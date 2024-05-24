volare2004/iStock via Getty Images

SHOP stock fell 20%+ in one month

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) recently released its 2024 Q1 earnings report. The results were solid, with both revenue and earnings exceeding market expectations. To wit, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.20 per share, beating market consensus slightly by $0.03. Total revenue came in at $1.86B, again beating market consensus by a small margin of $10M.

However, these results were overshadowed by the muted growth guidance. For the second quarter of 2024, the company’s updated guidance points to:

A revenue growth at a high-teens percentage rate on a year-over-year basis, which translates into a year-over-year growth rate in the low-to-mid-twenties when adjusting for the 300 to 400 basis points impact from the sale of our logistics businesses.

In response to such revised guidance, SHOP’s stock price went down sharply, as seen in the next chart below. All told, the stock now trades at prices that are more than 20% below its pre-earnings levels.

After such a large price correction, the stock could appear attractive to potential investors who felt its previous high P/E to be off-putting. The current prices could feel like a good entry point for a growth stock. However, my goal in this article is to caution against such attempts.

In the remainder of the article, I will detail the fundamental uncertainties I am seeing and explain why entry at this point entails large risks of catching a falling knife. Given these uncertainties, I think it is best to stay on the sideline to give the knife more time to settle.

Seeking Alpha

SHOP stock: mixed EPS and growth outlook

The growth for SHOP stock has already been slowing down before the Q1 earnings report. As seen in the chart below, the stock has been boasting YOY top-line growth rate of over 40% until 2022. The growth rates dropped to below 30% after that. The previous quarter’s growth rate was 23.4%. Even ignoring the downward guidance above, with its FWD P/E of 59x (as seen in the chart above), a 23.4% growth rate translates into a PEG (P/E growth ratio) of more than 2.5x, too expensive even by the growth stock standard in my view.

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, I see large uncertainties for its EPS growth. On the positive side, all the company’s operating metrics, including gross merchandise volume, merchants solutions, and gross payments volume, are showing robust trends in my view. In particular, I want to point out a less-discussed topic in its earnings report: its payment solutions (see the chart below). The company has a number of payment solutions introduced or enhanced recently. These efforts are a strategic move in my view, which will continue to add to the fintech side and further augment its unique competitive edge.

In my view, the key differentiator that distinguishes SHOP from traditional e-commerce platforms is its offering of a holistic suite of back-end tools, including inventory management, marketing, fulfillment, etc. Such an offering empowers merchants to build and manage their entire online presence on a single platform. This holistic approach contrasts with the piecemeal solutions offered by many competitors, which can be cumbersome and expensive for merchants to manage. The payment solution is an integral part of this approach, and I expect it to further solidify SHOP’s moat in the long term.

SHOP earnings report

However, on the negative side, I see good odds for the forces that have muted its Q2 growth to persist, and a tempered growth rate may be the new normal going ahead (which heightens the valuation risks baked into its 59x P/E). At the macroscopic level, the competition within the e-commerce space will only go up, in my view. In particular, SHOP’s business depends heavily on the success of small and medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We once opened a husband-and-wife store on their platform, and I can tell from personal experience that this is a group that is very sensitive to prices and also more vulnerable to economic downturns than larger enterprise customers. Furthermore, as the disruption and memories of COVID-19 gradually fade, consumers may choose to return to brick-and-mortar stores more, softening the demand for online shopping.

An issue that is more particular to SHOP is cost control. High-growth companies often pursue growth at the cost – forgive the pun – of even faster increases in expenses. And SHOP’s history – until very recently – is yet another illustration in my view. As seen in the chart below, its quarterly operating expenses skyrocketed from about $500 in July 2021 to a peak of almost $1.2 billion in July 2023. Such a curve is often unstable, and its management has been focusing on cutting expenses (including a reduction in employee headcount) and operating more efficiently lately.

These efforts have generated some results. The operating expenses dropped substantially from the peak level to about $800M in later 2023 as seen. However, I am not certain if these effects can take hold. The operating expenses began to uptick again in 2024. Given the high inflation, labor costs (especially for skilled labor such as programmers), energy costs, etc., I anticipate large profitability pressure ahead.

Seeking Alpha

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of other risks, another upside risk in my view is the company’s financial strength. SHOP is sitting on a strong balance sheet and plenty of liquidity, which should help it to navigate rough patches ahead if the overall economy takes a downturn. The company has a cash (and equivalent) position of over $5B, while long-term is below $1B.

Also, the company has a strong track record of advancing new technologies that make it easier for merchants to operate their businesses and interact with customers. Recently, the company has been developing new AI-based offerings, such as Shopify Magic and Sidekick. Both are AI platforms that can lower the workload for merchants and more easily communicate with customers. I do not doubt that SHOP’s development team will keep the product pipeline fresh in the years to come. The uncertainty in my mind is if the SHOP can do this in a cost-effective way, so the new products indeed translate into EPS growth.

Given the above considerations, I see a very mixed picture ahead for the near term, and thus rate the stock as a HOLD. To reiterate, engaging at this point entails a large risk of catching a falling knife in my mind. For the long run, I am confident about the company's moat, thanks to its integrated platform, extensive merchant tools, and supportive community.

As aforementioned, I feel this holistic approach can feel it to attract and retain customers effectively. However, I see good odds that the tempered growth trajectory is not a temporary one-off incident, given the competition in the e-commerce space and cost pressure. To me, the currently high Shopify Inc. P/E ratio assumes the growth slowdown for Q2 is only temporary and will recover to its previous higher rates soon. I am very skeptical about this assumption given the headwinds discussed.