PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I initiated a “buy” rating on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) on April 21, where my bullish thesis was predicated on my belief that the company should continue to gain market share as it transitions to a fully consumption-oriented go-to-market model to focus on driving new logo acquisition and new workloads across use cases on its platform, coupled with robust product innovation with its fully-managed Apache Flink offering.

Confluent offers a cloud-native, serverless service for data streaming and processing through its Apache Kafka and Apache Flink offerings. The company reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where revenue grew 25% YoY, while non-GAAP operating margins improved 2200 basis points YoY to -1.5%. The company is seeing an acceleration in its Confluent Cloud Revenue, which grew 45% YoY, indicating that the management’s strategic initiative to pivot its go-to-market strategy towards consumption-based is yielding results, with 160 new customers added during the quarter, coupled with a 17% and 25% increase in customers with $100K and $1M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) respectively. Meanwhile, the company also announced the general availability of Apache Flink while rolling out an early availability of Tableflow to unite all the data streams in structured tables called Apache Iceberg, freeing customers from data silos and enabling them to drive superior business decisions. Finally, as Confluent sees a proliferation of customers building GenAI applications, it also announced new AI model inference capabilities, which will simplify the development and deployment of AI applications with fresh, contextual streaming data.

Although the company has a long path to profitability, which could create short-term volatility in the stock price, especially as it spends heavily on its R&D efforts to maintain its competitive positioning, I believe that the risk-reward looks attractive. In this post, I have added a neutral valuation scenario on top of my bullish valuation scenario (that I had outlined in my previous post), and after assessing the risk-reward, I will continue to maintain my “buy” rating on the stock at the moment.

The good: Confluent Cloud Revenue growth accelerates with focused go-to-market strategies, Robust product innovation with Tableflow, AI Model Inference.

Confluent reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where it saw its revenue grow 25% YoY to $217M. Out of the $217M, Subscription Revenue contributed 95%, growing 29% YoY. In my previous post, I outlined that Confluent has two offerings that include their Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud, with the former being their self-managed solution for on-premise customers, while the latter is their fully managed cloud native offering. In Q1, their Confluent Cloud revenue grew 45% YoY to $107M, much faster than their overall revenue growth.

Q1 FY24 Earnings Slides: Growing Subscription Revenue

I believe the superior growth in Confluent Cloud is taking place as the management pivoted towards a consumption-oriented go-to-market model as one of their strategic initiatives to spearhead new logo acquisitions and workloads on the platform. In Q1, the company reoriented their sales compensation to better align with the company’s desired strategic outcomes, as well as rolled out new pricing adjustments to reduce the friction in the customer acquisition process. In fact, during the quarter, the company added 160 new customers to their total customer count, which was the largest sequential growth since Q1 FY23, indicating that their go-to-market strategy is yielding results as Confluent captures a higher market share in the $100B data streaming platform opportunity.

Meanwhile, Confluent was also able to successfully drive deeper adoption among its existing customer base, where it saw customers with $100K in ARR grow 17% YoY to 1260, while customers with $1M in ARR grew even faster at 24% YoY to 168, with a strong Net Retention Rate (NRR) in the range of 120–125%, which I believe is indicative of Confluent’s strong network effects and continued standardization on their platform.

Q1 FY24 Earnings Slides: Growing number of customers with $100K and $1M in ARR

Turning our attention to product innovation, Confluent announced the general availability of Apache Flink, which I believe will enable customers to process data in real time and create high-quality data streams to fuel real-time applications and use cases while improving their operational efficiencies at the same time. Simultaneously, it also rolled out an early availability of Tableflow, which will unite all the data streams that flow through Confluent Cloud as structured tables using an open table format called Apache Iceberg, making it easier to feed data warehouses and data lakes for analytics, thus liberating users from data silos. With the rise of cheap cloud object storage, Apache Iceberg has become the standard for open analytic tables, with Tableflow opening up and connecting all the data in an organization. During the earnings call, Jay Kreps, CEO of Confluent, sounded optimistic about the positive feedback they have received from customers since the announcement, and I believe that as companies realize the importance of connecting the operational and analytical estates of data in order to drive superior business decisions, they will increasingly turn to Apache Iceberg in order to seamlessly share data across platforms and teams while keeping tables updated as the data evolves.

Finally, Confluent also announced new AI model inference capabilities to its Apache Flink offering during its Kafka Summit Bangalore to simplify the development and deployment of AI applications, where organizations can use simple SQL statements to make calls to AI engines. I believe this significantly reduces the complexity when using streaming data for AI development, thus improving the user experience and enabling their customers to accelerate their pace of innovation as they leverage fresh, contextual streaming data.

The bad: A long path to profitability amidst possible macroeconomic and competitive threats

Although Confluent continues to make progress on improving its profitability, with operating margins improving 2200 basis points YoY to -1.5% in Q1, it still has a long way before generating a significant profit margin on a non-GAAP and GAAP basis. In Q1, the improvement in its operating profit was driven by a combination of expansion on gross margins, streamlining operating expenses, and its success driving deeper adoption of its solutions. The company saw an improvement of 470 basis in its non-GAAP gross margins, and I believe this is led by the acceleration of its cloud offering, which has significant architectural advantages to deliver industry-leading innovations to their customers at a lower total cost of ownership while allowing Confluent to gain higher economies of scale. Meanwhile, it also streamlined its Sales & Marketing spend from 61% of Total Revenue last year to 44% of Total Revenue in Q1 FY24 as their sales processes became more efficient with an increasing number of customers with $100K in ARR.

Q1 FY24 Earnings Slides: Non-GAAP margins still negative though improving unit economics

The company is expected to break even in FY24, and while this is indicative of the management’s commitment to increasing long-term profitability, their current margins might come under pressure should it see its sales slow down amidst a macroeconomic slowdown or get cannibalized by pricing disadvantages from deeper-pocketed players such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)(MSFT:CA), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOG:CA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)(AMZN:CA).

Revisiting my valuation: Confluent remains a “buy”.

In my previous post, I used a revenue-based valuation model to assess the fair price of Confluent, as the company is not yet profitable and the management hasn’t provided a long-term operating model. During the earnings call, the management revised their revenue guidance higher for FY24 to $957M, which represents a growth rate of 23% vs. previous guidance of 22%.

While I had assumed that revenue growth would remain in the low to mid-twenties range until FY27 in my previous post, I will slightly lower the revenue growth rates to high teens in my neutral valuation model to increase my margin of safety. I still believe that Confluent is well positioned to capture a higher market share in the coming years with its consumption-driven go-to-market strategy to acquire new logos while driving robust product innovation across data streaming and management, coupled with building AI capabilities to deepen adoption of its solutions among existing customers. However, with my assumptions for the neutral scenario where I expect Confluent to grow in the high teens until FY27, it should produce a total revenue of $1.3B during this period of time, which is equivalent to a present value of $1.1B when discounted at 10%. When I take the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies generate their revenues on average at a rate of 4.8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-sales ratio of 2.19, I believe that Confluent should trade at least 4.5 times the multiple given the growth rate of its revenues. This would translate to a PS ratio of 10, or a price target of $34, representing an upside of 15%.

Author's Valuation Model

This is approximately 9% lower than my previous price target of $38.4 in the bullish scenario, where I had assumed revenues to grow in the low to mid-twenties range. Assuming that there is a 50/50 probability between my bullish and neutral scenarios, the stock still has an upside of 20% at its current levels, which in my opinion is still attractive from a risk-reward perspective.

Author's Valuation Model: Previous bullish scenario

Although there could be short term volatility in the stock price, should there be a broader pullback in the S&P 500, given that its PE is extended from its 5- and 10-year averages of 19.1 and 17.7, respectively, I believe that Confluent should stand to benefit from upside in the long term given its pace of innovation to build its competitive positioning in a market where we will see an increasing number of customers using Kafka for data streaming and wanting to use Iceberg to meet the rising demand for both streaming and batch-based analysis to power decision making in real-time to increase business efficiencies. As a result, I will maintain my “buy” rating at the moment.

Conclusions

With the underlying demand for Confluent remaining strong as the management focuses on driving growth with its consumption-based go-to market strategies to spearhead growth in its Confluent Cloud while driving robust innovation to help customers quickly connect data across hundreds of applications across operational and analytical estates and build AI applications using trusted data streams, I believe it will continue to gain market share in the coming years. Although the path to profitability remains a concern, the management is showing strength with its financial discipline. Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I believe the stock remains a “buy” at its current level.