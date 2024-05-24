Alexander Farnsworth/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about a fascinating American retailer.

This "rural Home Depot" hit a home run when people increasingly left major cities after the pandemic.

That company is Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), which has returned 42% since I turned bullish on October 13, 2023.

My most recent article on the company was written on January 14, when I called it "One Of The Most Underappreciated Dividend Stocks."

Tractor Supply distinguishes itself in the consumer sector by focusing on the rural market—a niche often overlooked. With smaller stores strategically located in areas with a passion for outdoor living and animal ownership, TSCO has built a loyal customer base that remains resilient in economic downturns. Meanwhile, the company's strategic initiatives, including the Neighbor's Club loyalty program and advancements in supply chain management, highlight its commitment to customer satisfaction and future growth.

Since then, shares have returned 28%, beating the 11% return of the S&P 500 by a substantial margin.

The ten-year return is now 409%, almost 180 points above the S&P 500's return, which benefited from elevated tech exposure to companies like the famous FANG+ group.

That said, in this article, I'll revisit the bull case and present an idea based on its real estate strategy, which I expect to provide great food for thought for income-focused investors looking to find a great balance between growth and value.

So, let's get to it!

The Rural Business Model Keeps Winning

Rural America was a huge beneficiary of the pandemic.

People wanted out of cities, supported by work-from-home opportunities, significant cost-of-living differences, and worsening crime statistics in certain cities.

This is what a study by the USDA this year said:

Overall, counties across Rural America saw notable change to pre-pandemic migration patterns. This shift may benefit rural areas through long-term population stability and/or growth but might also exacerbate housing and childcare shortages.

USDA

That's where TSCO comes in.

The company is the largest "rural lifestyle" retailer in the United States, operating more than 2,400 stores in 49 states going into this year, some operating under different names, including Petsense.

As one can imagine, it mainly targets "typical" rural customers, including people owning recreational farms, ranchers, animal and pet owners, and everyone who enjoys the rural lifestyle.

Essentially, the company wants to be a one-stop shop for most needs, including maintenance needs for farms.

It sells more than 300,000 products in its stores and through its online platform.

Livestock, Equine & Agriculture : livestock and equine feed & equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers & chemicals;

: livestock and equine feed & equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers & chemicals; Companion Animal : food, treats and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals as well as dog wellness;

: food, treats and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals as well as dog wellness; Seasonal & Recreation : tractor & rider, lawn & garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products;

: tractor & rider, lawn & garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; Truck, Tool, & Hardware : truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and

: truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and Clothing, Gift, & Décor: clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

These products are bought through roughly 1,000 vendors, with 400 core vendors accounting for 90% of its merchandise.

With that in mind, one issue pressuring consumer-focused corporations is the tricky mix of elevated interest rates and sticky inflation.

As we can see below, consumer credit has accelerated by $240 billion since pre-pandemic levels. This debt now comes with credit card interest rates of more than 21%.

Wells Fargo

As a result, consumer sentiment has taken a turn for the worse again, as we can see using University of Michigan data:

University of Michigan

Based on this context, in its first-quarter earnings call last month, TSCO noted that consumer spending showed a divergence between income levels, with higher-income consumers spending more on big-ticket and recreational items.

Meanwhile, lower-income consumers focused on essential needs.

Adding to that, while the company also noted a challenging housing market, rural areas continue to benefit from population growth and disinflation in certain goods.

Please note that disinflation means a lower inflation rate - not lower prices.

While sticky inflation is an issue for the Fed, the situation could be worse, as wage growth is not above all-item inflation, which supports the company's statement that disinflation has turned into a tailwind.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is also reflected in its financial numbers.

In the first quarter, the company's net sales increased by 2.9%, with comparable store sales rising by 1.1%.

That's not spectacular, but it's a great result in an environment that has turned out to be extremely challenging for consumer-focused companies in other areas.

Online sales were up by double-digits.

Tractor Supply Company

Moreover, while the average ticket was a bit smaller (-0.2%), the company saw positive comparable transactions with strong customer engagement in active, new, and reactivated customers.

The company also lowered the thresholds for rewards on its loyalty program.

The Neighbor's Club loyalty program has more than 34 million members who receive personalized offers and incentives.

Tractor Supply Company

Other measures to grow the business include the expansion of its distribution centers.

The company's tenth and largest distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas, is expected to start shipping next month, which will improve store service levels, reduce freight costs, and help the company grow margins by improving inventory efficiencies.

As a result, it reiterated its full-year guidance, expecting comparable store sales of -1% to +1.5% and no less than $14.7 billion in net sales.

Tractor Supply Company

So, what about shareholder value?

Shareholder Value & A Combo Idea

During the first quarter, TSCO hiked its dividend by 6.8%, which was its 15th consecutive annual dividend hike.

It currently pays $1.10 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 1.6%.

While 1.6% is nothing to write home about, the dividend comes with a 41% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 27.2% - although that number is highly skewed by the massive tailwinds the company enjoyed during the pandemic.

Moreover, over the past ten years, the company has bought back more than a fifth of its shares, which added to the per-share value of its business and its impressive stock price performance.

It also enjoys a healthy balance sheet with a 2024E net leverage ratio of less than 1x EBITDA. This balance sheet comes with an investment-grade rating of BBB.

With that in mind, as the title suggests, I experimented a bit with TSCO.

That's based on its somewhat low yield and one of its ways to grow the business.

See, TSCO uses sale-leaseback deals to protect its balance sheet and grow more effectively.

As I wrote in my prior article, a sale-leaseback deal is a transaction where a company sells its building. This frees up a lot of cash it can use for investments. In return, it pays rent to a landlord.

Access Working Capital

This is what the company said during its 4Q23 earnings call:

In 2024, we will continue our planned strategic sale-leaseback program to sell some of our existing owned stores. We anticipate these sales will occur in the second half of the year on a similar cadence to 2023 and with a similar EPS contribution. We continue to forecast these strategic sale leasebacks to be ongoing for the next 7 to 10 years. - TSCO 4Q23 Earnings Call

One of the companies benefitting from this is Agree Realty (ADC), which invests in net lease properties with investment-grade tenants.

TSCO is its second-biggest tenant, accounting for 5% of its annual base rent. In fact, each year, the company gets rent checks worth almost $30 million from TSCO.

Agree Realty

In addition to that, other major tenants include Walmart (WMT), Dollar General (DG), Lowe's (LOW), Home Depot (HD), and a lot of other top-tier retailers.

In fact, 69% of its tenants have an investment-grade balance sheet, which sets the company apart in the net lease segment.

The company itself also enjoys a strong balance sheet, with a net leverage ratio of less than 5x, and no major debt maturities until 2028.

With regard to its dividend, it currently yields 5.1%, which comes with a 75% AFFO payout ratio and a 6% ten-year CAGR.

Agree Realty

I'm bringing this up because combining the two offers very interesting results:

A 50/50 investment has an average yield of 3.4%.

A 50/50 investment in TSCO/ADC on December 31, 2024, has returned 14.7% annually, beating the 12.0% return of the S&P 500 by a decent margin.

While a 100% investment in TSCO returned 15.9% per year, the combined investment had a much lower standard deviation of 17.0% (versus 25.6%).

The 50/50 investment had highly favorable Sharpe and Sortino ratios (risk-adjusted returns) compared to both standalone TSCO and the S&P 500.

Portfolio Visualizer

While this is by no means a call to buy ADC as well (although I like this REIT), it shows how investors can combine companies to improve their portfolios for specific scenarios and strategies.

In this case, we can own both the fast-growing landlord and its fast-growing tenant.

Going back to TSCO, the company's stock has gotten a little ahead of itself.

While I wouldn't sell at these levels, it now trades at a blended P/E ratio of 27.8x, which is five points above its long-term normalized P/E ratio.

FAST Graphs

Although analysts expect 10% EPS growth in both 2025 and 2026, I believe investors have to be a bit careful at these levels.

It's not bad enough to keep me from being bullish on TSCO.

However, investors looking to put money to work may benefit from buying gradually.

If the stock declines, investors can buy more/average down. If the stock keeps rallying, they have a foot in the door.

Takeaway

The Tractor Supply Company continues to prove its resilience and growth potential in the consumer sector, boosted by rural America.

Its strategic focus on the rural market, successful loyalty program, and sale-leaseback real estate strategy set it apart in what has become a challenging economic environment.

While the company is dealing with challenges such as elevated interest rates and inflation, it maintains a strong financial position and focuses on shareholder distributions through consistent dividend hikes and share buybacks.

However, as TSCO's stock valuation remains high, a cautious approach may be the best way to handle this consumer gem.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Resilience in Rural Market : TSCO's focus on the rural lifestyle market comes with a loyal customer base and steady demand, even during economic downturns.

: TSCO's focus on the rural lifestyle market comes with a loyal customer base and steady demand, even during economic downturns. Strong Financial Performance : With consistent dividend hikes, share buybacks, and a healthy balance sheet, TSCO has shown financial stability and attractive shareholder value.

: With consistent dividend hikes, share buybacks, and a healthy balance sheet, TSCO has shown financial stability and attractive shareholder value. Strategic Initiatives : Innovative programs like the Neighbor's Club loyalty program and expansion of distribution centers bode well for long-term growth.

: Innovative programs like the Neighbor's Club loyalty program and expansion of distribution centers bode well for long-term growth. SLB Deals: Sale-leaseback deals offer TSCO working capital for investments while protecting its balance sheet.

Cons: