, Uber's app is its main source of value long-term, with a significant moat in its brand, amount of cars available at service, and its users. However, I believe its investment in Aurora is going to develop. Aurora is backed by Amazon (AMZN) and Sequoia, among others, so the company could become a significant part of the autonomous vehicle market, with multiple players benefiting, Uber just one of them.

I believe Uber's approach here is strategic and wise. I think that too much development cost in-house would have seriously affected the company negatively over the long term. By outsourcing its autonomous technology development, some investors may think Uber is losing a moat. However, in reality, it is best left to the experts, and Uber can still capitalize on the technology radically by integrating it into its app.

Intensely Contested Market

Uber and Aurora are going to face competition from two autonomous vehicle programs primarily, namely Tesla and Waymo. In my opinion, Tesla, Waymo, and Uber are likely to become the three leaders in the field.

Tesla has an aggressive approach to Full Self-Driving ('FSD'), and it develops its hardware and software in-house, making it a pioneer in the autonomous driving technology race. The company is highly iterative, rolling out autonomous features through software updates, learning quickly, and adapting accordingly to customer responses. Tesla is somewhat behind Waymo on the regulatory front, but it has a long-term vision of making its Tesla vehicles available for autonomous taxi services in the near future.

Waymo has been developing self-driving technology since 2009 and has accumulated millions of miles of autonomous driving data. It has a commercial ride-hailing service called Waymo One, which operates in Phoenix, Arizona, providing autonomous vehicle rides to the public. Waymo has an exceptional reputation at this time, with extensive real-world testing in various environments, contributing to the public's perception of safety and reliability.

Here, we can break down the three companies based on succinct operational differences at this time:

Tesla In-house development, iterative software updates, leveraging a large fleet, and strong brand in EVs. Waymo Extensive real-world testing, strong focus on safety, strategic partnerships with automakers like Jaguar, early mover advantage. Uber Strategic partnership with Aurora, leveraging existing ride-hailing infrastructure, and potential for seamless integration with autonomous technology. Click to enlarge

Market Risks

There is some risk that Uber is later in its deployment of autonomous technology, which could significantly affect its position in the market because it depends on Aurora for its advancements, and so it must navigate the regulatory environment in partnership. Tesla's highly agile approach might also deliver longer delays because I believe autonomous driving to be akin to autonomous surgery; the act is high risk. Therefore, the stakeholders of the technology need to be exceptionally sensitive and perhaps less scrappy in developing autonomous taxis. Failure to do this could result in larger regulatory delays as a result of perception issues if not safety in reality. Waymo seems to be taking a more cautious approach. However, it is still facing significant regulatory hurdles, although it seems to be managing these with patience, which is yielding faster positive results.

There is also the growing concern that autonomous vehicles are highly connected and vulnerable to cyberattacks. Therefore, the stakeholders must be careful that their security mechanisms are well-adjusted and of the highest quality. The potential for hijacking of autonomous driving systems is a large and daunting concern. There is also the issue of slow adoption rates, predominantly from a slow public perception shift where people believe human drivers to be safer than autonomous driving. However, this is not the case based on the data from a multitude of reports, and as the AI used in the cars scales, it will become even more statistically safer to be in a fully regulated autonomous vehicle than to be behind the wheel yourself.

Financial Considerations

Uber has one particularly favorable element going for it at this time compared to competitors when assessing its financials. Through its partnership with Aurora, Uber is able to avoid the high R&D costs associated with developing autonomous vehicle technology in-house. This could give Uber higher operating margins than competitors like Waymo and Tesla. However, the initial $400 million investment in Aurora is still a significant outlay.

However, over time, the integration of autonomous vehicles into Uber's fleet, and arguably eventually full saturation, should improve operating margins even further, with much lower expenses as drivers do not need to be paid. In addition, AIs and machines can work forever without a break and for free, other than maintenance and development costs. This is going to massively increase the cash flow to Uber, in my opinion.

I also believe that because companies will then be able to undercut each other in price due to massive new levels of earnings available, taxi rides are going to become much cheaper, creating a deflationary effect in the market. This is going to attract many more customers. Users who would have previously taken public transport will be able to afford an autonomous taxi.

Valuation

Given the above financial considerations, investors are likely to consider whether the present valuation for Uber is reasonable or not. Uber only turned profitable last year, so it is not very meaningful to do a discounted cash flow or a discounted earnings model at this stage. Instead, we might look at the company's price-to-sales ratio over time to assess its relative valuation now compared to historically:

Uber Data (Author's Graph)

From this chart, we can see the heightened sentiment that was prevalent in the technology industry during the period of the pandemic. It is very difficult to ascertain what a reasonable price-to-sales ratio for Uber would be at this time. It only had its IPO in 2019, so there is limited data for us to work from. However, my estimate is that a price-to-sales ratio of around 3 is somewhat reasonable for the company to be trading at right now.

In addition, it is possible for us to look at the company from a future-oriented discounted earnings model. For this, I input the December 2024 EPS estimate from Seeking Alpha and compounded this at 25% for 10 years, then at 7% for the 10 years after this. I also incorporated my standard 10% discount rate, which I consider the market average annual return. My result indicates that Uber is overvalued against its intrinsic worth by 38%:

Author's Model

I do not believe that the above DE model proves that Uber is overvalued right now. Instead, I think it shows that the market is starting to place a premium on Uber stock. I believe that as AI scales and autonomous driving eventually becomes the norm, the sentiment surrounding Uber will be very high, potentially driving its price-to-sales ratio much higher than it is currently trading at. However, this investment comes with risks because the sentiment is already high, which is why I think that a smaller allocation is wise in this instance. That could look like up to 5% of a portfolio. Any more provides a little too much risk because of the valuation concern, in my opinion. In addition, investors should expect some periodic downside if investing at present levels due to short-to-medium term caution from investors worried about the valuation and not pricing in fully the future of potential full autonomy.

Key Elements

Uber's autonomous taxi infrastructure is hinged on its relationship with Aurora. This strategic investment could be beneficial to Uber's operating margins over the long term when compared to companies like Tesla and Waymo.

In my opinion, in 10+ years, the market for autonomous vehicles is likely to scale substantially, with Uber's fleet of taxis predominantly autonomous. If it doesn't happen that soon, it could happen in the next 20 years at the latest, in my opinion. This should have a deflationary effect on the price of taxis but also drive more customers to Uber. I believe that the financial benefit to Uber will be large.

While Uber is overvalued against its intrinsic worth, the market sentiment for the stock should increase substantially over the next 10 years as autonomy gains more weight. I believe investing now could be rewarding over the long term, even if there are short-to-medium-term periods of volatility.

Conclusion

My rating for Uber stock at this time is a Buy, but I think it needs to be placed at a smaller allocation because the valuation is not as appealing as I would like. For another technology company with exceptional value at this time and high exposure to AI and autonomous driving, please view my recent article on Google/Alphabet, the parent company of Waymo.