Wachiwit

Opera Stock Suffered A Bear Market

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) investors have endured a challenging two months since OPRA stock's buying momentum peaked and stalled in March 2024, close to the $17.5 level. Since my last bullish update on OPRA in March, OPRA fell nearly 30% through its recent May lows, underperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY). I underscored my conviction why Opera has been able to continue monetizing higher value users as it scales up in the Western markets and among gaming-focused users. While OPRA has underperformed, my Opera's execution has remained solid. Moreover, I have assessed robust buying sentiments above the $12.5 level, which must be defended resolutely for OPRA to resume its uptrend continuation thesis.

Opera's Q1 earnings release in late April was solid as the leading browser company surpassed Wall Street estimates on Opera. However, its relatively cautious guidance likely disappointed the market, suggesting Opera is undergoing a growth normalization phase. Furthermore, Opera has increased its CapEx to invest in a "new AI data center, representing an unusual amount of CapEx." Consequently, it consumed a significant level of operating cash flow, resulting in a free cash flow of $8M, indicating an adjusted EBITDA conversion of 33%. However, Opera management highlighted that "significant lead time is required for any expansion in CapEx investments." As a result, it should assure investors concerned with ongoing incremental CapEx that is not anticipated in Opera's forward guidance.

Notwithstanding Opera's near-term cash flow impact, I believe Opera is investing to entrench its edge as a leading AI browser. Opera has strengthened its value proposition on generative AI, launching a localized LLM on its AI browser. As a result, Opera has integrated LLMs into its flagship Opera One browser, "enabling users to run these models locally on their machines."

Opera's Growth Opportunities Still Nascent

Opera user growth (Opera filings)

ARPU has also continued to improve as Opera expands its Western market monetization. Accordingly, Opera's Western market user base has surged to 51M, representing a 64% growth over the past four years. Opera's gaming-focused browser (GX browser) saw its user base rise to 30M in Q1. While monetization opportunities on its GX browser are still early, Opera estimates a massive TAM of 0.4B users (excluding China).

Furthermore, the Digital Markets Act in the EU has opened another growth vector to monetize a potentially lucrative iOS base. The DMA requires "Apple to display a browser choice linked to iOS results in the region." Opera highlighted that it experienced a "63% increase in new iOS users in the EU from February to March post-implementation."

Therefore, further regulatory actions in the US could weaken Apple's walled garden and potentially benefit Opera, given its increased focus on the Western market. Consequently, it should bolster its current Android efforts as Opera continues to scale its AI browser user base for gaming and non-gaming users.

OPRA's Valuation Remains Undemanding

OPRA Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

OPRA's valuation bifurcation ("A" valuation grade) relative to its "A" growth grade highlights the potential opportunity for a valuation re-rating if market sentiments could improve. In other words, OPRA is assessed to be undervalued relative to its best-in-class growth potential. OPRA's forward adjusted P/E of 17.59 is more than 40% below its sector median, corroborating my assessment. Coupled with a rock-solid "A+" profitability grade, OPRA has demonstrated its ability to justify a sustainable business model.

Opera's FY2024 guidance of $459.5M at the midpoint aligns with Wall Street's consensus estimates of $459.8M (up 15.9%). However, it also represents a growth deceleration from FY23's reported revenue of $396.8M (up 19.9%). As a result, I have assessed the need for management to assure the market of its CapEx investments, even with an adjusted EBITDA outlook of between $22M and $25M.

Despite that, Opera is still considered a fundamentally strong business and has been assigned an "A+" profitability grade. The recent extension of "Opera's search agreement through 2025 on current terms" with Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) should mitigate near-term risks to its earnings visibility. Opera emphasizes its collaboration with Google, with the search leader "recognizing the joint potential" between Opera and Google.

While we consider Opera's bullish thesis, it's also important to consider that Opera's concentration risks as a browser company. It depends mainly on advertising (58%) and search revenue (42%). Therefore, a deep cyclical downturn in the advertising market could affect its forward guidance significantly and lead to a valuation de-rating. In addition, concerns about Opera's ongoing search partnership with Google could hold back some investors as reassess the possible changes in terms that could lower the monetization potential for Opera.

Is OPRA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

OPRA price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

OPRA's price chart suggests a consolidation zone above the $12.5 level over the past four weeks. Staying above that level is crucial to achieving a higher low price action relative to OPRA's October 2023 to January 2024 consolidation zone ($10 level).

Given OPRA's robust fundamental metrics and cheap valuation (relative to sector peers), OPRA buyers could return more aggressively. Opera remains well-positioned to capitalize on its market potential as it improves its monetization opportunities.

Therefore, investors who have not managed to add exposure should consider capitalizing on the current levels to buy more shares before OPRA potentially revisits its March 2024 highs.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!