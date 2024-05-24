primeimages

Investment Thesis

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) has good growth prospects ahead. The company's revenue should benefit from healthy demand for new construction projects due to the high occupancy rates of storage REITs. In addition, easing year-over-year comparisons within the self-storage R3 (restoration, rebuilding, and replacement) business in the coming quarters, new product launches, and long-term demand trends from an increase in warehouses and distribution centers from e-commerce companies within the commercial markets should also support sales growth. Lastly, inorganic growth through M&As should further boost the top line.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from a healthy margin mix, favorable commodity prices, and lower logistics costs. JBI's stock is trading at a discount to its historical averages as well as at a discount to peer valuations, which along with good growth prospects ahead makes the stock a buy.

Janus International's Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After the pandemic, the company's revenue saw good growth as a result of healthy demand for its products driven by an increase in conversions and expansion of unused retail spaces to self-storage capacity. This was further supported by price increases and inorganic growth from M&A. However, towards the middle of 2023, the demand began to normalize within the remodeling & commercial sector given the macroeconomic uncertainties and tough YoY comparisons. This resulted in moderation of revenue growth in the 2H23. I last covered the company in September and anticipated this moderation in growth.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company's sales growth continued to face tough comparisons in self-storage R3 (restoration, rebuilding, and replacement), and Commercial and other sales channels. The commercial and other sales channels also saw declining demand for many of its product lines in an uncertain macro environment. Additionally, the R3 sales channel also saw lower demand as a result of a decline in retail-to-storage conversion activity. However, the new construction demand as well as pricing remained strong which helped the company offset weakness in the R3 and commercial sales channels. Overall consolidated revenue increased by 1% YoY to $255 million. The revenue growth reflects 40.1% YoY growth in the new construction sales channel which was offset by a 17.2% YoY and 19.2% YoY decline in self-storage-R3, and Commercial and other sales channels respectively.

JBI's Historical Revenue By Sales Channel (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

On a segment basis, the Janus North American segment revenue increased by 4.3% YoY due to the strength in the new construction sales channel. However, the Janus International segment's revenue decreased by 31.9% YoY.

JBI's Historical Revenue By Segment (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company is executing well despite tough macroeconomic conditions and its revenue growth outlook is positive.

JBI is seeing strong demand in its new construction business given the strong industry fundamentals supported by high occupancy rates of storage REITs which is favoring greenfield investments in self-storage capacity. While some investors were worried about high interest rates impacting new construction demand, on its last earnings call, management noted the order backlog for new construction business remains stable, and it is not seeing any outright cancellations. I believe once the interest rate cycle starts reversing this market should see further acceleration in demand trends as the new construction economics become even more favorable.

On the R3 (restoration, rebuilding, and replacement) side, while the demand has normalized from extraordinarily high levels during the pandemic, the company is poised to benefit from easier comparisons starting in Q2 2024. Compared to 26.9% Y/Y growth in R3 business in Q1 2023, the growth slowed to 7.6% Y/Y in Q2 2023 and then turned negative in the back half of 2023. So the comparisons are getting much easier moving forward. Further, the company should also benefit from the merger of two big self-storage REITs - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) and Life Storage - last year. Usually, during the integration process after M&A, REITs undergo renovation at the acquired facility to standardize the offering. With both REITs being clients of JBI, the company should benefit from increased renovation orders as the integration process accelerates. The longer-term fundamentals in R3 business are also favorable with aging existing self-storage facilities and average facility age over 20 years.

The commercial market is seeing some pressure due to the tough macroeconomic environment, but the long-term fundamentals remain solid here as well with the increase in warehouse and distribution center demand from e-Commerce companies.

In addition to favorable long-term demand drivers, the company should also benefit from increased adoption of its Nokē Smart Entry System. Last quarter, the company saw a sequential improvement of 8.7% in the number of installed Nokē units from 276K at the end of FY23 to 300K at the end of Q1 2024. This product reduces operating costs for the company's clients and provides additional data points like usage frequency (e.g., commercial clients use more than residential ones) which can help in price optimization. The company continues to launch additional products in this line-up, and it can be a meaningful growth driver for the next several years.

The company also has a healthy balance sheet with net leverage of ~1.5x as of the last quarter. Even after the recent $60 million acquisition of TMC, the company's leverage should still be below its target range of 2x to 3x. So, I believe the company should continue to do bolt-on acquisitions around core business and adjacent categories which should complement its organic growth and increase the total addressable market.

Janus International's Margin Analysis and Outlook

Over the last year, the company's margins benefited from a favorable mix of the company's higher-margin new construction business, price increases, and productivity improvements. This helped the company more than offset inflationary input and labor costs.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the margins continued to expand thanks to a favorable mix shift from the growth of higher-margin new construction business and price increases. This helped more than offset increased operating costs, and volume deleverage in the R3 and commercial sales channels. As a result, the total adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 180 bps YoY to 26.1%.

JBI's Historical Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company's margin prospects. With the new construction business seeing good growth momentum and the R3 business also poised to benefit from easing comps, the mix should continue to be positive for the company given the higher margin nature of these two businesses compared to commercial end markets.

Further, steel is one of the main raw materials for the company and the steel price has corrected meaningfully from the highs seen over the last few years. This should also help margins. The company's margins should also benefit from ramping up new Arizona and Poland manufacturing facilities, which are located near demand areas and should reduce logistics costs.

Valuation and Conclusion

JBI is trading at 13.72x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $1.03 and 12.34x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. This is a discount versus its 5-year historical average P/E of 15.87x.

When I last covered JBI, I was concerned about moderating growth and that was the reason I was neutral on the stock despite cheap valuations, The company did report moderation in revenue growth since then. However, the stock has performed well despite this growth moderation.

One of the likely reasons behind it is that JBI's float has increased meaningfully since then, and it has caught a good deal of institutional investor's attention. The company was listed through SPAC and a private equity firm Clearlake held ~52 million shares in the firm. Clearlake exited the position completely in December increasing the float by over 35% which was positively received by the institutional investors and resulted in a re-rating in the valuation multiple.

While the stock does not have immediate peers, if we compare it with similar high-margin companies in the building product industry, the stock is trading at a meaningful discount. For example, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~25% trades at a P/E of 39.06x FY24 consensus EPS estimate, and Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) with an adjusted EBITDA margin in high 20s trades at a P/E of 38.81x FY24 consensus EPS estimate.

With the new construction business remaining strong and R3 seeing easier comps, the company can see a near-term acceleration in growth, easing my prior concerns about moderating growth. This coupled with lower than historical as well as lower than peer valuations makes me optimistic about the stock's prospects. Hence, I am upgrading JBI stock to a buy rating.

Risks

While I am optimistic about the company's growth prospects, there are also some risks that may negatively impact growth and pose a threat to my bullish thesis:

I expect a further pick-up in the new construction business as the interest rate cycle reverses. However, potential delays in interest rate cycle reversal can create uncertainties around the timing of demand acceleration within the new construction market.

I am expecting the company's Nokē product line to gain good traction. However, if it fails to gain traction, the sales growth may be impacted.

If the broader macroeconomic situation worsens and commercial sales take another leg down, it might negatively impact the company's growth.

Takeaway

In my view, JBI's growth prospects look encouraging given the positive revenue outlook thanks to healthy end-market demand for new construction projects as a result of high occupancy rates of storage REITs. Further, management's recent commentary on positively trending new construction project pipelines and stable backlog also helps ease concerns around demand uncertainties within the new construction market due to high interest rates. Additionally, easing comparisons within R3, new product launches, long-term demand trends within the commercial markets, and M&A further strengthen the revenue outlook. Moreover, the margin outlook also looks favorable given the increasing high-margin mix and improving cost environment. I am no longer worried about moderating growth and I believe this positive outlook should provide growth acceleration in the coming years. JBI is also trading at a discount to its historical averages as well as to peer valuations which along with accelerating growth prospects make me upgrade my rating to buy as the stock provides a good opportunity for long-term investors.