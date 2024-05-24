Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147K Followers

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Fusler - Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
Bill Boor - President and Chief Executive Officer
Allison Aden - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Paul Bigbee - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum
Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities
Daniel Moore - CJS Securities
Michael Chapman - Aviance Capital Partners

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Cavco Industries Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mark Fusler, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Fusler

Good day, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. During this call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allison Aden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward-looking statements including statements of expectations or assumptions about Cavco's financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies, current or future volatility in the credit markets or future market conditions.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could affect Cavco's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Cavco.

I encourage you to review Cavco's filings

Recommended For You

About CVCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News