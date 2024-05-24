Marco Bello

Introduction

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) launched in 2014 to little fanfare, but blew up around 2018 and moving into 2020-2021, gaining tons of popularity among investors who believe in their narrative: "disruptive innovation will drive returns."

I am not a believer that technological revolutions beget stock market returns. If anything, technology of the caliber ARK wants to invest in is deflationary. ARK takes on the same kind of risks that venture capital funds ("VCs") try to take on, with a "shotgun approach" of hoping you get one really good winner for every ten losers. I don't believe that this is a good strategy for an ETF, as it lacks access to what makes VC firms good at what they do: private equity. By only having access to public companies, ARK is limited in its security selection despite its limitless aspirations.

ARKK's AUM climbed dramatically in 2020 and 2021, then fell as rising interest rates hurt ARKK's core holdings. Since ARKK's fall in 2022, the price has remained depressed and many investors are still waiting for a rebound.

Data by YCharts

This has been a fair amount of criticism lodged against the fund for its years of underperformance, but overall, investors from the initial market debut until today have still done well in spite of the insane volatility from 2020 and 2021. The fund has only underperformed the S&P since 2022, and this trend could be reversed quickly if ARK can go back to its dizzying highs from 2020.

Data by YCharts

The fund itself carries an expense ratio of 0.75% p.a. and is listed on the NYSE Arca electronic exchange.

Investing Themes

Much of ARK's success revolves around several themes, of which it has sister funds that invest in them more deeply. We can think of ARKK as the "best of the best" of each of these themes.

Next-Gen Internet

The first theme is internet tech, which ARK says encapsulates:

Companies [that] are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media.

ARKK's top holdings in this category are:

Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

Tesla Motors (TSLA)

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Block, Inc. (SQ)

Roblox Corp (RBLX)

ARKK has a sister fund that focuses on this theme alone, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

Data by YCharts

I am not a fan of the "blockchain" model, where crypto-related companies promise innovation by taking existing centralized databases and transforming them into public-facing databases via a cryptocurrency like Ethereum that can host applications and process data. These kinds of trustless ledgers are not efficient, useful in most cases, or cost-effective.

On the cloud computing front, I am very bullish, which conflicts me on this sector. Cloud computing, and the ability to centralize processing power in large data centers, is an industry that will not go away anytime soon, and one that I expect to grow considerably as our computing needs to increase over time. Consumers and businesses with cloud computing needs don't want to buy and maintain their own servers, but are rather keen on paying for services like Amazon's AWS or Microsoft's Azure, which are major contributors to those companies' revenue figures.

I am mixed on this front, and am the most bullish on the next-gen Internet theme over most of the others.

Fintech Innovation

The next theme is fintech, which ARK defines as:

A company is deemed to be engaged in the theme of Fintech innovation if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue or market value from the theme of Fintech innovation, or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the theme of Fintech innovation. The Adviser defines "Fintech innovation" as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the financial sector works...

ARKK's top holdings in this category are:

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Block, Inc. (SQ)

UiPath (PATH)

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

ARKK's sister fund that covers this theme is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Data by YCharts

Fintech is an area that I am overall bullish on, as I see the democratization of finance via smartphone access very beneficial to society as a whole. It has been a way for companies like Robinhood (HOOD), which ARKK holds a fair bit of and has since HOOD's IPO, to gather tons and tons of small-time users. This kind of volume is traditionally not profitable for legacy banks with all of their added expenses. Internet finance companies have a different approach, which is cost-saving and gives them the ability to harvest large amounts of data to pay for the gap between small-balance and large-balance depositors. HOOD makes up this difference by selling orders from its users to market-makers, a practice known as "payment for order flow." Bloomberg Law published a great brief on this topic if you want more information on how it works.

Genomic Revolution

Following that is the next theme, gene editing and biomechanics, which ARK defines as:

Companies [that] are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business. [It] will be concentrated in issuers in any industry or group of industries in the health care sector, including issuers having their principal business activities in the biotechnology industry.

ARKK's top holdings in this category are:

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX)

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) covers this theme in more depth.

Data by YCharts

I really am the most uneducated about this sector. I will admit that I am fascinated by the prospect of curing illnesses and disabilities with gene editing and sequencing. I am very unclear as to how these kinds of biotech companies should be valued, but I have run across several major news stories that have fascinated me over the last few years:

Recently, several children had their deafness reversed with gene editing.

The FDA approved a gene-editing therapy for Sickle Cell Anemia, which previously had no cure.

Reports from Chinese gene therapy clinics show that people are making "CRISPR babies," or babies whose genes were edited in the womb so that their hair color, eye color, and other genetic traits could be changed. Note that US-based and other western-based scientists have ruled out gene editing for use in cosmetic therapies as an ethical issue currently.



Autonomous Tech & Robotics

Next is the AI and robotics theme, which ARK defines as:

Companies [that] are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research related to, among other things, energy, automation and manufacturing, materials, artificial intelligence, and transportation.

ARKK's top holdings in this category are:

Tesla Motors (TSLA)

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

The ARK Autonomous Tech and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is the sister fund that follows this category more broadly.

Data by YCharts

On this front, I don't believe in ARK's vision for AI. I believe generative AI is near its peak, and until a new technology outside of CLIP and diffusion can solve the hallucination issues for AI, the "next-gen Internet" is going to have a lot of half-baked chatbots. I wrote about this recently, where I go over data showing this peaking behavior from AI models.

Likewise, I am bearish on this front, and I'm not looking forward to more hype around AI as free models like Gemini become more available to the public. My work in education has shown me quickly how fast AI has proliferated society and how easily trusting the average person is of large language models, genuinely believing their logic to be human (despite this not being the case).

Space Exploration

The last theme is space exploration, which ARK defines as:

Companies within ARKX are focused on innovation across "space". The advisor defines "Space Exploration" as leading, enabling, or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth...

ARKK's top holdings in this category are:

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Unity Software (U)

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

The associated sister fund is one of ARK's newest innovation ETF, the Space Exploration ETF (ARKX).

Data by YCharts

This is another sector on which I'm bearish, as I don't believe that the companies in the portfolio are truly representative of the space exploration sector. Without access to private equity, companies like SpaceX are excluded from this ETF, despite them having the most lucrative projects and deals with NASA. This sector then feels like it is taking on only the firms that needed to go public for funding, as opposed to SpaceX, which has stayed private and likely will for the foreseeable future.

Thematic Performance

Here is how all of these funds have performed in their respective lifetimes, just so it's easy to see them all in one chart. Note that I've made ARKK the thickest line, so it's easier to follow in the mess that is this next chart.

Data by YCharts

Holdings

ARKK's holdings are varied, split among the various themes. As you can see from the overlap to its sister funds, ARKK holds a few names that crossover categories.

Its typical holdings range from 35-55 stocks across all geographies and market caps. Their median market cap is $8B. Here is the top ten.

Figure 1 (ARK Invest)

From a thematic composition standpoint, here is how ARK breaks down ARKK's portfolio.

Figure 2 (ARK Invest)

It is difficult to comment on current holdings as they stand because ARKK is actively traded. The firm moves shares around every day, buying and selling as their view of each individual holding in the fund changes. Because of this, the fund's composition day-to-day is unpredictable and is at the whim of the fund manager, Cathie Wood.

Figure 3 (CathiesArk)

On the flip side, this unpredictability allows for ARK to be flexible in its holdings and take advantage of market dislocations and mispricing events like market overreactions to earnings calls, etc.

Whether it is actually capable of taking advantage of these opportunities, I don't know. There is a difference between having the opportunities and taking them.

The Shotgun Approach

One thing that has stuck with me when discussing ARKK over the years is how similarly the fund seems to operate to a venture capital model when selecting investments.

Venture capital ("VC") funds seek to invest in startup companies, usually high-growth companies fueled by technological advancements that could cause major market disruptions. This strategy is high-risk and high-reward because these companies are often cash-starved and run by younger, more inexperienced leadership. VC strategy is a shotgun approach; throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. If most of your holdings fail, but one or two succeed, they'll make up for the slack because they'll win big. These kinds of companies, like ARKK's biggest winner, Tesla Motors (TSLA), win big when they do win.

Data by YCharts

This "we only need one good one to succeed" strategy is what propelled ARKK to those staggering heights it saw in 2020 and 2021 when its core holdings like CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) more than tripled in valuation. This is also what brought it back down in 2022, as those same companies fell back to Earth.

Data by YCharts

The major issue with this approach is that traditional VC firms have access to private equity and are primarily investing in actual startups. ARKK, by contrast, is only invested in public companies. They have a definitively harder time finding companies not already invested in and bought up to dizzying heights and rich valuations.

ARKK's limited scope on picking high-growth industries means that we should expect fewer returns than actual VC companies, which return an average 15% p.a. The premium VCs receive for taking on the risk of investing in non-listed companies is absent from ARKK's returns, which harms the fund's longevity and attractiveness.

Valuation

Currently, ARKK's average P/E is close to 58 (again, this changes day-to-day as the holdings change). This is incredibly high for all of the sectors it invests in. The S&P average is less than half of that figure.

This is an alarming fact about the fund, but one that investors should learn to be okay with, as ARK's mission is to find companies with immense pressure to grow, meaning that we can expect this figure to stay very high.

ARKK's price-to-sales is at 3.80, also far above the S&P's average of 2.80. This is also something that is unlikely to change, and investors need to be accepting of these elevated valuations. If these companies do not perform better than expectations, these figures may eventually tank the fund's performance, as it will be seen as too richly valued with not enough actual business to back it up.

Because ARKK's portfolio is inherently always going to be "overvalued," due to the nature of the businesses it invests in, the stagnation and underperformance may continue in the current market environment that is prioritizing companies with high cash flows and little debt (primarily due to relatively high-interest rates). It's difficult to imagine these ratios coming down and making the fund cheaper to buy. This ultra-high growth investing strategy, dubbed "disruptive innovation investing" by ARK is the reason why its valuation ratios will not be attractive to value investors likely ever. For as many winners they have like Tesla Motors (TSLA) that have dropped their P/E ratios from 1000x+ in 2020 to 45x today, they also add many companies with negative P/E ratios or those with figures also in the clouds.

All of that is to say: ARKK's "fair value" is likely around where it is now. It is not at an attractive price, but I wouldn't be holding my breath waiting for one, as it may never come due to ARK's investing strategy. This is why I am issuing a "hold" rating, as I don't see this being the time to buy or cash out, but as a continuation of the stagnation the fund has been in since 2022.

Suitability

So who should be investing in ARKK?

Honestly, I see its place in a portfolio much like I would a VC investment: it should be very small and only for aggressive investors. There is nothing wrong with seeking high growth and being willing to take risks for it, but it's important to understand that there are significant risks involved (more on that in the next section.)

I would recommend ARKK as no more than a 5% investment in an aggressive equity portfolio, and only when balanced with a healthy allocation to the broader market. For conservative investors, they should stay far away from any of the ARK funds, including ARKK.

Risks

There are several risks that investors should be aware of when making an investment in ARKK.

Valuation: ARKK carries a high P/E ratio, and many companies in its portfolio have negative earnings.

Narrative: There is no guarantee that the investing themes described at the beginning of this article will actually produce returns, even if they do succeed in revolutionizing their respective industries. Technological success does not necessarily equal financial returns.

Active Trading: ARKK is actively managed, and the holdings may change on a whim. This means an investment in its holdings today could become an investment in very different holdings in the future, without the direct approval of the investor.

Conclusion

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is a fund that has captured a lot of investor attention, but it is not a suitable investment for most investors. Its role in a portfolio is that of a venture capital fund, investing in high growth, cash-poor companies with hopes of a large payout when those companies win big. Unlike VC firms, ARKK is unable to invest in private equity and thus misses out on the best opportunities available to actual VC firms. The shotgun approach doesn't work in ETFs, and ARKK's underperformance in the last two years is evidence of this.

Missing out on private equity, coupled with the inherent risks of investing in the kinds of growth companies ARKK invests in with ultra-high P/E and P/S ratios, makes ARKK feel like a poor investment for most use cases.

I am giving ARKK a "hold" rating, as I see it useful only for certain investors who are willing to take the risk. Most folks should stay away from it.

Thanks for reading.