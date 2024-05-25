Harris Associates International Small Cap Strategy Q1 2024 Commentary

FeelPic

Market Environment

Major global equity markets showed strength throughout the first quarter of 2024. The U.S. and Europe were aided by excitement surrounding artificial intelligence, encouraging economic data and investor expectations for rate cuts from central banks this calendar year. During the quarter, U.S. equity markets reached new highs and Japanese equities continued to rise, surpassing a record high from 34 years ago. While equities in China had been pressured throughout 2023, the first quarter of 2024 showed a recovery. In March, the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan all held meetings. While the U.S., U.K. and Europe chose to leave interest rates unchanged while they continue to monitor evolving economic data, the Bank of Japan enacted its first rate hike since 2007 and exited negative interest rate territory.

Portfolio Performance

The portfolio's return was 0.65% (net) for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index that returned 2.58% for the same period.

Top contributors

DS Smith (OTCPK:DITHF) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.K.-headquartered materials company's stock price rose in February following the interest it received from Mondi, a U.K.-based multinational packaging and paper group, regarding a takeover. DS Smith's stock price rose again in March as a result of an announcement that it was in discussions to be acquired by International Paper, the U.S. rival pulp and paper company, which created the possibility of a bidding war. We appreciate that DS Smith has two potential bidders and will continue to monitor the situation until a formal offer is made, which is currently expected to be in April.

Top detractors

St. James's Place (OTCPK:STJPF) was a top detractor during the quarter. In January, the U.K.-based wealth manager reported net inflows for 2023 that were £4.6 billion lower than in 2022. The disappointing update came on the heels of the company's announcement of a large overhaul of its fee structure. In February, the company reported full year 2023 results. Underlying cash results fell below our expectations primarily due to the margin from new business and other revenues and expenses. The big miss, in our view, was the large provision charge that St. James's Place took to account for potential client reimbursements. There were increasing complaints from clients that the company was charging them without actually dispensing any advice. St. James's Place conducted an internal investigation, which cited service gaps that existed before the company implemented Salesforce in 2021. The provision charge covers the appointment of an investigative assessment, the anticipated cost of refunding service fees, the administration costs to operate the refund program, and an interest expense to compensate for the time value of money. We met with management following the release of results and continue to believe in the long-term prospects of St. James's Place.

Portfolio Positioning

We initiated the following position(s) during the period:

TIS, Inc. (OTCPK:TISNF) is one of Japan's largest IT Services companies. It's a company we are familiar with and have previously owned as a firm, but sold as the stock price reached our estimate of intrinsic value. More recently, the stock has underperformed as growth next year is likely to slow due to the completion of several large scale projects, making for a difficult comparison base. However, excluding these large projects, business fundamentals remain robust as IT spending in Japan continues to very strong. In our view, Japan lags behind most developed nations in terms of digitizing its economy. This fact, combined with the country's shortage of IT engineering talent, should bode well for Japanese IT spending in the future. In addition to long term structural demand for IT services, we like that TIS is led by a strong management team with a good track record of creating shareholder value through smart capital allocation decisions.

We eliminated Applus Services (OTCPK:APLUF) and Vitesco Technologies Group (OTCPK:VTSCY) during the period.

Outlook

While we keep a watchful eye on the macroeconomic environment, we remain focused on our bot-tom-up, fundamental analysis at the company level when constructing portfolios. We invest in businesses priced at substantial discounts to our estimate of intrinsic value, that we believe will grow per share value over time, and have management teams that think and act like owners. Our analysts are generalists who remain industry agnostic and focused on finding value, regardless of what is in favor at any given moment. We believe this positions our portfolios for sustainable, long-term success.

The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account's portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable. The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers' research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice. This content is not a recommendation of or an offer to buy or sell a security and is not warranted to be correct, complete or accurate. Data is in terms of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Certain comments herein are based on current expectations and are considered "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect assumptions and analyses made by the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe are relevant. Actual future results are subject to a number of investment and other risks and may prove to be different from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index (net) is designed to measure performance of small-cap stocks across 22 of 23 Developed Markets (excluding the United States). The index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. This benchmark calculates reinvested dividends net of withholding taxes. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. ©2024 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved. Click to enlarge

