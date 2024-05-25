Fidus Investment: 9% Covered Yield, Growth And Special Dividend Potential

May 25, 2024 8:26 AM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)ARCC, OBDC, GBDC, GSBD
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.36K Followers

Summary

  • Fidus Investment Corporation has a reputation for distributing large special dividends to shareholders.
  • The company's core dividend pay-out ratio in Q1 was below 100% and its net asset value remained stable.
  • Fidus Investment's equity portfolio is performing well, making it a compelling value proposition for passive income investors.

Building blocks growth concept

PM Images

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) is a well-managed business development company that has earned a reputation for distributing a large amount of special dividends to shareholders in the last year.

The company’s core dividend pay-out ratio in the

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.36K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDUS Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News