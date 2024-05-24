ryasick

Exchange-traded funds that use options to juice returns have been all the rage in the past year, but they aren't new. The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) has been around since January 2014. The fund is actively managed and aims for both income and capital appreciation. FTHI invests primarily in a basket of U S equity securities of various market capitalizations weighted towards larger and high-dividend-paying common stocks, which can generate or contribute to the income stream that shareholders seek. In addition to that, the fund uses an options strategy by writing (selling) U.S.-exchange traded covered call options on the S&P 500 Index (SP500), which takes advantage of premiums to increase the income-creation aspects of FTHI.

A Look At The Holdings

FTHI currently holds 185 positions. The top positions reflect the fund's tilt towards well-known, large-cap companies with strong market share and brand awareness. Tech giants Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), consumer giants Apple Inc. (AAPL), and e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) feature prominently in fund holdings.

Combined, the top 10 positions account for roughly 31 percent of FTHI's total net asset value, which makes the portfolio fairly concentrated to this group of growth titans.

Examining the Sector Composition

FTHI's sector allocation may be skewed towards the information technology sector but, overall, the fund's sector composition has been more balanced than broader market proxies.

While FTHI has a relatively large weight in the technology space, it still maintains the diversity of "defensive" sectors that include healthcare, consumer staples, and utilities. This cross-sector exposure can mitigate concentration risk and help portfolio durability in the face of sector-specific headwinds.

The question mark will be if Consumer Staples and Healthcare, combined with Utilities, are enough to "nullify" the Technology sector exposure, as I remain worried about momentum there. I do believe that Healthcare in particular can be a beneficiary of Tech weakness, and dividend stocks are a winner in a corrective environment for stocks. Combine that with the cushion of the covered call strategy, and it seems like this is more isolated to severe declines in Tech-specific stocks, despite the largest weighting being there.

Peer Comparison

Two notable peers are the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), the latter of which is particularly popular with readers on Seeking Alpha. Performance-wise over the last two years, FTHI is at the top.

It's worth noting that, unlike many of its peers, FTHI has an expense ratio of 0.75 percent, which seems a little high. Moreover, although its track record of growing dividends suggests that its generous payouts are only going to get better, its pattern of distributions leaves open the possibility that yields may not be sustainable. And when we look at its current yield, it's difficult to envision it getting much higher.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side? Investors who want a shot at decent returns with modest risk, or even moderate risk with OK returns, should take a good look at FTHI. It mixes conservative income and modest capital appreciation. The covered-call writing inherent to FTHI can provide a degree of downside protection by providing some cushion against losses in the underlying equity positions, if a sustained market downturn occurs. This income/downside protection combination could appeal to risk-averse investors.

The negative? While the fund's sector diversification helps to spread risk, the portfolio's focus on large-cap technology stocks will leave it vulnerable to those stocks' fortunes - and a structural change, or some other shock to the system, could well sour a large portion of FTHI's holdings.

Conclusion

I think overall, First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF is a well-rounded fund that deserves more attention. I like the focus on dividend stocks, the sector mix and weightings, as well as the options overlay to juice yield.

But there is a trade-off for FTHI's investment approach: the total upside potential in the fund could be capped during strong bull markets; the bets on mega-cap stocks also cap the potential upside for the fund as well. I think First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF can be a good addition to a portfolio versus more traditional market-cap weighted averages, which may be vulnerable to a correction at this point in the cycle overall.