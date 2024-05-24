SDI Productions

It's always interesting to see just how pricey shares of some businesses can become. Firms that look expensive can sometimes just keep getting pricier. One good example of this that I could point to involves a relatively small bank known as ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS). Back in early October of last year, I wrote my first-ever article about the enterprise. Even though the institution had experienced attractive growth leading up to that point, shares were expensive, and the firm had relatively high amounts of uninsured deposit exposure. This was enough to turn me off and to rate the enterprise a "Hold."

Whenever I assign a "Hold" rating to an opportunity, it's my statement that I believe that the stock is unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since that time, the company has exceeded expectations, rising by 20.5%. But when you consider that the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 19.5% over the same window of time, it's not like the outperformance was significant.

You would think that such a move higher would be accompanied by strong financial performance. However, I continue to see worrisome signs when it comes to this prospect. It is true that the firm has high asset quality. And it's only because of that, currently I am not downgrading it. But if the stock does continue to appreciate from here or if fundamentals continue to worsen, a downgrade might not be too far off.

Recent pain is discouraging

Back when I wrote about ServisFirst Bancshares in October of last year, we had data covering through the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. That data now extends through the first quarter of 2024.

Digging into the balance sheet of the firm, I do see some reasons to be worried, as well as metrics that some might be worried about but perhaps should not be. You see, at the end of 2023, ServisFirst Bancshares had deposits of $13.27 billion. By the end of the first quarter of this year, deposits had fallen to $12.75 billion. This on its own would normally be a big problem. However, it is worth noting that management said that this decline was deliberate, caused by the firm's decision to move away from high cost and non-core deposits.

Even as deposits fell, the value of loans on the firm's books inched up from $11.51 billion to $11.72 billion. Other parts of the balance sheet also expanded. For instance, the value of securities went from about $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Unfortunately, this was not without some corresponding decrease elsewhere. Namely, the value of cash and cash equivalents dropped from $2.13 billion to $1.45 billion. On top of this, the value of debt managed to rise slightly, from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion.

Outside the balance sheet, we do see some issues that are a cause for concern. In 2023, net interest income totaled $392.2 million. That's down from the $433.3 million reported one year earlier. This was even though the value of loans and securities both increased year over year.

A big part of that pain was driven by a decline in the company's net interest margin from 3.32% to 2.81%. To make matters worse, we saw a similar contraction in the first quarter of 2024 relative to the same time last year, with net interest income dropping from $104.1 million to $98.1 million.

Moving down the income statement, we have seen some mixed results as well. In 2022, non-interest income for the bank totaled $33.4 million. But it managed to dip to $30.4 million in 2023. The good news is that, in the first quarter of this year, the company reported non-interest income of $8.8 million. That's comfortably above the $6.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2023.

There were multiple contributors to this increase. But the largest, by far, was a near doubling in bank-owned life insurance income from $1.6 million to $3.2 million. However, the bank did also benefit from a rise in credit card income from $1.7 million to $2.2 million, and from an increase in service charges on deposit accounts from $1.9 million to $2.2 million.

Unfortunately, this improvement did not stop net income from falling from $58 million to $50 million, which follows the trend of net income dropping from $251.4 million in 2022 to $206.8 million last year.

Even with these results, the stock could be appealing if shares were cheap enough. But that's not the case either. As illustrated by the chart above, the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 16.5. While this is cheaper than all but two of the five banks that I compared it to in that chart, this is still a very high multiple as far as banks go.

The picture is even worse when looking at the price to book and price to tangible book multiples, as shown in the chart below. In both of those instances, the 2.34 and 2.36, respectively, that ServisFirst Bancshares is trading for, making it the most expensive of the group.

Valuation is incredibly important. But even as a value investor, I would say that there are other factors to consider as well. One of these has definitely got to be the quality of assets. And based on the data that I have seen, ServisFirst Bancshares is doing pretty well on this front.

In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets for the bank stacked up against the return on assets for the same five companies I have already compared it to. Its return on assets ended up being higher than all but one of the peers. In the subsequent chart, I did the same thing using the return on equity. And in this case, I ended up with the same outcome.

Takeaway

I recognize that it's incredibly rare to find the perfect investment opportunity on the market. That's not my objective here. My objective is to be pragmatic and find attractive prospects. However, I have a difficult time imagining ServisFirst Bancshares fitting in this category.

The fact of the matter is that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. shares look very pricey, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. The value of deposits did decline recently, though that was intentional and should be forgiven.

We did see growth in loans and securities, but both debt and cash on hand worsened. On top of this, revenue and profits do seem to be shrinking. All of these things together, particularly with the high valuation, lead me to take a bearish stance on the business.

But the only thing stopping me from doing that is the asset quality of the firm. For that reason, I've decided to keep the "Hold" rating I assigned the bank previously. But if we see much more upside or if weak spots get worse, it wouldn't take much for me to downgrade ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. stock.