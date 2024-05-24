Intertek Group plc (IKTSF) May 2024 Trading Update Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.99K Followers

Intertek Group plc (OTCPK:IKTSF) May 2024 Trading Update Call May 24, 2024 2:45 AM ET

Company Participants

André Lacroix - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rory McKenzie - UBS
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic
Arthur Truslove - Citi
Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs
Sylvia Barker - JPMorgan
James Rosenthal - Barclays

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Intertek May 2024 Trading Update. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. Questions will follow after the presentation.

I will now hand over to André Lacroix to start the presentation.

André Lacroix

Good morning to you all, and thanks for joining our call today. I'm here with Colm, our CFO; and Denis, our VP of Investor Relations.

And there are essentially five take-aways from our call today: first, trading in the first four months of the year were slightly stronger than expected with 7% like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency; we've delivered a robust margin performance by -- driven by pricing, operating leverage, cost control and productivity improvements; our disciplined cash conversion drove strong free cash flow; we are reconfirming our full year guidance at constant currency; and the execution of our AAA differentiated growth strategy is on track.

I would like to start our call today by answering the most frequently asked questions we've had in meetings since we announced our full year results a few weeks ago.

The first question we get is, "Why do you have the confidence to deliver mid-single digit like-for-like revenue growth on a sustainable basis?" We all know the ATIC structural growth opportunities are very attractive. Companies have increased their investments in risk-based quality assurance in the last two decades. And importantly, based

Recommended For You

About IKTSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IKTSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News