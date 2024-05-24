Nikada

Elevator Pitch

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) [9698:HK] is rated as a Hold. I previously touched on the company's financing plans and the preview of its Q4 2023 financial performance in my February 19, 2024 write-up.

The current article details the performance and prospects of GDS' domestic (Mainland China) and international (outside Mainland China) businesses, following an analysis of the company's recently announced results.

I maintain my Hold rating for GDS. On one hand, I am encouraged by the international data center business' strong revenue growth in Q1 and its favorable prospects. On the other hand, the Mainland Chinese data center business grew modestly in the recent quarter, and the outlook for China's data center market isn't favorable considering third-party research and management comments.

Domestic Business' Q1 Performance Was Lackluster

The company released its Q1 2024 financial results announcement on May 22 before the market opened.

GDS' key financial metrics for the most recent quarterly were largely consistent with what the market was anticipating. Top line for GDS increased by +9.1% YoY to RMB2,627.4 million in Q1 2024, which was -1.3% below the consensus forecast of RMB2,663.4 million based on S&P Capital IQ data. The company's normalized EBITDA rose by +4.7% YoY to RMB1,183.4 million for the recent quarter, and that was +1.2% higher than the consensus RMB1,169.5 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) estimate.

I think it is reasonable to claim that GDS' latest quarterly financial performance met the market's expectations. Both the company's top line miss and EBITDA beat were pretty insignificant at around +1%.

But the company's share price dropped by a substantial -13.9% on the day of the first quarter results disclosure. My opinion is that the lackluster performance of GDS' domestic or Mainland Chinese data center business for Q1 2024 was the key factor driving the major pullback in the company's stock price.

In its Q1 2024 results presentation slides, GDS disclosed the company's recent quarterly performance by segment. The company's Mainland Chinese or domestic business segment, referred to as GDSH in its presentation, delivered a pretty modest set of results for the first quarter of the year. The Mainland China segment saw its revenue decrease by -1.0% QoQ and rise by +1.8% YoY in Q1 2024. The company's domestic business operations also reported a -1.6% YoY contraction and a +0.7% QoQ expansion in normalized EBITDA for the recent quarter.

At its first quarter results briefing, the company noted that it "stopped recognizing revenue" for "three B-O-T (Build-Operate-Transfer) data centers" in the early part of Q1 that were scheduled to be "transferred to the customer on an accelerated basis (my emphasis)." GDS' revenue and normalized EBITDA for its domestic business would have expanded by +3.4% YoY and +1.4% YoY in Q1 2024, adjusted for this one-off factor as per the company's disclosures. Nevertheless, a low-single digit percentage increase in both its top line and EBITDA on an adjusted basis for its Mainland Chinese operations is still unimpressive in my view.

More significantly, the outlook for Mainland China's data center sector is still unfavorable, which will likely affect the future performance of GDS' domestic business in a negative way. GDS acknowledged at its Q1 2024 earnings call that "the (Chinese data center) market as a whole" has "slowed down." A May 7, 2024 report (not publicly available) published by Chinese research firm BOCOM International titled "Digital Real Estate" highlighted that China's data center market is in "oversupply" for "central and western regions" and "lower tier cities."

International Business Achieved Strong Growth In Recent Quarter

On the flip side, GDS' international data center business has done well in Q1 2024, and this segment has good growth potential. The company's international business is currently focused on overseas markets in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan.

Revenue for the company's international business segment, referred to as GDSI in its results presentation, jumped by +580.0% YoY and +84.9% QoQ to RMB206.0 million for the first quarter of this year. In its Q1 results announcement, GDS mentioned that its international data center business "won strategic new orders and further strengthened our development pipeline" in the latest quarter.

The company's international business only contributed 8% of its total Q1 2024 top line, so there is potential for a further expansion of its international operations.

With my earlier February 19, 2024 update, I indicated that "GDS is getting closer to executing on the fundraising for the company's international business." The latest update on GDS' financing for the international business sends a positive message regarding the company's growth prospects in overseas data center markets.

GDS revealed in the company's Q1 results announcement that it "upsized the private equity raise for GDSI (international business) from $587 million, as previously announced, to US$672 million." At its Q1 2024 analyst call, GDS explained that the increase in equity financing was attributable to "accelerated sales pipeline and strong investor demand." In other words, demand for data centers in international markets is strong, and investors have confidence in the growth outlook for the company's international business.

Final Thoughts

It is a tale of two markets for GDS in my view which justifies a Hold rating, considering the results and outlook for its international and domestic businesses.

In terms of valuations, GDS' operating earnings growth multiple is roughly equal to its expected operating earnings growth rate, and that is indicative of fair valuation supporting a Hold rating. The trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple and the consensus FY 2023-2026 EBITDA CAGR estimate for GDS are 13.1 times and 13.2%, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.