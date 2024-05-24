It was just reported that U.S. companies paid out a record amount of dividends in the first quarter of 2024. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the stout levels of profits and free cash flow domestic large caps are
VIG: Record US Dividends, Firms Hiking Payouts Bode Well For Dividend Aristocrats
Summary
- U.S. companies paid record dividends in Q1 2024, with expectations of another strong period in Q2.
- I have a buy rating on Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares given its strong yield and exposure to a diversified mix of U.S. dividend payers.
- With a strong chart and favorable seasonal trends, I highlight key price levels to watch.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.