British Land Company PLC (BTLCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

British Land Company PLC (OTCPK:BTLCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Simon Carter - CEO
Bhavesh Mistry - CFO
Darren Richards - Head of Real Estate

Conference Call Participants

Ben Richford - Bernstein
Rob Jones - BNP Paribas
Sam Knott - Kolytics
Zachary Gauge - UBS
Tom Musson - Goldman Sachs
Marc Mozzi - Bank of America
Adam Shapton - Green Street

Simon Carter

Thank you very much for joining us for our Full Year Results. It's been quite a busy year for the business, you have probably noticed, particularly in the last couple of months, so we've got plenty to cover. What I do hope you'll get from these results is a real sense of the momentum in the business and that the strategic decisions we took three years ago are really delivering for us. We're going to follow the normal running order. So Bhavesh will start with the financials, Darren will cover the operational performance, and I'll come back on the strategy and the outlook.

But I thought before we do that, maybe if I just go through the headlines. We're pleased with our operational performance this year. We've continued to lease well across the business with 3.3 million square feet, leasing 15% ahead of ERV. We have also controlled costs well and taken together, this has led to profit growth of 2%, despite a number of properties entering development and the Meta surrender. Our strategy of focusing on Campuses, Retail Parks, and London Urban Logistics is delivering. ERV growth accelerated to nearly 6%, exceeding our guidance in all our sectors. We did see further outward yield shift of 33 basis points in the year, but the pace slowed in the second half. And combined with good rental growth, this meant second half values were stable.

