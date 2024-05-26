Verastem: A Shocking Drop On 'Positive' Data (Maintain Buy)

May 26, 2024 2:02 AM ETVerastem, Inc. (VSTM) Stock
Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Verastem Oncology's stock dropped significantly after the announcement of data from the RAMP-205 study investigating avutometinib in combination with standard chemotherapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer.
  • The study showed promising early efficacy signal with 87% response rate, but also a high rate of serious adverse events.
  • Verastem Oncology is on track to secure a drug approval for avutometinib, but their low cash position poses a significant risk.

Tangle of Multi Colored Wire

PM Images

Topline Summary and Update

Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) is a cancer-focused developmental pharmaceutical company focusing on a few drugs targeting key pathways known to be important in tumor development and progression. In my prior coverage

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.25K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VSTM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VSTM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VSTM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News