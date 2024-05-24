Montreal downtown in the autumn jbd30/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts disclosed are in Canadian Dollars

Just as 2023 was winding down, we switched to a bullish stance on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF, TSX:BTB.UN:CA). While the REIT had its baggage and the office sector downturn was not particularly endearing for a long position, we felt the setup was relatively compelling. Valuation was the primary guide, and the REIT's fundamentals in non-office areas were a close second. While we could not reach a "buy" on most other REITs in Canada, this one got the green light.

BTB does have almost exclusively property level mortgages, and that means the odds of a wipeout are effectively zero. We think we will get a higher price from here and are giving this a Buy with a $3.25 price target in 1 year. Alongside the distributions, this creates a 23% total return over 1 year.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

We are about halfway through the year, and we have a couple of developments. The first being the Q1 2024 results and the second being that we just hit that $3.25 target we talked about. Of course, since it came a little sooner than we anticipated and investors have not collected all the distributions for the year, the total return is lower. But the outperformance versus iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index (XRE:CA) was exciting, and we tell you what we are looking at.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2024

BTB continued its steady progress in Q1 2024 as it repositioned its portfolio. As it did so, it also achieved an all-time high in its committed occupancy rate.

BTB REIT

In the next slide, you can see the evolution of the portfolio and how industrial weighting continues to increase steadily.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

Some of this has come through new property acquisitions. Some of it has come through the faster growth seen on the industrial side, and some has come from selling office and retail properties.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

In the current quarter, same property net operating income (NOI) was up a robust 4.7%. Industrial was actually not the star of this performance, and same property NOI increased only 3.5% here. Office was worse with a 2.8% gain. It was actually retail, or what BTB likes to call necessity-based retail, that delivered a 10% same property NOI growth.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

While those were powerful numbers, the movement in funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) was far less impressive.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

Another way to get a better grip on all this information is in the picture below.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

Note how the rental revenue is keeps rising, but AFFO is struggling to. There are two culprits here. The first being that NOI is not matching the pace of rental revenues as expenses rise faster at the property level. Operating expenses rose to 43.7% of revenues from 42.2% a year ago. Property taxes and double-digit increases in insurance rates were the key culprits.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

The second drag, and the key one, was the higher interest expenses.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

Overall, though, it was an excellent quarter and one that likely removed some stress from the bull case.

Outlook & Verdict

BTB REIT has some fantastic properties.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

We like the progress it has made over the last year, and investors never really gave it enough credit for having a property level debt structure. The lease length is fairly decent as well.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the weighted average lease term is 5.7 years, a small decrease compared to 6.2 years for the same period in 2023. In addition to secure future revenues of the Trust and solidifying its tenant base, the Trust’s lease renewal strategy is also focused on ensuring longevity in the lease terms when appropriate.

Source: BTB REIT Q1 2024.

Looking a little deeper, we see that the next few years are actually quite light on the maturity profile than what you might expect with a 5.7-year lease length.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

So anyone making super bearish arguments here will be wrong. Our issue here is that the debt levels continue to be rather extreme relative to where we would like to be. This does not look like a problem if you just see the annual maturing debt.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

But it does appear to be an issue when you weigh the equity levels in the capital structure.

BTB REIT Q1-2024

The REIT's own IFRS NAV stands light years ahead of where both the market and the analyst estimates stand. Currently, the consensus NAV estimate is just $3.65 per unit. This stands in contrast to BTB's $5.50 value. Historically, BTB has followed consensus NAV estimates fairly closely and has traded about in line with that. Currently, the price is at a 13% discount to consensus NAV.

TIKR

We think that is an acceptable level for a company with that debt to asset ratio, especially considering where we are in the cycle. Yes, we get that there is a move to increasing industrial assets, but we already have REITs in that sector that we are getting even cheaper on a price to NAV basis. Regardless of the performance, we think BTB will struggle in a credit crunch with that level of debt.

With our price target being achieved, even though we came short on the total return, we are taking a more pragmatic stance. We have moved BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to a "Hold" as there are definitely more compelling values in REIT land after this 20% outperformance since late 2023.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.