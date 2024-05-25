PM Images

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) is a well-managed business development company that has earned a reputation for distributing a large amount of special dividends to shareholders in the last year.

The company’s core dividend pay-out ratio in the first quarter was well below 100% and Fidus Investment’s net asset value remained, despite the distribution of a considerable amount of portfolio income to shareholders, stable on a YoY basis.

I think that Fidus Investment continues to make a compelling value proposition for passive income investors, particularly because the company’s Equity portfolio is performing very well.

With Fidus Investment’s stock selling for a tiny premium to net asset value, I think passive income investors are getting a bargain here.

My Rating History

My last stock classification for Fidus Investment was Hold which I reiterate after the company’s recent 1Q24 update. The business development company has paid special dividends in the amount of $0.38 per share so far in 2024 which is almost equal to one full regular quarterly dividend.

I think that Fidus Investment is a solid income investment for investors looking for passive income and the stock is still selling for a moderate NAV multiple.

As a passive income investor I am always looking to buy quality BDCs at a reasonable price, but preferably at a meaningful (5% or more) discount to net asset value. If FDUS stock sells for 0.95x net asset value (or for an even lower NAV multiple), I would modify my stock classification to ‘Buy’.

Portfolio Review

Fidus Investment is organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and thus required to pay out 90% of more of its taxable income in order to maintain its BDC status. Fidus Investment is focused on the lower middle market for purposes of loan origination and predominantly concentrates on the provision of custom-tailored debt and equity financing solutions.

Fidus Investment’s portfolio hit a new all-time record in the first quarter due to robust demand for new loans. The company was invested in 87 portfolio companies which represented a total investment value (at fair value) of $1.05 billion, reflecting a 9% QoQ increase primarily due to new originations. The BDC’s net investment activity in the first quarter was $85.6 million, explaining the strong growth in portfolio value in the last quarter.

Fair Value, Cost & Number Of Active Portfolio Companies (Fidus Investment)

Key to Fidus Investment’s success is the inclusion of Equity investments which made up 12.6% of the company’s total investments in the first quarter. The company has achieved $280 million in net realized capital gains since its IPO in 2011, highlighting a successful track record of Equity investments.

The BDC’s present Equity value is $131.6 million which represents a whopping 61% premium over the cost base of those investments. Since the company’s Equity portion has fairly consistently been valued above 100% of investment cost (with the exception of 2013), Fidus Investment has proven extraordinary skill in choosing its Equity investments. The Equity layer of Fidus Investment’s portfolio combined with its very low core pay-out ratio are two reasons why I continue to recommend FDUS to passive income investors.

Net Cumulative Capital Gains (Fidus Investment)

Strong Underlying Core Dividend Coverage

Fidus Investment retained excellent dividend coverage in the first quarter thanks to a well-performing investment portfolio. The business development company had adjusted net investment income of $0.59 per share in the first quarter which translates to a core dividend pay-out ratio of only 73%.

In the last twelve months Fids Investment paid out even less than that of its adjusted net investment income: 66% which gives the BDC a lot of potential for the distribution of excess dividend income as well as the payment of special dividends in 2024.

Fidus Investments pays a regular dividend of $0.43 per share per quarter which equates to a 9% dividend yield. But the irregular dividends themselves have become so regular and large by now that they might get factored into the stock’s yield as well: Based on a total, run-rate 2Q24 dividend pay-out of $0.59 per share, Fidus Investment yields 12%.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Small Premium To Net Asset Value

Since my last review of Fidus Investment, the business development company’s stock has reversed from a discount valuation to a premium valuation.

I think that Fidus Investment’s current tiny 1% premium to net asset value is inadequate and the business development company has potential to expand this premium valuation when taking into account the truly big amount of special dividends the company is distributing to shareholders (in the last year, FDUS has paid a total of $1.19 per share just in special dividends). Based on a 2Q24 run-rate dividend pay-out of $0.59 per share per quarter, Fidus Investment’s stock yields 12%.

Compared to other business development companies in the market such as Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) or Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Fidus Investment has re-rating potential: I think that Fidus Investment could quite easily advance to a 1.10-1.15x net asset value multiple, particularly if the company’s Equity portfolio keeps performing well.

Fidus Investment reported a net asset value of $19.36 per share in the first quarter which remained fairly stable YoY. This points us to an intrinsic value range in the vicinity of $21.30-22.26. I would be comfortable even with a higher NAV multiple if the BDC were to maintain is present flow of extraordinary dividends.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Be Faulty

As I pointed out last time I reviewed Fidus Investment, the business development company profits from a strong performance of its Equity investments which in turn made the payment of special dividends possible.

There is no guarantee that this performance can or will continue, particularly if the U.S. recession were to slide into a recession.

Furthermore, Fidus Investment may scrap its special dividend in case its portfolio underperforms, so there is a certain risk in buying a BDC anticipating an ongoing stream of special dividends.

My Conclusion

Fidus Investment is a well-managed, well-performing business development company that has convinced in the last year especially with a commitment to returning excess portfolio income via special dividends.

The underlying core dividend pay-out ratio was less than 73% in the first quarter and the company’s Equity portfolio keeps performing well. The 12% covered yield, strong Equity performance and a very moderate valuation of 1.01x net asset value translate into a compelling value proposition for passive income investors.

I see no reason to change my stock classification and continue to think that Fidus Investment is a solid long-term hold for passive income investors.