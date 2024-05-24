Kwarkot

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) is an under-covered and somewhat smaller industrial and logistics real estate investment trust, or REIT. The company has seen rapid growth, financed by continued share price dilution, as results on a per-share basis have been quite mixed.

While the portfolio is well located and obtains decent cash yields, I am a bit cautious here given the lack of historic performance, leverage employed and cyclicality of the portfolio, although all these items reveal potential as well.

The Golden Triangle

Plymouth is an industrial/logistics REIT which owns some 156 properties totaling some 34 million square feet in the so-called Golden Triangle between Chicago, Florida and Texas.

These assets are occupied about 97%, with triple net leases in place for about 80% of these properties, which are split roughly equally between multi-tenant and single-tenant sites. Average annuals escalators are pegged at 3%, but the average remaining lease term is relatively short at just over 3 years. Normally, such short leases are not necessarily a quality, but with releasing cash spreads coming in around 15-20% here, non-renewables tend to be a good thing here.

The company touts a strong heritage and expertise as real estate asset manager, with the company having in-house, full service, self-administered and self-managed services, having many boots on the ground. The company operates in interesting and supply constrained markets, while the company touts disciplined capital allocation decisions as well, although the focus seems to be on growth, rather than growth on a per-share basis.

The company is well diversified, as the top ten tenants combined make up just 15% of sales, including the likes of FedEx, Geodis and Royal Canin, among others. In terms of markets, about a fifth of rent is generated in the Chicago area, with other key markets including Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Memphis and St. Louis, among others. Over a quarter of rent is generated from logistic tenants, with wholesaler, retailers, automotive, construction, packaging, printing, and food and beverage being key tenant categories as well.

The company reports that the acquisition costs of the portfolio adds up to $1.6 billion, with the replacement costs seen at nearly twice that number at just over $3 billion. The business has grown rapidly over the past decade, after it was founded in 2011, having grown from just a $2 million rental income stream in 2014 to $200 million over the past year.

While this kind of growth is outright spectacular, it has been financed with like dilution numbers, so this has not really resulted in great value creation for investors. After all, shares made their public debut around these levels in 2017, with shares having traded in a $10-$30 range ever since. This means that the only returns seen by investors are the dividends, now coming in close to a dollar per share (as these were paid out at higher rates in the past).

Picking Up The Performance Here

Zooming into the 2023 performance, we see that Plymouth announced net assets of $1.44 billion, actually down slightly from the year before. This mostly consists of net real estate properties (at $1.30 billion), complemented by smaller cash positions, swaps and other assets. The company is somewhat more aggressively financed, with book value of equity standing at $488 million, implying that nearly by a billion in liabilities appear on the balance sheet.

Zooming into the profit and loss account, we see that total (rental) revenues came in at $200 million, although accompanied by $170 million in expenses (of which $92 million in depreciation expenses). After accounting for $38 million in interest expenses, the company would post a GAAP loss, if not for a $22 million gain on the sale of real state.

Adjusting for depreciation expenses and some other items, the company posted so-called Core Funds From Operations, or FFO, at $1.84 per share. This metric is expected to come in at a midpoint of $1.90 per share in 2024, as the company hiked the annual dividend payout subsequently to $0.96 per share. Note that leasing activity has been strong, with nearly a million of square feet being leased to existing or new tenants in the fourth quarter of 2023, with cash rental rates coming in 23% higher!

The 45 million shares of the company trade around the $20 mark, for a $900 million equity valuation, roughly double the valuation of $488 million on the balance sheet as of 2023. This implies a $412 million premium, which implies that real estate assets are valued at $1.71 billion by the market instead of $1.30 billion. With rents seen at around $200 million, that implies a gross yield of 11.7%, but that is too simplistic as well as the company incurs nearly $63 million in directly attributed property expenses (excluding depreciation) and $15 million in overhead expenses. If we subtract these costs, gross yields come to around 7% of the value of the property, still a decent number.

Further Growth

During the first quarter, Plymouth announced another 1.4 million square feet of (re)leasing activity, this time at a 17% premium compared to previous leases in place. Few things changed in the portfolio or balance sheet in the first quarter of the year, with FFO being flat at $0.45 per share, as adjusted FFO rose by five cents to a similar number.

Amidst all this, I am performing a balancing act. On the one hand, are the mediocre capital gains seen since 2017 and the fact that much of this real estate is a bit more dated, and the shorter rental contracts making the business a bit more sensitive to economic waves, certainly given the leverage employed.

The relative compelling yields, even after accounting for property expenses, mean that assets are not comparable to brand new Class-A properties and do not meet all ESG criteria. Frankly, I would not rule out this company becoming an acquisition target over time as well.

Leverage is a bit high based on accounting values, but the rental streams are solid, as Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. furthermore fixed the vast majority of its debt here. Amidst all this, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. shares probably trade at compelling valuations, but the long-term performance is relatively modest, making this a decent store of value here, but nothing to get too excited about.