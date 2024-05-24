Amazon: Ranking 'The Magnificent 7' (Midyear Update)

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We provide an update to our January rankings of the Magnificent 7 stocks, with a special focus on Amazon.
  • After reviewing Amazon's business, four big growth drivers, valuation and risks, we rank each "Mag-7" stock with special consideration for market conditions and the group's maturation, dividends, AI and more.
  • We conclude with our strong opinion on investing in Amazon (and each of the Magnificent 7 stocks) for the remainder of this year (and beyond).
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Amazon prime box delivered to a front door of residential building

Amazon: Ranking The Magnificent 7 (Blue Harbinger)

Daria Nipot

As you can see in the table below, "The Magnificent 7" mega-cap stocks have posted incredible 10-year returns. However, there have recently been some big changes in the market (e.g., interest rate expectations) and in these seven businesses

-

If you are looking for big-dividend opportunities, consider Big Dividends PLUS, where you'll get access to our new report: Top 10 Big-Yields: BDCs, CEFs, REITs and our 27-position High Income NOW portfolio (aggregate yield: 9.0%).

-Learn More, Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
19.84K Followers

Blueharbinger.com is an independent investment research company with a separate RIA offering managed accounts and hourly advice. My goal is to help you make informed decisions. Posts are NOT advice. Please feel free to reach out, get in touch.

Writing my blog blueharbinger.com since 2015 | Posts≠advice

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News