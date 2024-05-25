Agree Realty Corporation: Elite-Level Business Metrics With Room To Further Outperform

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
52 Followers

Summary

  • Agree Realty Corporation has delivered impressive AFFO per share growth rates and pays an attractive, growing, and well-covered monthly dividend.
  • ADC is likely to outperform its peers on a total return basis.
  • ADC's value proposition is supported by its, inter alia, coherent investment strategy combined with an ability to remain selective, as well as elite-level business and credit metrics.

A business people standing on the US/Australian dollar sign on the floor made with light and shadow

sankai

Investment thesis

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) delivered impressive AFFO per share growth rates in recent years and pays an attractive, growing, and well-covered monthly dividend yielding ~5%.

Although I don't expect significant price movements without major shifts in

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
52 Followers
I am an Analyst whose professional experience includes the following areas: Business Valuation, M&A, IPO, and other areas of the Corporate Finance world. During my career, I had the pleasure to advise and support businesses operating within such industries as gaming, consumer staples, SaaS, Technology, e-commerce, and retail. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to further expand my knowledge and share it within Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN, ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ADC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News