Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is truly an “all star” investment. As one of the oldest closed end funds trading today, USA has an extraordinary track record for investors. USA has been a focal point of our coverage for several years. In that initial coverage we outlined the fund’s structure, asset allocation, and management approach. The article served as an initiation for covering USA with a broad overview including the distribution history and total return profile.

More recently, we took a different approach and discussed why buying USA may not be the most efficient approach to equity investments. In the article, we discussed USA’s portfolio strategy, spread between growth and value across market capitalizations. We pointed out that USA’s distribution structure was a form of harvesting long term gains from basket of broadly allocated equities. As an alternative, we proposed using the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) and selling a similar portion of your position accordingly. The thesis was founded on VTI’s long term outperformance resulting from lower fees.

Data by YCharts

Today, we are going to dive deeper into the discussion, revisiting performance since our previous coverage, and following up from a different perspective. We will examine USA and discuss who may or may not be a good fit for USA’s value proposition. While USA is a reliable fund, the structure could be better suited for some investors than others.

Fund Overview

USA is an equity closed-end fund which broadly replicates an index fund with a diversified portfolio of large capitalization equities. As its ticker suggests, USA invests in companies located in the United States. The fund focuses on large capitalization equities, making the overall portfolio similar to many capitalization weighted indices, such as the S&P 500 (SPX). USA is large, managing $1.9 billion in assets under management or AUM. USA is not leveraged, which lowers the risk profile but possibly holds back long term performance. The fund charges a management fee of 0.91% of assets under management. The fee structure is cheap relative to other closed end funds or mutual funds. However, the fee is higher than most index funds.

USA Fact Sheet

USA’s portfolio is diversified with the largest sector allocation being information technology at 21.6%. Importantly, USA’s portfolio is less top heavy than competing indices. The top ten holdings account for 23% of USA’s portfolio compared to 28% of VTI’s portfolio.

Management of the fund’s portfolio is divided across five different managers, Fiduciary Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Pzena Investment Management, TCW Investment Management, and Aristotle Capital Management. Each advisor focuses on either growth or value, depending on their area of expertise. The fund splits the portfolio equally across each management team. It’s worth noting that each advisor has been operating alongside USA for a significant amount of time.

USA Fact Sheet

USA currently trades at a discount to net asset value of approximately 2%. Since our previous coverage, USA has traded at a modest discount to net asset value, closing the gap from 5%. Historically, USA has traded close to net asset value with an unlevered portfolio of highly liquid securities. There is little doubt as to the intrinsic value of USA’s holdings. In contrast to USA, some closed end funds hold complex or illiquid securities. Compared to a portfolio of publicly traded equities, these complex portfolios are harder to value and open the door to large price variations relative to NAV. Additionally, USA is unlevered, removing another layer of complexity from the equation. As a result, USA is likely to trade closer to NAV.

Data by YCharts

Performance Review

Since our previous coverage, USA has performed alongside the market, underperforming VTI by approximately 100 basis points assuming dividends have been reinvested. With a similar portfolio, USA’s performance is unlikely to diverge significantly from VTI’s total stock market approach. However, long term performance is likely to drag because of USA’s higher fee structure.

Data by YCharts

Looking over a long time horizon, the effects of fees become more pronounced. The SEC provides a graphic illustrating the impact of different fee structures over time. The scenario assumes $100,000 is invested over a period of two decades. Over a period of 20 years, a 75 bps increase in annual fees resulted in nearly $30,000 of lost value assuming an annual return of 4%.

SEC

USA illustrates the similar erosion of value stemming from elevated fee structures. If we assess over the past five years, it becomes clear that USA’s performance begins to drag. Compare VTI’s total return of 95% to USA’s total return of 80%.

Data by YCharts

Bear in mind, both scenarios assume that all distributions have been reinvested in the fund gross of taxes. This is an important piece of the puzzle, because the tax implications of each investment are radically different for certain investors.

As VTI continues to outperform over short and longtime horizons, it reiterates our previous thesis.

Saving Grace

With total return trailing, USA’s true value proposition falls to another area. USA’s distribution is far more generous than VTI’s yield.

Data by YCharts

Investors are attracted to USA’s yield which stems from a rare distribution policy. While most closed end funds distribute a fixed monthly dividend, USA distributes a quarterly dividend based on trailing net asset value. This policy is uncommon, but no unheard of, utilized by other funds including the Royce Value Trust (RVT) and even the BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ). The fund’s fact sheet outlines the distribution policy.

The current policy is to pay distributions on its shares totaling approximately 10 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2.5 percent of the Fund’s net asset value at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on the Friday prior to each quarterly declaration date.

USA’s policy amounts to 10% of the fund’s net asset value being distributed as a dividend. For shareholders, this amounts to an elevated and growing dividend yield, assuming long term appreciation of large capitalization stocks. This assumption is critical to the long term performance of USA. USA’s long term sustainability depends on the portfolio returning more than 10% per year, in excess of the distribution rate. Otherwise, NAV will begin to decline and the distribution will evaporate accordingly.

The likelihood of USA sustaining the distribution is based on key factors that support economic growth. As inflation remains elevated and the economy moves towards a soft landing, the economy appears to maintain course. The fund’s history suggests that the distribution model is indeed sustainable. The variable distribution is beneficial during stressful conditions when a fixed dividend may otherwise negatively impact the fund’s long term health. Even still, we can isolate examples where USA’s income producing power begins to wane.

For example, between September 2021 and September 2022, the equity markets declined considerably, impacting USA’s price and dividend. While the rapid rebound has since helped the fund stabilize, a longer term decline could be disastrous.

Data by YCharts

While the tides are strong, USA provides sustained high income for shareholders. Those unwilling to recreate the strategy benefit from a reliable management team acting on their behalf by selectively harvesting capital gains to distribute.

Who Should and Should Not Buy USA?

USA is a great option for investors seeking a closed end fund providing high income driven by the domestic stock market. The fund distributes a large portion of return as a quarterly dividend. Shareholders may consider the tax impact of these dividends as another factor affecting performance.

Those holding USA in a taxable account are responsible for the taxes due on dividend distributions. USA’s dividend is allocated between income, capital gains, and return of capital, each with a unique tax implication. For investors holding in a taxable account, this means a portion of those dividends must be allocated to taxes and cannot be reinvested. The tax drag amounts to another significant long term performance detractor which varies depending on the individual’s tax exposure.

Investors holding VTI or a similar index fund in a taxable account will have a lower ongoing tax burden as a larger portion of those gains are held in the fund, rather than distributed as a dividend.

Data by YCharts

To reiterate, the majority of USA’s distribution is sourced from realizing gains within the portfolio. The ETF structure allows for more tax efficient compounding of gains. The total returns presented above are irrespective of the taxes owed on USA’s distributions.

A tax advantaged account means the compounding effect of USA’s dividend distribution is more efficient. As a result, an individual retirement account or similar vehicle could be a better home for shares of USA than a taxable brokerage account. Additionally, retired investors may find the fund attractive as a method of generating capital to meet required minimum distributions. Given 10% of net asset value will be liquidated annually, USA generates enough yield to meet distribution requirements without selling additional shares.

Conclusion

USA is a unique fund which has performed well for shareholders over the course of decades. The fund’s diversified approach to management teams and portfolio allocation provides additional layers of security for investors looking to stay protected from certain types of risk. While USA is a solid fund, there is a buyer beware component that compels us to reiterate our “Hold” rating. The inefficient distribution structure for tax exposed investors is a sizeable drag on long term performance. Paired with the considerations around USA’s higher fees, investors opt for a low cost exchange traded fund like VTI.

USA’s portfolio has important strengths and weaknesses to consider. For example, USA’s management team has historically performed well at picking appreciating assets to support the fund’s distribution. The five different managers bring expertise to the table which supports the fund’s mission of delivering risk adjusted returns to investors. However, once all the managers have applied their expertise and the portfolio is built, USA feels close to an index fund or actively managed large capitalization equity fund without a differentiated portfolio.

However, certain investors such as those looking to generate capital for RMDs might find USA compelling. The fund’s long term performance has held alongside the market gross of fees. Those willing to accept the performance drag for the sake of convenience should consider USA as a yield generating equity investment.