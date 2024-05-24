Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Panoro Energy ASA (OTC:PESAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Hamilton - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Morton - Technical Director

Conference Call Participants

Christoffer Bachke - Clarksons

Stephen Foucaud - Auctus Advisors

Teodor Sveen Nilsen - SpareBank1 Markets AS

John Hamilton

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This is John Hamilton. I'm joined today with -- I'm joined today by some colleagues and Board members as well from sunny Oslo today. Welcome, everybody.

As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements given known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

And for reference, we've made a series of announcements this morning, which are available on our website, www.panoroenergy.com.

Next slide, please. So, for those of you who know our system here, this is how if you'd like to ask a question at the end. We will take questions at the end. You can either type in questions, you can see on the left-hand side of this pane here, and we will endeavor to answer that question as long as it hasn't already been answered through a previous question. Or if you'd like to actually have your microphone unmuted, you can raise your hand and we will try to answer your question as well, that would then be on the microphone verbally. I'll remind you of this mechanism as well at the