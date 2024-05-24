U.K. Flash PMI Signals Sustained Economic Recovery, Price Pressures Fall To Lowest In Over 3 Years

May 24, 2024 2:27 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • UK Flash PMI survey data for May signalled a further expansion of business activity halfway through the second quarter, suggesting the economy continues to recover from the mild recession seen late last year.
  • GDP looks likely to rise by around 0.3% so far in the second quarter, with an encouraging revival of manufacturing accompanied by sustained, but slower, service sector growth.
  • The slower rates of price and cost growth signalled by the May flash PMI will be of particularly welcome news to policymakers seeking to reduce interest rates.

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maksim Labkouski

Flash PMI survey data for May signalled a further expansion of business activity halfway through the second quarter, suggesting the economy continues to recover from the mild recession seen late last year. GDP looks likely to rise by around

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.08K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News