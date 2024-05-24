Janus International Group: Good Long-Term Prospects And A Reasonable Valuation (Rating Upgrade)

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Janus International Group has good growth prospects due to high demand for new construction projects in the storage industry and long-term trends in e-commerce.
  • Growth in R3 business should also benefit from easing comps in the coming quarters.
  • Janus International is trading at a discount to its historical averages and peer valuations, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Greed and fear index in crypto bitcoin after Qt risk asset off

primeimages

Investment Thesis

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) has good growth prospects ahead. The company's revenue should benefit from healthy demand for new construction projects due to the high occupancy rates of storage REITs. In addition, easing year-over-year comparisons within the self-storage

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.01K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News