Norwegian Cruise Line 2024 Investor Day Takeaways: She Sails Despite Debtweight

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
648 Followers

Summary

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has underperformed its peers in terms of stock market returns.
  • The company has updated its guidance for FY24, showing slight improvements in net yields.
  • Norwegian's focus on growth areas, such as ordering new ships and investing in private islands, could lead to additional growth in 2024.
  • My models still see ~25% upside after I account for debt servicing.

ferry

Adam Smigielski/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Barring Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH), cruise stocks generally enjoyed 2024 with the organic demand tailwinds in their sail. Carnival Corp. (CCL) returned over 40% in 2023, while the largest cruise

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
648 Followers
Uttam is a technologist at heart, deeply fascinated by the numerous advantages sustainable adoption of technology brings. He has led product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world and uses his background in technology, passion for data analysis, and expertise in valuation to find companies that are sustainably building long runways to robust growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NCLH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NCLH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCLH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NCLH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News