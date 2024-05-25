Investec Group (IVTJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147K Followers

Investec Group (OTCPK:IVTJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fani Titi - Group CEO
Nishlan Samujh - Group Finance Director, CFO
Ruth Leas - CEO and Executive Director, Investec Bank plc
Cumesh Moodliar - new CEO, South African business

Conference Call Participants

Alex Bowers - Berenberg

Fani Titi

Okay. Good morning. We have a pretty exciting presentation today. So I propose that we start. I'd like first to welcome our colleagues in London.

Today, the A team will present from London. I have in London, joining the presentation later today, Nishlan Samujh, our Group Finance Director. He will go through a bit of detail of the Group performance, and then we will have Ruth Leas give us a bit more of color on our U.K. business. As you can see in this result, we've seen significant growth in profits and really impressive performance from our U.K. business and Ruth will be followed by Cumesh Moodliar, our new Chief Executive of our South African business. Again, that business has performed pretty impressively in a very difficult market. So excited to be joined by this A team coming in from London.

So I'll go straight into the presentation. As you all know, this year marks 50 years of our existence as a business. In 1974 in one small office here in Johannesburg, 18 people gated and decided to start what would become the Investec of today. 50 years later, we are in 11 countries. In fact, we were in more five, six years ago, and we have 7,500 colleagues around the world. And, in fact, as we report today, you will see that we will be reporting revenues of over £2 billion. For a little start-up in the southern tip of Africa, that really is an impressive fit to achieve over the time.

Recommended For You

About IVTJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IVTJF

Trending Analysis

Trending News