Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund Q1 2024 Commentary

Market Commentary
Performance1
Total Returns (%)
|
Average Annual Total Returns
|
3 Months
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
20 Years
|
Balanced Fund - Class I
|
4.61
|
4.61
|
16.22
|
6.21
|
9.52
|
8.18
|
7.59
|
Balanced Fund - Class X
|
4.65
|
4.65
|
16.31
|
6.29
|
9.57
|
8.20
|
7.61
|
Combined Index
|
5.94
|
5.94
|
17.97
|
5.94
|
9.30
|
8.53
|
7.52
Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment return and share price will fluctuate with market conditions, and investors may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Mutual Fund performance changes over time and currently may be significantly lower than stated above. Performance is updated and published monthly. Current month-end performance can be obtained at Investment Focus | Dodge & Cox or by calling 800-621-3979.
U.S. equity markets rose to all-time highs during the first quarter of 2024, extending the strong performance that we saw in 2023. The S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) returned 10.6% during the quarter, driven by better-than-expected earnings growth and a resilient economy. U.S. growth stocks2 continued to outperform value stocks during the quarter, and the valuation disparity between value and growth stocks widened. The Russell 1000 Value Index3 ended the quarter trading at 16.9 times forward earnings4 versus 28.5 times for the Russell 1000 Growth Index.5 Similar to the U.S. market, international equities also continued to appreciate in the first quarter of the year.
Within fixed income markets, longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose as resilient growth and higher-than-expected inflation led to moderating expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. As was the case in 2023, corporate bonds outperformed comparable-duration6 Treasuries.
Portfolio Strategy
We regularly assess the appropriate asset allocation for the Fund, which we manage based on our long-term outlook for the Fund's equity and fixed income securities. As of March 31, the Fund held 49.8% in U.S. equities, 14.6% in non-U.S. equities, and 35.5% in fixed income securities plus cash. During the first quarter, we moderately increased the Fund's equity weighting as a result of various bottom-up, relative valuation-driven adjustments to the portfolio.
As price-disciplined investors, we actively seek out securities where market expectations and valuations have declined relative to our assessment of fundamentals. In the equity portion of the portfolio, we established new positions in two companies that have been negatively impacted by higher interest rates, but whose underlying businesses are, in our view, solid and well positioned to provide attractive long term returns: Sun Communities (SUI, Real Estate) and American Electric Power (AEP, Utilities).7
At the same time, we continued to exercise price discipline where we believe the risk/reward profile of Fund holdings is no longer compelling. For example, with credit spreads at historically tight levels, we sold or trimmed several credit holdings, including CVS Health (CVS), AT&T (T), and JPMorgan (JPM). Nevertheless, the Fund maintains substantial Credit8 exposure because we believe the portfolio's individually selected securities are fundamentally sound, diversified across multiple dimensions, and offer attractive return potential over our investment horizon.
Overall, we remain confident in our investment approach and are optimistic about the Fund's prospects over our multi-year investment horizon and across a wide range of economic scenarios. We believe patience, persistence, and a long-term perspective are essential for investment success.
Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.
Performance Review (Fund's Class I Shares)
First Quarter
Equity security selection was the main driver of the Fund's relative underperformance. This was partially offset by fixed income security selection, as well as below-benchmark duration positioning, which benefited relative returns.
Equity Portfolio (vs. S&P 500)
Key contributors to relative results included the portfolio's:
◼ Stock selection and underweight position in Consumer Discretionary;
◼ Stock selection in Industrials; and
◼ Positions in Fiserv (FI), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Cigna (CI).
Key detractors from relative results included the portfolio's:
◼ Stock selection in Communication Services, mainly Charter Communications (CHTR) and an underweight position in Meta Platforms (META);
◼ Stock selection and overweight position in Health Care, particularly Sanofi (SNY) and Gilead Sciences (GILD); and
◼ Information Technology underweight position and holdings.
Fixed Income Portfolio (vs. Bloomberg U.S. Agg)
Key contributors to relative results included the portfolio's:
◼ Credit issuer selection, most notably British American Tobacco (BTI), TC Energy (TRP), Pemex, and Citigroup (C);
◼ Below-benchmark duration position; and
◼ Overweight position in corporate bonds and underweight position in U.S. Treasuries.
There were no notable fixed income detractors during the period.
|
Top Ten Fixed Income Issuers
|
% of Fund
|
Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA)
|
6.0%
|
Freddie Mac
|
4.8%
|
U.S. Treasury Note/Bond
|
3.0%
|
Ginnie Mae
|
2.3%
|
Citigroup, Inc.
|
1.2%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
1.1%
|
Navient Student Loan Trust
|
1.1%
|
Bank of America Corp. (BAC)
|
0.8%
|
British American Tobacco PLC
|
0.8%
|
Charter Communications, Inc.
|
0.7%
|
Top Ten Equity Holdings
|
% of Fund
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
2.6%
|
2.2%
|
The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)
|
2.1%
|
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)
|
2.0%
|
Wells Fargo & Co.
|
2.0%
|
Sanofi SA
|
1.7%
|
GSK PLC (GSK)
|
1.6%
|
The Cigna Group
|
1.5%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)
|
1.5%
|
RTX Corp. (RTX)
|
1.3%
|
Fund Expense Ratios
|
Ticker
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Balanced Fund - Class I
|
DODBX
|
0.52%
|
0.52%
|
Balanced Fund - Class X
|
DOXBX
|
0.42%*
|
0.47%
* Dodge & Cox has contractually agreed to reimburse the Fund for all ordinary expenses to the extent necessary to maintain Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses of the Fund's Class X shares at 0.42% until April 30, 2026. This agreement cannot be terminated prior to April 30, 2026 other than by resolution of the Fund's Board of Trustees. For purposes of the foregoing, ordinary expenses shall not include nonrecurring shareholder account fees, fees and expenses associated with Fund shareholder meetings, fees on portfolio transactions such as exchange fees, dividends and interest on short positions, fees and expenses of pooled investment vehicles that are held by the Fund, interest expenses and other fees and expenses related to any borrowings, taxes, brokerage fees and commissions and other costs and expenses relating to the acquisition and disposition of Fund investments, other expenditures which are capitalized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and other non-routine expenses or extraordinary expenses not incurred in the ordinary course of the Fund's business, such as litigation expenses. The term of the agreement will automatically renew for subsequent three-year terms unless terminated with at least 30 days' written notice by either party prior to the end of the then-current term. The agreement does not permit Dodge & Cox to recoup any fees waived or payments made to the Fund for a prior year.
|
The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact concerning any market, industry or investment. Data has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but Dodge & Cox makes no representations as to the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information provided is historical and does not predict future results or profitability. This is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security and is not indicative of Dodge & Cox's current or future trading activity. Any securities identified are subject to change without notice and do not represent a Fund's entire holdings. Dodge & Cox does not guarantee the future performance of any account (including Dodge & Cox Funds) or any specific level of performance, the success of any investment decision or strategy that Dodge & Cox may use, or the success of Dodge & Cox's overall management of an account.
The Fund invests in individual stocks, bonds and other securities whose market values fluctuate within a wide range, so that your investment may be worth more or less than its original cost. The Fund's performance could be hurt by equity risk, market risk, manager risk, liquidity risk, geographic risk and derivatives risk. In addition the Fund's fixed income performance could be hurt by interest rate risk, credit risk, below-investment grade securities risk, mortgage- and asset-backed securities risk, to-be announced transaction risk, and call risk. The Fund may use derivatives to create or hedge investment exposure, which may involve additional and/or greater risks than investing in securities, including more liquidity risk and the risk of a counterparty default. Some derivatives create leverage.
Before investing in any Dodge & Cox Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other important information, or for current month-end performance figures, visit Investment Focus | Dodge & Cox or call 800621-3979. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Dodge & Cox Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Dodge & Cox.
1All returns are stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Funds' total returns include the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions, but have not been adjusted for any income taxes payable by shareholders on these distributions or on Fund share redemptions. Index returns include dividend and/or interest income but, unlike Fund returns, do not reflect fees or expenses. The Class X shares inception date is May 2, 2022. The returns shown prior to that date are for the Class I shares. The Combined Index reflects an unmanaged portfolio (rebalanced monthly) of 60% of the S&P 500 Index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 large-capitalization stocks commonly used to represent the U.S. equity market, and 40% of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (Bloomberg U.S. Agg), which is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of U.S. dollardenominated, investment-grade, taxable fixed income securities. The Fund may, however, invest up to 75% of its total assets in equity securities.
2Generally, stocks that have lower valuations are considered "value" stocks, while those with higher valuations are considered "growth" stocks.
3The Russell 1000 Value Index is a broad-based, unmanaged equity market index composed of those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values.
4Price-to-earnings (forward) ratios are calculated using 12-month forward earnings estimates from third-party sources as of the reporting period. Estimates reflect a consensus of sell-side analyst estimates, which may lag as market conditions change. Unless otherwise specified, all weightings and characteristics are as of March 31, 2024.
5The Russell 1000 Growth Index is a broad-based, unmanaged equity market index composed of those Russell 1000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values.
6Duration is a measure of a bond's (or a bond portfolio's) price sensitivity to changes in interest rates.
7The use of specific examples does not imply that they are more or less attractive investments than the portfolio's other holdings.
8Credit refers to corporate bonds and government-related securities, as classified by Bloomberg.
