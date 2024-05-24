KNG: Buy-Write ETF Lagging Peers For 3 Years

MicroStockHub

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and metrics of their current portfolios. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

KNG strategy

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) started investing operations on 3/26/2018 and tracks the Cboe S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index. It generates income by holding dividend stocks and selling covered call options on these stocks. KNG has a distribution rate of 8.78% (based on the most recent distribution), a 30-day SEC yield of 1.81% and a total expense ratio of 0.75%. KNG distribution yield depends on market conditions, which may be favorable or not to its buy-write strategy.

As described by First Trust,

The Index is composed of two parts: (1) an equal-weighted portfolio of the stocks contained in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index (the “Aristocrat Stocks”) that have options that trade on a national securities exchange and (2) a rolling series of short (written) call options on each of the Aristocrat Stocks (the “Covered Calls”). The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index generally includes companies in the S&P 500 Index that have increased dividend payments each year for at least 25 consecutive years and meet certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements.

The stock portfolio is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. Covered calls are written each month to expire the following month at a strike price close to the last daily closing price, on no more than 20% of the position in each stock.

Current portfolio

KNG has 67 stock holdings and the same number of positions in options, which have the same expiration date: 6/21/2024. The two heaviest sectors are industrials (24.1% of asset value) and consumer staples (23.6%). Other sectors are below 13%. Compared to the S&P 500, represented hereafter by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the fund massively overweights these two sectors, along with materials, and to a lesser extent, utilities and real estate. It underweights mostly technology, consumer discretionary, and ignores communication.

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: First Trust, SSGA)

Stock positions are in equal weight after each rebalancing, but they may drift with price action. The current top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with fundamental ratios, represent 16.5% of asset value. These are the constituents with the highest price return since the last rebalancing. All positions are below 2%, so risks related to individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. 1.80% -59.18 33.41 23.72 2.88 NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. 1.70% 9.21 20.52 22.11 2.74 AMCR Amcor Plc 1.66% -31.46 21.94 14.14 5.06 APD Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. 1.66% 13.66 23.79 21.45 2.69 ALB Albemarle Corp. 1.64% -91.19 44.76 34.24 1.30 WMT Walmart, Inc. 1.64% 69.07 27.73 26.73 1.28 CB Chubb Ltd. 1.61% 80.76 11.68 12.14 1.38 BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. 1.60% 34.04 27.46 24.98 0.58 ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. 1.60% 8.42 31.54 37.43 3.80 MMM 3M Co. 1.59% -231.86 N/A 13.58 2.81 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

KNG is cheaper than the S&P 500 based on valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Aggregate growth rates are mixed: earnings growth is inferior to the benchmark, sales growth is close to it and cash flow growth is superior.

KNG SPY P/E TTM 21.17 24.4 Price/Book 3.45 4.26 Price/Sales 1.63 2.79 Price/Cash Flow 14.13 16.79 Earnings growth 16.40% 21.92% Sales growth % 8.14% 8.79% Cash flow growth % 11.34% 8.80% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity.

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least two red flags among bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weigh 7.3% of asset value, which is a good point. According to my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), portfolio quality is not much different from the benchmark.

KNG SPY Altman Z-score 4.42 3.71 Piotroski F-score 6.01 6.03 ROA % TTM 7.71 7.23 Click to enlarge

Historical performance

I will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, represented by ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). Since inception, KNG has lagged NOBL by 93 bps in annualized return, as reported in the next table. Risk metrics (maximum drawdown and historical volatility) are similar. Both funds have been lagging the S&P 500, which is not a surprise: most, if not all dividend-oriented strategies, have underperformed in this time frame.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility KNG 73.63% 9.40% -35.12% 0.47 17.06% NOBL 82.96% 10.33% -35.43% 0.52 17.28% SPY 125.68% 14.17% -33.72% 0.66 17.96% Click to enlarge

Over the last 12 months, KNG and NOBL are almost on par, more than 18% behind SPY.

KNG vs NOBL, SPY, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of KNG and three older ETFs implementing covered call strategies in the S&P 500 universe:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI), reviewed here,

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD),

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP).

KNG FTHI XYLD PBP Inception 3/26/2018 1/6/2014 6/21/2013 12/20/2007 Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.75% 0.60% 0.29% AUM $2.75B $628.83M $2.88B $97.63M Avg Daily Volume $17.24M $4.35M $15.81M $522.79K Div.Yield TTM 8.63% 8.48% 9.59% 13.95% 4-Year Average Yield 4.29% 6.48% 8.74% 4.48% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 33.87% 14.56% 7.23% 58.36% Holdings 135 172 505 507 Top 10 16.43% 32.13% 33.74% 33.77% Turnover 92.00% 98.00% 7.90% 38.00% Click to enlarge

KNG is the least concentrated in the top 10 holdings, the most liquid in dollar volume, and the second largest in assets under management. Its fee is the most expensive, tie with FTHI. The chart below plots total returns, starting on 4/2/2018 to match all inception dates. KNG is the best performer.

KNG vs competitors since 4/2/2018 (Seeking Alpha)

The next chart reports a shorter period of 3 years and adds two newer funds:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI),

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG).

On this time frame, KNG is the weakest of the group.

KNG vs competitors, 3-year total return (Seeking Alpha)

KNG is also lagging in 2024 to date:

KNG vs competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

First Trust Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF holds S&P 500 dividend aristocrats using an equal-weight methodology and sells covered calls on a maximum of 20% of each stock position. KNG valuation looks slightly better than the parent index S&P 500, whereas growth and quality metrics are average. Compared to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, KNG has a higher yield, but a lower total return since the fund’s inception. KNG has beaten other S&P 500 buy-write ETFs since 2018, but it has been lagging for 3 years.

The main issue of buy-write ETFs is distribution variability. Investors looking for a stable and predictable derivative-based income would likely prefer Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL), reviewed here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.