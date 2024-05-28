When Will The AI Revolution Recognize Your Favorite AI Software Stock?

Yuri_Arcurs

Many companies are adopting AI (artificial intelligence) to improve their products and, subsequently, sales. These are primarily the AI "retail-tier" players in the industry. Their mission is to either create a pure-play AI product or adopt AI to enhance their product or business workflows to make it more efficient, less costly to produce, and grow revenue. This is where companies like Meta Platforms (META), for example, find themselves. Meanwhile, others have AI software capabilities or services ready for prime time, but their usefulness hasn't come into focus due to the natural progression transformation of this magnitude takes. This is where stocks like MongoDB (MDB) and others currently find themselves. So, the question is, which stocks are ready to benefit from AI's upstream capabilities today and which are much further down the AI software funnel?

I'll provide an overview in this article. This is meant to serve as a primer detailing how software undergoes shifts during major transitions like we're seeing with AI.

With that, let's begin this software journey.

It's Not All That Simple In Software

It's important to understand all software is not the same. Yes, it's all created from a software engineer's brain and fingers on a keyboard (yes, even AI-generated code, at its core, originated from a human), but software has a definitive purpose, and those purposes vary wildly. For example, there's software that provides utility to other software, like libraries and frameworks, and then supporting software to manage different software, like databases and software engineering tools.

The move and shift of revolutionary paradigms within the software world is sometimes linear and has a path with a charted course. But it's not necessarily a charted course of an industry's will - sometimes, it's a naturally borne progression. And this comes down to something more than mere priorities and will: Business implications must be considered.

In software especially, building a foundation doesn't mean the foundation can't be improved stages down the road. Getting a software product to market many times takes the MVP path. No, not most valuable player, but minimal viable product. Due to the nature of MVPs, the idea is to get something out quickly to get user feedback and be first to market. It has the minimum features needed, with the expectation it will be improved upon following user feedback, but it can serve a purpose today.

This approach compounds the "wait time" of lower funnel software vendors who provide products to improve application software. This is because the optimization and the fine-tuning process doesn't primarily happen until after the product is adopted beyond the required features.

Other times, a shift in industry strategy or a seismic shift in computing requires iteration cycles of a foundation before moving to the end state or at least the next level of innovation. Trying to get to the finish line without first putting on your running shoes will make the journey pretty difficult, if not impossible. This is what's happening with the Zero Trust transformation in the cybersecurity industry. This is also why companies like Arista Networks (ANET) aren't seeing the benefit of Zero Trust in the way the white paper strategy outlines today. There's a building block process, and many times, it's a matter of upending legacy ways of thinking and purchasing habits - especially at the enterprise level.

ANET Zero Trust Whitepaper

The bottom line is there are many paths to shifting an industry when it comes to software. Sometimes, it's an "I'll do it when I have to" approach, while other times, it's a "if I don't do this first and get it right, the rest won't matter" situation. Still, other times, it's a race until every last drop at a particular software layer is taken care of before the rest comes into view. Ironically and to the detriment of many, cybersecurity falls into the first category.

The transformation of AI, however, has fallen into the latter two categories.

And this is because of its transformative nature. No one has come before to generate these large models which provide the bedrock of the entire industry. While not new in the scientific realm, the use is new to the commercial realm.

The AI Software Funnel

The journey of the sales funnel of software, particularly business-to-business software, is not well known or understood. Zero Trust is just one example of industry transformation, and it includes many components and considerations before the complete architecture is implemented. The goal is enviable and would provide absolute security protections (never perfect, of course), but working the latter stages and steps requires a lot more precision and time.

Each of those stages involves different aspects of software and hardware. And those different aspects involve different companies. A cloud security company may not be in the business of providing networking cables. While this may seem like a somewhat extreme example, it's the exact situation at hand for software companies in relation to where the industry is in the transformation. Database companies aren't going to provide authentication software, and cybersecurity companies aren't going to provide GPU-based language frameworks.

Top Of The Funnel

For AI, this transformation started at the generative AI (and related) use-case level. Over the last year and a half, large language models (LLMs) have been pounded into your computer monitor as the AI horsepower driving the features you may or may not realize you're using as you scale the Internet and scroll your favorite social media sites.

LLMs are at the heart of generative AI.

This is the type of "software" at the top of the funnel - tier one. It requires a lot of software development to build, train, and improve these models. This explains why big tech companies have been pouring tens of billions of dollars each into the hardware to train and later inference these LLMs. It's also why companies like Nvidia (NVDA) are profiting greatly from the hardware tier.

The revenue-generating part of this tier is still in flux and being tested for profitability. Many companies are providing features run by these LLMs for free (at least a meaningful portion of features and through means users already enjoy without fee), like Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), while others like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) provide cloud capabilities to use the Nvidia - and, to a lesser extent, AMD (AMD) - hardware to run customers' AI needs. There are some closed models, like OpenAI with ChatGPT, where revenue comes directly from the model.

Others, like Meta Platforms, have created open-source LLMs (LLaMA) and scaled the models and version revisions and improvements into their ad and recommendation products. This has produced meaningful business results for it as it has laid off tens of thousands of employees while seeing revenue growth accelerate, leading to record revenue over the last year.

Traversing Down The Funnel

This iteration process of creating and working LLMs may last years. Still, as the process evolves, more advanced software support will be required to increase hardware and software efficiency and time to market. The MVP mindset to produce working models is why many "AI names" have been left out of seeing material revenue growth and such while contending they have AI software products.

And it has left many wondering, "Are these companies exaggerating or claiming something they don't have, or is there more to this?"

For the most part, the answer is: There's more to this.

The next revenue tier is a level down, call it tier 2, where LLMs are matured, and AI applications begin to have enough data to move beyond the infant stage - beyond the novelty factor - and into the pervasively useful realm. Basically, outside of profiting off of the first iterations of the LLMs themselves, this is where the rubber meets the road for AI applications.

The industry is just starting to get here as companies like Adobe (ADBE) begin rolling out valuable features and functionality its customer base can use. Unlike some aspects of AI software, where use cases are a solution in search of a problem, providing generative AI capabilities in products like Illustrator, Premier, and Photoshop is an advancement in already established industries. Content creation has its world opened up when effects and designs can quite literally be created by expressing in words what's in the creator's mind.

Now, how does this help Adobe even if they don't charge for the AI capabilities specifically?

It keeps the apps it produces at the top of their game and creates retention and new marketing angles to grow its customer base.

Technically speaking, Adobe's AI app advancements fall into this second revenue tier, but it also pulls from the first tier as its LLMs to produce the output. This is why the sales funnel runs parallel to the software evolution pathway.

The short-term issue is this pressures margins as the compute power and the backend software framework and build-out require talent and time. Free cash flow is reinvested more heavily into the company, but as long as the output is more than a novelty, the resulting AI-aided product keeps Adobe in the 21st Century.

But since software requires lead time, these investments are made up front. And to have a product out now with AI capabilities meant Adobe invested quarters ago. It means the largest damper on margins and free cash flow was before and not today. And, outside the Figma acquisition breakup, this is the case.

Strength of our cash flow, once you normalize for the $1 billion termination payment, that's up 28% year-over-year. When you think about RPO, 3 point acceleration sequentially, and when I break that up on deferred revenue, unbilled backlog, you saw that acceleration in each of those subcomponents, which as you look through that acceleration, the near-term underscores the strength of the business and it underscores the longer term strength we have around the momentum of the business. - Dan Durn, CFO, Adobe's Q1 '24 Earnings Call Q&A

Of course, when you lap weaker quarters, it looks better. However, the point remains it's coming out of the heavier investment period while still maintaining meaningful investments in the product's advancement.

And advancements in products like this can and often do rely on other companies within this tier along with the next and final tier.

The Lower Funnel

Lower-tier companies are more apparent in one regard, as their growth today is lacking compared to AI's overall growth. This has been apparent with MongoDB (MDB) and its lack of revenue growth, even though it supports a vast network of developers, both within and without the AI realm. Even with AI-centric functionality prioritizing efficiency and speed, the company has been unable to find an inflection in growth.

This is where many investors wonder if management teams are too optimistic and they don't have a valuable product for the AI industry.

Data by YCharts

But the reality is, it just may not be its time to shine.

Going back to what I said earlier, the software evolution progression has a process to follow, and while it may not be the same for every strategic shift that crosses the industry, for AI, it has been moving as slow as it is fast. Iterations of hardware (see Nvidia product generations moving from a two-year cadence to a one-year cadence) and software (version of LLMs being updated quarterly or multiple times a year) have not progressed down the funnel at the same speed as it has within the upper tier.

This isn't exactly a mystery in the industry. MongoDB's CEO called out what I'm talking about using the software terms of layer and stack. My tier breakout is similar in thinking, but the CEO's word usage can have further implications for the software engineering layers.

MongoDB’s strategy is to operate at the second and third layers to enable customers to build AI applications by using their own proprietary data together with any LLM, close or open source, on any computing infrastructure. Today the vast majority of AI spend is happening in the first layer...Neither are areas in which we compete. Our enterprise customers today are still largely in the experimentation and prototyping stages of building their initial AI applications, first focus on driving efficiencies by automating existing workloads. We expect that it will take time for enterprises to deploy production workloads at scale. However, as organizations look to realize the full benefit of these AI investments, they will turn to companies like MongoDB, offering differentiated capabilities in the upper layers of the AI stack. - Dev Ittycheria, CEO, MongoDB's FQ4 '24 Earnings Call

This commentary was in relation to guidance, which fell short of analysts' consensus. Management expects $1.915B for FY25 revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $2.38, both at the midpoint. This compares to analyst consensus of $2.03B and $3.22 per share. However, about $80M of the yearly guidance shortfall can be attributed to a change in sales strategy and generous bumps in revenue last year due to extra commitments. But this means guidance is still $35M short.

Either way, it's not the outperformance the market expected when AI is the hottest thing going and AI-oriented products are available.

It's still early for companies like MongoDB, which are further up on the software stack, to gain traction in the AI funnel. This is why the company isn't seeing an inflection in revenue growth akin to other companies at different tiers. Its time will come once companies are ready to finalize the foundation, build the structure, and make their software more efficient and scalable.

How long will that take? It depends on when the first tier matures and things start to trickle down. It could be as soon as the end of this year, but it will more likely ramp in 2025 as compute power settles in and revenue in the first tier begins to slow from its initial benefit from the onset of AI becoming mainstream.

Furthermore, as AI reaches your home computer and edge devices, the need for very efficient software and hardware will open the sales funnel further down for these lower funnel-tier companies.

Where Does Your Software Stock Fall In Line?

Not every company does everything for AI, and AI doesn't benefit everything for every company. There are tiers to software and software needs, and when a revolutionary transformation sweeps the industry, there's a natural course of action. It may be different for different transformations, but recognizing the landscape and the approach the AI transformation is taking will provide you with a better understanding of where to invest when.

Right now, the Meta Platforms of the AI world have it figured out, but their time to shine will fade if they don't understand the next step in the AI revenue funnel. It doesn't mean the revenue at the top of the funnel ends. No, that's why it's at the top of the funnel. But it may pass through the top quicker than it once did and into the arms of smaller companies with something to provide the next leg of the AI race.

In the meantime, we may find many of these initial AI names in a correction over the coming months. In that sea of red, we'll likely see a transition into the next tier of AI as companies scramble to regain the edge. I expect new winners to emerge with the likes of Adobe, MongoDB, and others as the funnel reaches them more fully.