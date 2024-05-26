Summit Hotel Properties: I Am Still Long The 7.4% Preferred Shares

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Summit Hotel Properties had a decent start to 2024 with decently strong FFO and AFFO results.
  • The AFFO adjusted for capital expenditures was approximately $12M, with a payout ratio of approximately 25% for the preferred dividends.
  • The LTV ratio is approximately 48.2% based on book value, but drops to just over 40% when considering acquisition value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Nagoya Marriott Associa Hotel in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I like preferred shares as a portion of my fixed income portfolio and I am keeping my fingers on the pulse of a lot of different issuers and preferred shares to make sure there are no unexpected surprises. I

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.28K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INN.PR.E, INN.PR.F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on INN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INN
--
INN.PR.E
--
INN.PR.F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News