I'm Buying The Dip On These 6-9% Yields

The average wage in America has gone up significantly over the past 5 years, with 7-8% annual growth in the past couple of years alone. For households that carry low debt loads and mortgages that were locked at low fixed interest
Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder
Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!