Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), a very large business development corporation ('BDC'), continues to report stellar earnings when compared to the size of the dividend. We publish extensively about Ares, in large part because this is by far our largest BDC holding. Ares, in a simple description, thrives on two market conditions, demand strength, or the economy and interest rates. The company employs a lot of floating rate loans with spreads tending to increase under higher rates. In our last article published at the end of February, Looking At Ares Capital's Financials Under Lower Interest Rates, we explored earnings at lower interest rates expecting that sometime next year. In our view, Federal Reserve rate cuts are coming, but when is unknown. We concluded that even under much lower rates, the company generates enough earnings to pay the $0.48 dividend going forward. We rated the stock a buy with yields above 9.0% significantly higher than our target for income-paying entities. But management continues its cloak of secrecy with regard to increased dividends.

With uncertainty for interest rate directions, the company positioned itself in neutral. With its very low leverage, the company, like a compressed spring ready to snap outward, prepared itself for a deeper recession or more lucrative days. The question for investors is will it fling warmer surprises consisting of more dividends or just cold water. Shall we go stand nearby and wait.

The March Quarter in Summary

First, a review of the 1st quarter results includes a summary slide of the last five quarters.

Ares Capital

Of note, Net Investment Per Share (NAVII), the source of higher dividends, continues bouncing in between the low $0.50s and $0.60 with a result of $0.55 for March. The declared dividend remained unchanged at $0.48, $0.07 lower than cash generated. Ares reported a Net Asset Value of $19.53, also another record. Leverage, one of the springs, dropped under 1 to 0.99, 0.95 net of cash, continuing a slow fall from 1.12 five quarters ago. Management continues compressing this spring. Of the quarter, Kipp DeVeer, CEO, wrote,

This morning, we reported another quarter of strong core earnings of $0.59 per share. Our core earnings per share increased 3.5% from the prior year and were well above or $0.48 per share first quarter regular dividend. These results were driven by continued strong attractive investment environment and the beneficial impact of higher base rates and attractive credit spreads."

On the first prong mentioned above, market demand, management keeps analysts and investors updated.

"We continue to find attractive investments with compelling returns at historically lower levels of relative risk. And specifically for our originations in the first quarter, the weighted average LTV was below 40%, all-in yields were nearly 11%, and leverage is nearly 0.5 turn, below our weighted average over the past two years.

Non-accruals remained below the long-term average of 2.9% at 1.7%, though it increased slightly quarter over quarter.

Debt securities weighed in at 12.4% down 0.1% quarter over quarter yet, significantly higher year over year.

On the second issue, leverage, Ares' position at less than 1, 0.99 on one basis, 0.95 with cash included, creates a lot of flexibility, dry powder.

With respect to investment risk, management reminded the analysts that Ares refrains from investments within cyclical businesses or low margin entities. Thus, investment health hasn't changed, maybe it's a little boring.

Dividend

Turning to the dividend, again, the company continues to operate conservatively. The taxable income spillover was estimated at $635 million or $1.05. That equals more than twice the quarterly payout. The company carries this higher spillover for long-term dividend protection. Then during the Q&A, Casey Alexander, of Compass Point, asked:

"But you continue to pile up the spillover income quarter-over-quarter. At what point in time do you sort of reach the limit or do you just consider it to be a cheap form of financing with the excise tax? But when do you sort of reach the limit at which point in time you'd kind of be forced to make some special distributions?

DeVeer, answered:

... Casey, I appreciate the question, we've obviously done specials and a whole host of different ways. And I said this as we tend to really want to look at it on an annual basis because it's a tax calculation that we can really true up at the end of the year, and that's typically when we make determinations. But we're in a little bit of a tricky position as you can probably appreciate, because while we have loads of earnings in excess of the regular dividend, the trajectory for rates going forward is reasonably uncertain.

Continuing,

"But yes, it's something we talk about a lot. When is the right time? Do we get credit for specials? Do we not? All of that very much in the dialogue with the management team and our Board."

Translated, not yet, we don't like the uncertainty surrounding the future. But the current dividend is strongly believed to be safe, regardless.

Discussions of the Federal Reserve

Our discussion reverts to the unknown answer. It's the elephant in the room, maybe even a parade of elephants, the Feds' position on interest rates. Several factors influence these decisions, inflation vs. economic strength remains at the top of the list. The higher rates induced in rapid speed over the past several quarters might continue over lengthy periods of time, or drift lower, or be cut in a rapid march. Opinions abound. One Fed governor recently stated,

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said she doesn't expect it will be appropriate for the Fed to cut interest rates in 2024, pointing to persistent inflation in the first several months of the year.

Another opinion differs arguing against the invalidity of the 2% target. This opinion views issues broader including employment, and other general economic health. They note that in their belief only two categories drive today's numbers, housing costs being one. Why penalize the rest in essence.

And what is the real condition of the economy? We noted our view in a recent article on Calumet Specialty Products, Calumet Specialty Products Endured Rainy Days With Blue Skies Ahead:

"Admitted or not, America is also experiencing a rather deep recession. Two recent reports highlight a truer nature of the country's financial circumstances. On Friday, May 10, the University of Michigan released its sediment report showing a completely unexpected 9.8 drop. The drop was a 7-sigma event. The current value now rivals 2020. In another article from OilPrice, the headline reads, U.S. Gasoline, Diesel Demand Hit Seasonal Low Not Seen Since COVID. Details show demand falling for distillates to levels experienced in May of 2020. The combined demand of gasoline and distillates is so weak that the crack spread for the two dropped to COVID levels in 2020."

What is the real rate of inflation? That also gets contested. A group known as the Shadow Group, offers a very different perspective. Their calculation follows the former, pre-1980 methodology, calculating March at more than double the headline at 3.5%. Of note, our own periodic checks of actual costs suggest that the Shadow group is much closer.

Its last publication headlined this, Current-Period Inflation Is Driven by the Massive Monetary Stimulus Out of the Fed, Again, Not by an Overheating Economy. With printing huge doses of fiat money, $1T extra per 100 days, stubborn inflation continues. We agree; it is about money printing and will continue until the Federal Government stops or slows down.

As mentioned above, unemployment data also smacks of improprieties. From Zero Hedge, a while back, they noticed that full-time employment remained unchanged, the increases came with part-time work. Also, they noticed that employment for American citizens hadn't increased in a long time.

The Fed could be trapped. Excessive spending drives inflation. High interest rates add to costs. Lower rates might stimulate growth, but likely fuel more inflation. Stagflation, a term born in the 70s, most likely results until something in Washington changes. In our view, the Fed will be forced to make token cuts early next year. The economy is hurting, and high rates contribute meaningfully. We can't see it end in any other fashion without changes. Now, back to Ares' profitability, a few token cuts will have little effect on profitability. In time, special dividends are coming in our view. With the difference in earnings minus the dividend averaging approximately seven cents, we strongly believe that these will begin next year in the $0.02 to $0.04 range per quarter.

Risks

With risks, one major one discussed above, is interest rates, and a level of uncertainty exists for increasing dividends. But we also strongly suspect that major changes in Washington's approach, which will return a level of spending sanity. Thus, we continue our buy rating for collecting dividends. With prices under $20 always seeming likely, existing investors might wait to add. Our evaluations for dividend paying companies always is made from yield. In general, our target yield is something north of 8% unless a very real change is thought to be coming. For new investors, a yield above 9% still makes this a compelling price. Yes, specials, probably next year, are likely coming also. When management releases the spring by lifting leverage, more warmth and higher dividends, fills the soul of the investor. It won't be cold.