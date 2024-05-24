BDC Weekly Wrap: Net Income Mostly Falls In Q1

Adam Gault

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of May.

Market Action

BDCs were flat on the week, underperforming the broader income space. Month-to-date, BDCs in our coverage put up a more than respectable gain of nearly 2% on average. Returns have been supported by decent earnings and a higher-for-longer Fed environment.

Systematic Income

The average valuation in our coverage continues to trade not far off its 5-year high.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

One interesting trend in the BDC earnings reports so far is the fairly consistent drop in net income. We registered a drop in net income in 82% of BDCs whose earnings (at 18) we have processed so far on the service.

This downward trend looks to be in place for several reasons. One, December tends to be a seasonally high quarter for repayment fees as private equity companies race to the finish line to ink deals. This means that the March quarter tends to see a drop-off in fee income. A good example here is ARCC whose income profile we see in the chart below.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Two, we noticed a pivot to first-lien assets across a number of companies, including OCSL, OBDC and others. These assets tend to trade at tighter spreads than assets like second-lien loans. The OCSL allocation profile is shown below.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Three, many BDCs continue to deleverage. This is the case for several reasons such as relatively high valuations which allow companies to issue new equity, temporarily diluting income and the fact that spreads are tight, creating fewer attractive lending opportunities. The downward trend in leverage for CSWC is shown below.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Four, BDCs continue to rotate into higher-coupon debt (e.g. 6-8%) as their low-coupon (2-4%) debt rolls off. We have seen this across a dozen or so BDCs so far in the last 6-9 months. This trend will only continue in the coming year unless longer-term rates decline unexpectedly.

Five, there are idiosyncratic factors such as one-off exchange-listing fees as was the case with OBDE.

All in all, this downtrend in income should continue in Q2 though likely at a slower pace than in Q1 as some of the factors discussed above are likely to moderate. Once the Fed cuts rates, we should see an acceleration in the downward net income trend, however.

Market Commentary

Capital Southwest (CSWC) underperformed this week. It's not clear if the immediate catalyst was the earnings report or the downgrade by JMP to market-perform.

Calendar Q1 results were OK but not stellar. The dividend was unchanged as was the NAV and net income fell versus calendar Q4. For a company trading in the ~160% valuation club (e.g. MAIN, HTGC) that counts as a bad quarter.

CSWC is very clearly the odd-man out in this trio. There are two things to consider here. One, total NAV returns across different periods are significantly lower for CSWC than for the HTGC/MAIN pair. Two, a big chunk of the otherwise strong CSWC return is due to its aggressive accretive share issuance, something which is highly contingent on its high premium. If the premium goes away so does a big chunk of its outperformance. Without this accretive issuance tailwind, its performance is fairly ordinary.

ARCC and FDUS have put up similar or better performance over the longer term and trade at valuations miles below that of CSWC. To justify its current valuation, CSWC needs to significantly improve its performance.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) priced $400m of 5.875% 2027 notes. It doesn't have any bonds coming up so it’s likely to use the money for lending (its leverage is quite low at 1.03x) or to reduce its secured facilities which costs 7.1%-7.8%, reducing its interest expense towards 5% - one of the lowest levels in the sector and a source of alpha.

Many BDCs have been taking advantage of premium valuations to issue additional shares via at-the-market programs. BXSL share growth over Q1 grew by 6.6% and by nearly 19% over the last year. This additional share issuance has a deleveraging effect and is one of the reasons why net income has fallen in the sector (BXSL net income fell by nearly 10% in Q1 versus the previous quarter).

We like to keep an eye on the ARCC / BXSL valuation relationship and BXSL continues to trade 5-10% above that of ARCC despite generating a lower level of total NAV return. The valuation advantage makes sense in the scenario we are going into a recession as the BXSL portfolio is primarily first-lien while ARCC is lower in the capital structure. However, so far that advantage has not panned out as corporate health has remained fairly strong. We continue to favor ARCC over BXSL.