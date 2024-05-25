JimSchemel

Overview

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has been one of my best performing business development companies over the last few years. The current dividend yield sits at 6% and the distributions are issued out on a monthly basis. The total return from MAIN can be attributed to its strong price growth over the last few years as well as the consistent high rate of distribution raises and supplementals issued. Over a five year time frame we can see that the price has moved up nearly 20% while the total return sits greater than 72%.

MAIN's excellent performance can be attributed to the quality of underwriting and the portfolio construction that has benefitted from this higher interest rate environment. BDCs remain an attractive place to benefit from these higher rates as these BDCs are able to generate higher levels of cash flow from their investments. As a result, the price of main now trades at a very high premium to NAV (net asset value) so I thought it would be a good time to assess where we stand. For context, not only does MAIN now trade above its pre-pandemic high, but it also trades near all time highs.

To provide some context, Main Street Capital operates as a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. They pull in cash from these debt investments and are able to focus on companies that have annual revenues between $10M to $150M as this area presents lots of attractive opportunities to capture growth. The BDC has a market cap of roughly $4.1B, making them one of the larger BDCs in the sector while also having an inception dating back to 2007.

Portfolio

Something that stands out with MAIN is that this business development company is internally managed. This is a benefit because this means that there are no external management fees and a larger portion of the returns has the potential to get passed along to the investor. This also provides a larger incentive for the BDC to actually perform well, opposed to externally managed BDCs that collect their fee whether or not the fund actually grows over time.

Take a look at MAIN's portfolio, it is diverse across an abundance of industries and sectors. The largest sector weights are in internet software & services and machinery, both accounting for 7% of the total portfolio. This is then closely followed by professional services making up 6% and IT services making up 5% of the portfolio. This high level of diversity is reassuring as it eliminates any sort of concentration risk while simultaneously providing lots of upside potential by being exposed to so many different channels of growth.

The average investment size between each position sits around $19.2M while the largest individual portfolio company accounts for only 3.6% of the portfolio at fair value. MAIN is very transparent in their reporting and this means they clearly breakdown the different between their lower middle market portfolio, private loan investment portfolio, and middle market investment portfolio. The lower middle market portfolio currently makes up the largest weighting of their investments, currently sitting at 53% of the total portfolio at fair value. Here are what stands out to me for the breakdowns of each different area of their portfolio.

The lower middle market portion includes investments into 81 different portfolio companies valued at $2.4B and accounts for 53% of the total portfolio. Their investments here has an average weighted yield of 12.8% and over 99% of their debt investments are on a first lien basis. This emphasis on first lien debt mitigates any repayment risk as first lien debt sits at the top of the capital structure. This means that first lien debt has the absolute highest priority of repayment in cases where portfolio companies may be going through a bankruptcy and liquidating assets. This increases the odds that MAIN will recoup capital invested rather than losing everything. Additionally, about 72 of these debt investments are on a fixed rate basis, meaning that these investments has not yielded higher levels of interest income from borrowers. However, this is not a bad thing as it serves as a solid base that complements the rest of the portfolio.

The private loan investment portfolio contains 88 investments that are valued at $1.5B, accounting for approximately 34% of their total investment portfolio. Over 99% of this portfolio lies within first lien debt but more importantly, this area of the portfolio focuses on holding about 96% of loans that are on a floating rate basis. This means that MAIN has been able to rake in higher levels of cash from this area of their portfolio as interest rates have elevated to the highest level in a decade. As interest rates rise, so does the total contribution towards NII per share that this private loan part of their portfolio kicks back to shareholders.

Lastly, the middle market component only accounts for a small 5% towards the total investment portfolio and sits at a fair value of $238.6M. This area has a 91% exposure to secured debt and a 99% first lien debt emphasis. This area of the portfolio has an average weighted yield of 12.9% while also being made up of 86% floating rate investments. As we can see, the two smaller portions of their portfolio is where MAIN has been able to efficiently capitalize on the higher interest rate environment and this shows when taking a look at the financials.

Financials

MAIN recently reported their Q1 earnings at the beginning of the month and NII (net investment income) per share came in at $1.05. Total investment income grew 9.4% year over year to an amount of $131.6M. We can see how MAIN was able to efficiently capitalize on the higher interest rate environment when taking a look back at the earnings history. When interest rates were at near-zero levels, NII was almost half of what it is now. For example, in Q1 of 2021, NII per share only amounted $0.58, compared to this most recent Q1's $1.05 per share. This shows the strength of the portfolio underwriting and credit quality of portfolio companies.

This growth has directly translated to a rise in distributable net investment income. In 2020 the net distributable income amounted to $149.6M and this has now grown to $356.8M as of the end of 2023. This growing distributed total is also complimented by a rise in total investment income that has consistently increased at a rate greater than 30% since 2020. This strong growth in earnings has also prompted MAIN to increase the attractiveness of their liquidity profile.

Cash and cash equivalents now sit higher than any prior quarter over the last year, totaling roughly $115M. For reference, this only totaled $39.75M in Q1 of the prior year. In addition, MAIN has access to over $1.1B in available credit facilities. This should help to navigate any potential headwinds or unfavorable market conditions in the future.

We've already discussed how interest rates have boosted the earnings power of MAIN but what about when earnings come down in the future? Well, through their transparent reporting, MAIN has provided a breakdown of estimated impact to NII per share based around how drastic of a cut we experience. In my opinion, I believe that we will likely see very light cuts when the Fed make their decision and I think a decrease of (25) basis points is quite realistic. We can see that this would have a very small impact and reduce NII per share by $0.05. The Fed have already dragged their feet and left rates unchanged as we await more economic data to roll in around inflation and the job market. As inflation remains higher than anticipated and the labor market remains strong, I believe that we will be in a 'higher for longer' scenario and the first set of rates will be like. James A. Kostohryz goes into great detail in his article.

Dividend

The dividend was recently raised by 2.1% at the beginning of May. As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.245 per share, the current dividend yield sits around 6%. Not only was the dividend raised but there was also a supplemental dividend that was announced, totaling $0.30 per share to be paid out in June. MAIN has a very strong history of delivering supplementals throughout all different interest rate environments as well. This can likely be attributed to their excellent portfolio strategy consisting of both a focus on fixed rate debt as well as floating rate throughout the varies portions of their portfolio.

Taking a look back, we can see that some sort of supplemental distribution was announced for almost every quarter dating back to 2013. A decade of supplementals on such a consistent basis is almost unparalleled by any peer BDC out there. They failed to deliver some supplementals at the start of 2021 but this can be excused given the circumstances at the time surrounded uncertain related to Covid and talks of interest rates at the time. Despite the already higher than average yield, the dividend has managed to increase at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.89% over the last ten year period.

This strong history makes MAIN one of the most attractive BDCs out there for investors looking to prioritize a bit of income. The history is strong because of how well-covered the distribution is as well. The monthly dividend is $0.245 per share, so let's multiply this by three to get a quarterly payout of $0.735 per share. As previously mentioned, the NII for Q1 was reported at $1.05 per share. This means that NII covers the dividend at a whopping rate of 142.8%. This means that plenty of supplementals can continue to be expected and this large buffer also creates some wiggle room in case future interest rate cuts start to lower NII per share.

We can see how strong this dividend income growth is when using Portfolio Visualizer to see what an original $10,000 investment would have netted you. This chart assume an original investment of $10,000 in 2015 and also assumes that no additional capital was ever deployed during the time frame. However, these calculation does assume that dividends were reinvested. In 2015 your dividend income would have only been $946. Fast forward to 2023 and your dividend income would now total over $2,400, more than doubling your original income.

Valuation

MAIN now trades near all time highs as the price slowly creeps up to the $50 per share mark. Since a BDC like MAIN has the main objective to first prioritize income generation, I imagine that many retired investors don't necessarily what the future price growth looks like. However, entering at such a premium price range would present some challenges, despite the steadily growing NAV. The NAV of MAIN has steadily grown over time, and this indicates to me that MAIN's underwriting and credit quality of investments remain top-notch.

This is because a steadily growing NAV means that the BDC is able to sufficiently earn enough income to cover distributions while simultaneously growing their portfolio through additional investments and seeing the existing investments successfully grow through all market conditions. At the start of 2023, NAV sat at $26.86 per share and has now grown to $29.20 per share. NAV has actually grown quite impressively for every single quarter throughout the last year.

However, this growth comes with a downside factor to consider. The price now trades at a whopping premium to NAV of nearly 62%. For reference, this is above the already high three-year average premium of 57.87% that the price normally trades around. MAIN has frequently traded at a premium to NAV over the last decade, only briefly dipping into that discount territory at the start of the pandemic in 2020. MAIN is so high quality of a BDC that the market has accepted this level of premium for nearly a decade, as exactly ten years ago the price traded at a premium to NAV of nearly 57%. It seems that quality does come at a cost!

Since the premium is so high, I stay reserved to add here and will at least wait until the price dips below the average premium before I consider it. There's certainly a possibility that the price will decrease whenever interest rates do begin getting reduced. There may be a downside reaction as investors would expect a drop in NII per share, as previously mentioned. At this point, we may see a better entry opportunity. Therefore, I stick by my Hold rating at the moment.

Risk Profile

In terms of risk, the non-accrual rate currently sits at 0.5% at fair value and 2% at cost of investments. This non-accrual rate is an important metric because this measures the amount of companies that are behind on their debt payments and are no longer contributing to the growth of NII for MAIN. While higher interest rates can certainly serve as a boost to income generation, it can also put additional stress on some lower quality portfolio companies.

This is because as rates rise, so do the interest payments for the portfolio companies that have debts issued on a floating rate basis and sometimes their earnings cannot keep up. For reference, here are the non-accrual rates for peer BDCs and how the performance compares.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 1.3% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Golub Capital (GBDC) 1.1 non-accrual rate at fair value

Stellus Capital (SCM) 1.3% non accrual rate at fair value.

We can see that MAIN outperforms these peers on a three year time frame due to a higher quality portfolio. Not to mention, MAIN outperformed these peers while also having the lowest dividend yield of the bunch which is quite impressive.

While the non-accrual rate already remains relatively low, I believe this will further be offset by investments that made to grow their portfolio size. Their investment activity for the most recent Q1 includes $92M going towards additional lower middle market companies. This was accompanied by $155M being invested in growing their private loan portfolio. These additional investments, if made at the same underwriting quality as the rest of their portfolio, should contribute to more growth within and efficiently help scale the portfolio to a large size.

Takeaway

MAIN is one of the best business development companies in the sector due to its high-quality portfolio construction and strategy that focuses on lower middle market companies, private loans, and middle market companies. While the current dividend yield of 6% sits below some popular peer BDCs, MAIN has been able to outperform due to excellent underwriting and a lower non-accrual rate. Despite this high quality, MAIN admittedly trades a much higher premium to NAV than I feel comfortable with. While the historical data shows us that MAIN frequently trades at a premium, I believe that future interest rate cuts may drop this premium and bring the price down to a better entry level. Therefore, I am rating MAIN as a hold at the moment.