Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 6:01 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147K Followers

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 21, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Haack - President and CEO
Craig Kesler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Trey Grooms - Stephens
Stanley Elliott - Stifel
Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson
Anthony Pettinari - Citi
Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs
Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis
Phil Ng - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Eagle Materials Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Haack. Mr. Haack, please go ahead, sir.

Michael Haack

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning. Welcome to Eagle Materials conference call for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. This is Michael Haack. Joining me today are Craig Kesler, our Chief Financial Officer, and Alex Haddock, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Development. There will be a slide presentation made in connection with this call. To access it, please go to eaglematerials.com and click on the link to the webcast. While you're accessing the slides, please note that the first slide covers our cautionary disclosure regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from those discussed during the call. For further information, please refer to this disclosure, which is also included at the end of our press release.

Let me start out today by simply saying thank you. More specifically, thank you to our employees who made fiscal year 2024 a safe, productive year, working diligently to produce industry-leading quality products for our customers. Thank you to our customers who support our local operations daily and use the materials we produce to make America better. Thank you to our

Recommended For You

About EXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXP

Trending Analysis

Trending News