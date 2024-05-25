Scott Olson

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), the world's largest manufacturer of heavy agricultural machinery such as tractors and combine harvesters, recently reported its Q2 earnings. On the back of a cyclical downturn in agricultural end markets from 2022 highs, reported sales were down 12% YoY with net income and EPS dropping 17% and 12% respectively. Now forecasting a stronger than initially expected downcycle, management also cut its full year earnings guidance for a second time by 8%. As a result of both missing street estimates and the lowered guidance, shares dropped by up to 5%, adding to Deere's recent underperformance vs the broader market. Since mid-2021 shares have traded essentially flat while the S&P 500, largely driven by technology, has gained 26%.

I believe this recent underperformance presents long-term investors with a good opportunity to build positions in Deere as multiple indicators point to a cycle-bottom in 25E and the company's strong history of cash allocation should support EPS over the period. And while I acknowledge there might be further weakness in shares as the downcycle unfolds, I think recent sideways trading and valuations present an attractive risk/reward profile. I also note that at current levels of diversion between trailing and forward multiples, Deere shares have historically performed strongly over the next 24 months, gaining on average 80%.

I issue a YE24 price target of $475/sh based on 26E EPS as I estimate investors will soon look past the current downturn and initiate Deere shares at an Overweight rating. Potential risks to my thesis include a stronger than expected downturn in agricultural machinery end markets, further declining farm fundamentals and less favorable crop price developments.

Company Overview

John Deere & Co. is one of the world's largest makers of agricultural ("Ag") equipment and a major producer of construction, forestry, and commercial and residential lawn care equipment. The company sells John Deere and other brands primarily through its own dealer network and also sells lawn and garden products through home improvement retailers. It also offers financing solutions as well as aftermarket services and spare parts to customers to support them throughout the lifecycle of their machines. As of 2024 the company operates via four segments:

Production & Precision Ag - Contributing ~40% of FY23 revenue, the segment caters to large-scale agricultural customers farming corn, soybeans, grains, cotton or sugar. Main products include large tractors, combine harvesters and cotton pickers as well as soil preparation, seeding and crop care equipment. The segment's largest pure-play competitors include AGCO (AGCO) and CNH Industrial (CNH).

Small Ag and Turf - The small agriculture and turf segment (~25% of FY23 revenue) manufactures and distributes mid-size and small tractors, hay and forage equipment, riding and commercial lawn equipment, golf course equipment and utility vehicles. Customers mainly include dairy and livestock producers, high-value crop producers as well as individual consumers. Similar to the large-scale Ag segment, Deere's primary competitors in the space are AGCO and CNH Industrial.

Construction & Forestry - The construction and forestry segment, contributing ~15% of FY23 sales, provides solutions for earthmoving, forestry, and roadbuilding. Primary products are crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, milling machines and log harvesters. Peers include AGCO's and CNH Industrial's construction divisions but especially in the construction space Caterpillar (CAT) and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) are key competitors.

Financial Services - The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by John Deere dealers of new and used equipment. In addition, the financial services segment provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment, finances retail revolving charge accounts, and offers extended equipment warranties. The segment generates ~10% of total revenue.

Key Investment Thesis

While inventories remain elevated, stabilized crop prices should support an Ag equipment cycle-trough in 2025. Elevated crop prices and soaring farm incomes have driven significant equipment buying over the past years with 4Q-rolling average unit sales jumping ~50% from March 2020 to March 2022. While initially being short on stock, Ag vehicle dealers have since then seen a high buildup in inventories with stocks doubling from ~80k as of YE21 to more than 160k as of mid-2023 as sales began to normalize. Inventory buildup and subsequent destocking and depressed order activity at farm customers have significantly hurt Deere and other Ag equipment manufacturers with unit sales for the Jan-March 2023 period dropping to the lowest since early 2020.

Despite inventories remaining elevated and likely further downward pressure on sales in the coming quarters, as expressed by the latest full year guidance cut, I remain confident in Deere's ability to maneuver the cycle. As per the Q2 analyst call, the company plans to manage demand weakness by underproducing expected retail demand by the HSD globally in large Ag equipment for the remainder of 2024. And while the demand outlook remains unclear, I believe there are several factors supporting a downcycle bottoming in 2025. On one note, future farm expectations as polled by Purdue University and CME have remained above their mid-2022 troughs even as current perceived conditions dropped below in April.

Surveyed US Farm Conditions (Purdue University, CME Group)

Corn prices, which represent the majority driver of income for most US farms, have also stabilized recently and, despite being down significantly from recent 2022 highs, continue to remain elevated relative to history. Since troughing in March at $4.1/bushel, corn prices have rebounded slightly to $4.5/bushel as rain had been causing delays in crop planting. The US Department of Agriculture ("USDA") expects corn prices to remain roughly constant through 2024 and 2025 with lower forecasted US and Ukraine domestic production partially offset by additional exports from Brazil and the European Union.

USDA

Additional support for corn prices should come from increased ethanol production which during the 2023/24 farm year had on average hovered ~2-3% above the previous year and the 5-year average. Key components of higher corn-ethanol use, which the USDA expects to continue through the year, are favorable blending margins and overall elevated costs of gasoline.

USDA

In total I see Deere's equipment sales (net of financial services) falling ~19% from 2023's cycle-high to cycle-bottom in 25E which is broadly in line with previous downcycles (average 14% drop peak to trough). With downcycles having lasted mostly lasted 1-3 years since 1994 and dealers working through current excess inventory as OEMs underproduce demand, I then estimate a cyclical recovery from 26E onwards.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Diversion between trailing and forward multiples indicates significant upside potential over the next 2 years. As of May 2024 Deere shares trade at a NTM forward P/E of 12.0x while based on LTM earnings the stock trades at 14.7x. This implies a divergence of positive 2.7x between trailing and forward earnings, a diversion not seen since the last cycle-trough in 2016 (excl. the initial Covid-19 crash in 2020). On a relative basis this implies a -23% relative difference between trailing and forward multiples.

Bloomberg

Over the past 10 years, 2Y forward price returns have been highly correlated with relative LTM/NTM multiple differences, implying a favorable current setup as EPS estimates have continued to trend lower given guidance cuts and Ag market destocking.

Historical returns for diversions comparable in scale to the current one have ranged from ~130% to ~30% with a regression indicating ~83% return potential over the next 24 months. While past performance is not a guarantee for future results and any regression analysis such as this should be viewed with some amount of discretion, it does align with the mantra for cyclical stocks to buy when estimates are the lowest.

Bloomberg

I see potential for Deere to retire ~8% of shares through YE26, supporting EPS by ~6% on average. Deere has a strong history of allocating cash towards shareholders, both through common dividends and share buybacks. Over the 20-year span from 20023 to 2023, the company generated ~$73B in cash from operations while spending ~$19B on organic capex and financial investments for free cash flow of ~$54B net of M&A. Of those $54B, Deere paid out roughly 27% as dividends and a further 55% via buybacks for a total payout ratio of 82% of FCF (60% of CFO). For context, those are ratios aimed at by Oil & Gas companies, which are currently seen as the prime example for shareholder-value focused businesses. Considering targeted FCF payout ratios for i.e. ConocoPhillips of >60% and Devon Energy at >50%, I believe Deere shares offers a highly compelling value proposition to shareholders.

Cash Sources and Uses since 2004 (Deere & Co IR)

Through those ~$29B in buybacks, the company has been able to almost halve its sharecount since 2004.

Data by YCharts

For the period from 2014 to 2023 alone, I estimate those buybacks have on average provided a mid double-digit boost to EPS, significantly contributing to Deere's strong performance and ~15% EPS CAGR. Simultaneously they have fueled a dividend/sh CAGR of ~9% with shares currently yielding 1.5% on a forward basis at an attractive <20% payout ratio.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Going forward and especially considering significantly depressed earnings in 24E and 25E, I estimate Deere to continue buying back shares, supporting EPS through the cyclical downturn. Assuming management guidance of ~$7B in CFO and ~$1.9B in capex for 24E, I estimate ~$5.1B in 24E FCF, growing to ~$7.2B and $8.2B for 25E and 26E. Applying historical payout ratios of 80% of FCF, I estimate Deere could retire up to 8% of currently outstanding shares through YE24 at flat share price, implying a 4%/6%/9% uplift to 24E/25E/26E EPS respectively.

24E-26E FCF Allocation (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

Valuation

For 24E I largely model revenues and operating margins in line with management's guidance as of Q2 release after which I estimate a bottoming in 25E with a gradual recovery in 26E.

In the Production & Precision Ag segment I see a 25% YoY decline in revenues, on the lower end of negative 20-25% guidance with operating margins coming in at 20%, slightly below management's expectations of 20.5-21.5% as I believe large Ag headwinds to continue to accelerate through 2024. With sales bottoming at -5% YoY in 25E, I then model a slight recovery by 26E with margins bottoming at 19.5% and expanding to 21.5% by 26E.

While I estimate accelerating headwinds in large Ag, Small Ag & Turf should fare better due to healthy crop pricing in the segment's key end markets and a resilient consumer. For 24E I model a 20% YoY sales decline (guide: 20-25%) with operating margins dropping to 14%, within management's forecast of 13.5-14.5%. Flat in 25E as the cycle bottoms, I then expect sales to recover strongly by 26E with margins expanding to 16% by 26E.

I view Construction & Forestry as the most resilient segment in the near term with sales down 5% YoY for 24E and then rebounding at 5% annually through 26E. Margins should also hold up better at 17%, 17.5% and 18.5% respectively for 24E, 25E and 26E while I estimate flat sales in Financial & Other with margins reexpanding to 20% by 26E.

In total I see EBIT margins dropping to 17.6% in 24E before rebounding to 19.6% by 26E as I estimate lower volumes will be countered by strategic cost savings measures . At a constant tax rate of 22% and assuming continuous share repurchases, I estimate EPS to decline by 28% in 24E, followed by a 5% expansion in 25E and 17% growth in 26E to ~$30.

DE Model (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

I value Deere shares based on its 10-year average 2Y forward P/E multiple of 15.6x, applied to my estimates for 26E EPS as I believe investors will soon turn their attention towards cyclical recovery and value shares on future prospects. At $30.44 in 26E EPS this yields a price target of $475/sh, implying ~27% upside through YE24.

