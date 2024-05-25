Dodge & Cox Income Fund Q1 2024 Commentary

The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact concerning any market, industry or investment. Data has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but Dodge & Cox makes no representations as to the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information provided is historical and does not predict future results or profitability. This is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security and is not indicative of Dodge & Cox's current or future trading activity. Any securities identified are subject to change without notice and do not represent a Fund's entire holdings. Dodge & Cox does not guarantee the future performance of any account (including Dodge & Cox Funds) or any specific level of performance, the success of any investment decision or strategy that Dodge & Cox may use, or the success of Dodge & Cox's overall management of an account. The Fund invests in individual bonds and other securities whose yields and market values fluctuate, so that your investment may be worth more or less than its original cost. The Fund's performance could be hurt by interest rate risk, credit risk, below investment-grade securities risk, mortgage- and asset-backed securities risk, to-be-announced transaction risk, non-U.S. investment risk, liquidity risk, derivatives risk, call risk, sovereign and government-related debt risk, manager risk, market risk, and hybrid securities risk. The Fund may use derivatives to create or hedge investment exposure, which may involve additional and/or greater risks than investing in securities, including more liquidity risk and the risk of a counterparty default. Some derivatives create leverage. Before investing in any Dodge & Cox Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other important information, or for current month-end performance figures, visit Investment Focus | Dodge & Cox or call 800-621-3979. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Dodge & Cox Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Dodge & Cox. 1All returns are stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Funds' total returns include the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions, but have not been adjusted for any income taxes payable by shareholders on these distributions or on Fund share redemptions. Index returns include dividend and/or interest income but, unlike Fund returns, do not reflect fees or expenses. The Class X shares inception date is May 2, 2022. The returns shown prior to that date are for the Class I shares. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable fixed income securities. 2Duration is a measure of a bond's (or a bond portfolio's) price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. 3Returns as calculated and reported by Bloomberg. 4The Bloomberg U.S. Credit Index measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate, and government-related bond markets. It is composed of the U.S. Corporate Index and a non-corporate component that includes non-U.S. agencies, sovereigns, supranationals, and local authorities. 5The use of specific examples does not imply that they are more or less attractive investments than the Fund's other holdings. 6Credit refers to corporate bonds and government-related securities, as classified by Bloomberg, as well as Rio Oil Finance Trust, an asset-backed security that we group as a credit investment. 7The U.S. Government does not guarantee the Fund's shares, yield, or net asset value. The agency guarantee (by, for example, Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac) does not eliminate market risk. 8Figures cited in this section denote positioning as of March 31, 2024.