ARKK: The Shotgun Approach Isn't Working

May 24, 2024 3:29 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, ARKW, ARKX
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • The ARK Innovation ETF has gained much investor attention for its volatility and staggering returns in 2020-2021, but has been stagnant since rates rose in 2022.
  • This stagnation has given investors time to mull over potential investments in the fund, but this fund carries profound risks.
  • This article discusses those risks, ARK's investing strategy, the narratives and thesis ARK invests with, and the role of ARKK in a portfolio.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Introduction

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) launched in 2014 to little fanfare, but blew up around 2018 and moving into 2020-2021, gaining tons of popularity among investors who believe in their narrative: "disruptive innovation will drive returns."

I

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.71K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARKK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARKK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARKK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News