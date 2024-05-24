viper-zero/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In August 2023, I covered ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPF, ALNPY) and assigned a hold rating on the Japanese airline group. In my view, there were opportunities to expand capacity in the international and domestic markets, but the clear risks are weakening unit revenues and the decline in cargo revenues offsetting domestic passenger revenue growth. Inflationary cost seen in the industry also do not bode well. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent results for ANA Holdings as well as the forecast for FY2024 and update my price target and rating.

ANA Holdings Earnings Grow On International Passenger Growth

ANA Holdings

The chart above might not be the most pretty one, but it really does a good job visualizing the bridge from 2022 to 2023 for operating income. On the revenue level, we see that the revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in international passenger revenues, while lower cargo revenues offset almost all the growth in domestic passenger revenues as well as Peach and Air Japan revenues. Passenger revenue grew 68% on capacity expansion of 48.5% showing a favorable development in unit revenues. The capacity remained at 77% of pre-pandemic levels, indicating there is significant recovery space ahead. Total operating cost grew almost 18%, providing a favorable amortization profile, resulting in operating margins of 11.1% compared to 8.1% a year ago.

ANA Holdings Is Less Positive On FY2024 Earnings

ANA Holdings

All Nippon Airways provided a rather detailed outlook for 2024. Interestingly, on the revenue side we see that cargo activities will be contributing to the top-line growth and that is driven by Nippon Cargo Airlines becoming a subsidiary of ANA Holdings. However, the overall outlook is not great given that expenses are expected to rise faster than revenue growth driven by fuel, navigation fees, maintenance and staff costs. This is partially caused by the continued grounding of Airbus A320neo airplanes through July due to the PW1100G engine issues.

ANA Holdings Stock: Uncertain Upside For The Stock

The Aerospace Forum

I have processed the projections for ANA Holdings, and against the company median and industry peer group EV/EBITDA the stock has 75 to 90 percent upside, which is primarily driven by multiple expansion. With a somewhat challenging guidance for 2024 and no recovery until FY2025, I am not too sure whether ANA Holdings stock will appreciate as much. Allowing an EV/EBITDA multiple in line with the current multiple would give around 27% upside, which, I think, is a more realistic price target in the current setting.

Conclusion: ANA Holdings Had A Strong 2023, But There Are Challenges Ahead

ANA had a strong 2023, with results being carried by international passenger traffic recovery. In 2024, the company sees a significant moderation in international passenger revenue growth but a positive flip on the revenue contribution of the cargo business due to the absorption of NCA.

The overall picture that ANA Holdings Inc. has sketched for FY2024 is that of revenue growth being more than offset by cost growth driven by a lower capacity expansion plan than initially anticipated and continued inflationary and labor challenges for the airline. However, I do believe that at current prices ANA Holdings Inc. stock is significantly undervalued against its own median valuation as well as its peers and a Buy rating is warranted.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.