I have never been a fan of bonds, but I believe there is an opportunity on the horizon to generate capital appreciation while producing monthly income from the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). We lived through 2022, where the idea that bonds would act as an instrument to mitigate downside risk was completely disproven as 60/40 portfolios and even bond funds followed the markets lower. The S&P 500 declined by -19.44% in 2022 while interest rates ripped higher. TLT is comprised of U.S. Treasuries that have a maturity date of 20 or more years. Over the past decade, shares of TLT have declined by -20.34% after trading sideways for several years. Shares of TLT spiked to around $170 in 2020 when rates were at historical lows, then fell from $142.26 to $100.68 throughout 2022 as the Fed continued taking rates higher. While TLT still provided monthly income, its underlying assets didn't fare well in a rising rate environment, and shares of TLT declined by -29.23%. TLT still hasn't recovered, and I think it's an interesting play to generate upside appreciation while collecting monthly income. I am planning on starting a position in TLT prior to the next Fed meeting on June 12th and continuing to add to the position if rates remain where they are.

The risks to investing in TLT

There are 2 main risks to investing in TLT. The first is opportunity cost, and the second is shares declining lower. TLT has underperformed the market over many different time durations, and if I use a 10-year period, the S&P 500 has appreciated by 173.86% while TLT declined by -20.34%. The yield from TLT barely closes the gap as it generated $29.69 in income, which is 26.02% of its $114.10 share price on 5/26/14. The second risk is that the Fed either keeps rates where they are or takes rates unexpectedly higher because they feel the underlying economic data is going the wrong way. If the Fed takes rates higher, not only would the market likely decline, but TLT would probably make lower lows, considering new debt would be issued with a higher coupon. If you're interested in investing in TLT, you should define a clear objective and understand that over time, TLT has underperformed the market and could decline further if a soft landing isn't achieved.

What is TLT and why I think it's an interesting investment to generate capital appreciation

Long-term bonds have severely underperformed the market and have not protected portfolios as some may have thought over the past couple of years. I am not necessarily a fan of having bonds in my portfolio with a long-term time horizon, but I am not opposed to investing in bonds if there is the potential to capture some upside appreciation. Prior to 2021, TLT reached a high of around $143.60 on 7/4/16 when rates were less than 1% and another higher on 8/26/19 of $147.28 as we entered a rate-cutting cycle. TLT skyrocketed during the beginning of the pandemic and reached $171 on 7/21/20 as the Fed took rates from 1.75% to 0.25%. Shares of TLT briefly dipped below $140 during the low rate environment of 0.25% rates, but ultimately went back to the $150 level prior to the Fed hiking cycle. As the Fed raised rates and inflation reached its highest levels in decades, shares of TLT fell under $100 and bottomed out around $82.42 in October of 2023. When it looked like the Fed was getting dovish and could start a cutting cycle, TLT started to move and ran to around $100 at the end of 2023, but as the chances of a cut declined, shares of TLT started to move lower.

TLT tracks the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index and has specific investment principles. TLT will only invest in U.S. Treasuries that are 20 years or longer on their maturity date and have more than $300 million in outstanding face value. Today, the earliest maturity date with TLT's portfolio is 11/15/42, and the longest maturity date is 2/15/54. Their coupon rates range from 1.25% to 5.34%, with 17% of the portfolio tied to U.S. Treasuries with a coupon of 4% or greater. The coupon rate is a key component of my investment thesis. When bonds are issued, they come with a coupon rate, which is the equivalent of an interest rate. Since these are fixed and do not fluctuate, a bond with a 4% coupon will always have a 4% coupon, no matter if the value of the bond increases or decreases. For instance, if you purchase a $100,000 bond with a 4% coupon, then the bond will pay you $4,000 of interest each year. Bonds are often sold on the secondary market after being issued by the government, and this is where the value changes due to interest rates and other economic factors.

If you're looking to purchase bonds on the open market, you will have a wide range of maturity rates and coupons to choose from. Sometimes, you will pay full freight, and sometimes you will get bonds at a discount. In my example above, let's speculate that you own a $100,000 bond with a 4% coupon, and over the next year, the Fed takes rates higher, and new U.S. Treasuries have a 5% coupon attached to them. While your $100,000 bond will still be worth $100,000 based on the face value at some point in the future based on the maturity date, it's no longer going to be worth $100,000 on the secondary market at this point in time. New bonds are being issued with a 5% coupon, so nobody in their right mind is going to pay $100,000 for your U.S. Treasury with a 4% coupon when they can purchase a new one with a 5% coupon. This will cause your Treasury to decline in value, so the yield from its coupon is competitive with newly issued bonds. You would need to purchase $125,000 of a Treasury with a 4% coupon to generate $5,000 of annualized interest to match what a $100,000 Treasury with a 5% coupon would generate. This causes the bond to sell for less than face value and allows investors to purchase bonds with lower coupons on the secondary market at discounted rates.

The key takeaway during Fed Chair Powell's press conference after the last FOMC meeting was that the Fed's move would likely be lower, not higher. There is a 0% chance being factored in that a rate cut will happen at the June meeting, and the most likely scenarios accounting to CME Group is that we finish 2024 with either 1 rate cut (41.9%) or 2 rate cuts (29.8%). The longer-term outlook indicates that rates will drop below 4% in 2025 and come in around 3.3% in 2026. If this occurs and the rate-cutting cycle starts at the end of the year and gradually works its way lower, TLT should appreciate in value as it will have a mixture of Treasuries tied to coupon rates that exceed the coupons of newly printed Treasuries and coupon rates that start to get much closer to what the new coupons are. Treasuries that are selling at steep discounts may trade at a slight discount or a moderate discount, causing the underlying assets within TLT to become more valuable and ultimately pushing their share price higher.

Nobody knows what the Fed will do, but I believe rates are going lower in July. There is no Fed meeting in August, so the Fed can cut in July and have 2 months to see how the market reacts and if inflation stays in its current trend or spikes higher. If the Fed doesn't cut in July, I think it's unlikely that they cut in September because it will look too political, and the Fed has done everything they can to convince the public they are an independent body. The Fed has a dual mandate between keeping inflation at its target rate and maintaining maximum employment. While unemployment is maintained at under 4%, many companies took on debt during a low-rate environment and have maturity dates quickly approaching. The federal government also has almost $35 trillion in national debt and is paying almost $840 billion annually in interest payments. When all debt from personal to federal is accounted for there is more than $100 trillion of debt in the United States. Americans have $25 trillion in personal debt, $1.34 trillion in credit card debt, and $1.72 trillion in student loan debt. The reality is that the Fed needs to cut rates sooner than later because there isn't enough room to raise taxes to get debt on a federal level under control, and the carrying costs of consumer debt is crippling American families. If rates remain unchanged over the next year or 2 then the annualized interest owed on the federal level could exceed $1 trillion when some of its debt matures and the government needs to issue new bonds.

The Fed isn't just fighting inflation or maximum employment, its policy impacts the economic health of American families and the country as a whole. If rates stay where they are or don't decline quick enough, we could see foreclosures on real estate assets as the profit model no longer works when the debt needs to be refinanced at higher levels, and the banks will be stuck with assets they don't want. This could cause them to sell them at discounts and recognize losses, which could cause a regional and community banking crisis. We could also trigger a recession because businesses could increase their layoffs due to higher finance and interest expenses due to the Fed not moving quick enough on a cutting cycle. This is why I believe we will get a cutting cycle in 2024, as the Fed is in a position where they could be the cause of making the debt situation more crippling than it already is. TLT should be a beneficiary in a cutting environment, and that is why it's very interesting at these levels.

How I am considering generating additional yield from TLT

Even during the pandemic, when the rate environment fell to 0.25%, and throughout 2021, when rates were 0.25%, TLT paid a sizeable monthly dividend due to fixed income from the coupon rates. During 2021, TLT paid $2.22 in dividends, which is a 1.41% yield based on where TLT was at the beginning of 2021. Currently, TLT has paid $3.51 in dividends over the trailing twelve months (TTM) which is a 3.85% yield based on its current price. If the Fed does start to cut in 2024 and continue cutting in 2025, shares are likely to appreciate, and the yield will likely decline, but investors will be locked into their cost basis and getting paid monthly dividends that creates an enhanced value proposition.

I do not recommend by any means that anyone makes any investment or writes options without understanding what they are doing or accepting the potential risks. I have been writing option contracts for a long time, and I have a strong understanding of how to implement different strategies. If you're interested in generating income from your positions by writing covered calls or are interested in other option strategies, there is a lot of information out there, and I suggest doing a significant amount of personal due diligence before executing any option strategy. I am able to stay on top of my investments and am very active, so what works for me may not be suitable for you. I am using this as an example of what could be done. I have not started a position yet in TLT, and I have not written any covered calls yet.

I will look to write covered calls on my position on a monthly basis to generate additional income. Currently, the June 28th line has a $0.18 bid on the $95 strike. Shares of TLT would need to move 3.96% to reach the strike price, and the income would be 0.20% of the current share price. Each contract is the equivalent of 100 shares, so for every contract I write, I would be generating $18 in income based on the current bid. Hypothetically, if I did this successfully 12 times on 1 contract, I could generate an additional $216 of income on top of the $351 in dividends. In the event that shares of TLT do appreciate to over $95 before the expiration date of 6/28, I could let the contract expire, generate a 3.96% profit on my investment, and keep the income from the dividend and the income from the call option. I could also roll the position by purchasing the contract that is now in the money rather than out of the money and writing a new contract for July or August to create a credit in the account. This would allow me to use some of the premium from the new covered call to purchase my previous call option that is now in the money while the remaining premium would become additional income, and I would never have to use my own money to buy back the contract.

Conclusion

While the Fed is unpredictable, I believe they will be forced to cut rates in 2024. If they do, TLT should gradually appreciate as their underlying assets start to trade at less of a discount and push the share price higher. I think the Fed will cut in July, but I could be wrong, as the Fed could change its outlook at the next conference. If you have 2-3 years as an investment outlook, I think that TLT could be an interesting investment for capital appreciation while generating income from the monthly dividend and providing lucrative premiums for investors who write covered calls. I plan on starting a position in TLT before the next Fed meeting, but this is not something I will hold for a 5-10-year timeframe. This is a more moderate idea for me to generate some appreciation while I utilize the shares to write covered calls and supersize the amount of income TLT produces in my account.