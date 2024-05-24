Semis - 20% In 5 Weeks

Summary

  • Since its closing low on April 19th, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) has rallied over 20% in five weeks.
  • In the case of the SOX, the current rally is already the second this year - and it's not even June.
  • The fact that there have been three separate five-week rallies of at least 20% sounds pretty remarkable.

Printed circuit boards

zbruch

Since its closing low on April 19th, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (NASDAQ:SOX) has rallied over 20% in five weeks. When anything rallies that much in so little time, you can't help but take notice, but in the case of the SOX, the

