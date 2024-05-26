NVDL: The Best Leveraged ETF To Maximize Your Nvidia Gains Post Q1 Earnings

JHVEPhoto

In an earlier article on the Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (NVDU), I outlined why a better option to leverage gains on a core Nvidia (NVDA) holding was another, similar ETF with greater liquidity. That ETF was the Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL), and today, I’d like to reiterate that Buy recommendation in a strong way because the underlying company has proven over and over again in the last year or more that its success is more than just a flash in the pan.

Here’s what I said in that earlier article:

Overall, I might be comfortable assigning a Buy to NVDU, but on a comparative basis, I think NVDL is the better play here considering its much larger size and greater liquidity in case you’re thinking of entering (and, more importantly, exiting) a relatively large position. For that reason alone, I recommend not using NVDU as your preferred leverage tool to maximize or protect your NVDA gains. Use NVDL instead.

I still stand by that statement, and NVDL has only become stronger since then due to fund inflows that have now grown its AUM to nearly $2.4 billion, with average trading volumes pushing past 15 million during Friday’s trading. But why did it surge like this? The obvious answer is that Nvidia released its earnings report for Q125 and blew all estimates out of the water. Let’s take a closer look at what transpired over the last quarter.

Nvidia’s Estimate-Crushing Performance in Q1

Most sell-side analysts expected NVDA to report superb earnings, but this was unprecedented. Against consensus estimates of $5.58 in adjusted earnings per share and $24.59 billion in revenue, NVDA delivered $6.12 worth of EPS and $26.04 billion at the top.

But that was not even the best of it. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split that will come into effect next month (record date (PDF download) of June 6; shares to be distributed after market close on June 7), allowing investors greater flexibility to purchase this now-expensive $1000+ stock. Normally, a stock split isn’t that meaningful because it doesn’t impact the actual value of the post-split holding in any investor’s portfolio, but there are a couple of nuances here that should be appreciated.

First of all, this is dilution on a massive scale because the shares outstanding instantly increase 10x once the split is in effect. That doesn’t alter each investor’s share of the overall pie, but it does lead to investors being able to take profits off the table in smaller chunks. For instance, if you bought 100 NVDA shares at $500, with the stock split, you’d still have the same $50,000 buy-in cost for your holding, but now you’d be able to sell off in multiples of $100 instead of multiple of $1000. That makes a huge difference when you’re worried about capital gains tax - long or short-term. It lets you pay for your personal expenses without having to ‘oversell’ what you don’t need to. It essentially gives you the ability to sell fractional shares, in a manner of speaking.

The second benefit is that it allows retail investors to buy these shares in that same fractional manner, so if someone only had an extra $800 or so, they can buy about 8 shares instead of having to save up enough cash to buy 1 share at $1000+. That may not be a big deal to investors with hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars' worth of dry powder, but it’s a huge advantage for younger investors looking to build their wealth over time only using what they save from their monthly income. In turn, this creates more liquidity as trading volumes increase, thereby benefiting everyone who’s either buying or selling NVDA shares.

The third benefit, and this is directly related to my thesis for ETFs like NVDL, is that this increased liquidity in the underlying entity's shares brings a gush of money into these leveraged funds. The reason is that the more NVDA shares are available, the larger the liquidity pool fund managers of such ETFs have, to play their leveraged derivatives game. It’s as simple and as complicated as that.

To validate this, we can already see how trading volumes have surged on the core underlying stock. OBV, or On Balance Volume, is essentially a cumulative technical indicator that tells you where the pressure is - on the buying side or the selling side. In NVDA’s case, we saw a confident surge of buying on May 15, followed by a holding-of-breath-type decline in buying momentum heading into Q1 earnings, and then another strong surge after earnings were released.

This chart above clearly shows that investor sentiment around NVDA is highly positive, and with the stock split coming in early June, I expect we’ll see a very similar trend moving into that date.

How that Relates to NVDL’s Performance

This is a great opportunity not only to buy into Nvidia’s AI story, but to also leverage your gains - whether you’re an early investor already sitting on high triple-digit or quadruple-digit gains or you’re a late investor who’s only just getting into the AI game. That’s where NVDL can play an invaluable role in boosting your portfolio.

Let’s see how NVDL has done over the same time period between May 15 and the close of trading on Friday, May 24.

Here, again, we see a similar pattern, but with an important difference.

The difference between the OBV for NVDA and NVDL lies in the fact that there is some sharp selling within the overall increase in buying momentum. And that’s normal, because this is a leveraged ETF, and that leverage can lead to value destruction when you hold the ETF shares for prolonged periods of time. That’s one of the reasons we’re seeing that sudden volume spurt right after earnings were announced, but immediately after that we see a sell-off, which shows that more cautious investors pull out rather than risk the kind of volatility that the ETF showed over the past few days. That’s NVDL investors taking those extra gains off the table. The upward trend resumes thereafter, indicating that buying pressure is still very much present.

That’s what makes my Buy recommendation relevant at this time. There’s clearly enough momentum for NVDL to continue making its daily gains. But you still have to play this very carefully, buying the ETF when momentum is clearly on an uptrend and selling when you see buying pressure weaking. If you follow this strategy, you can literally make 2X the gains that you would on your core NVDA holding - and that's over and above what you gain on NVDA itself.

However, that bullish theme comes with a whole set of warnings that’s worth repeating.

Risks Related to Leveraged ETFs

The first risk to be aware of is the fact that the 2X leverage here works both ways. In other words, a 2X drop in one day could more than wipe out a 2X gain from the previous day.

To elaborate, let’s say NVDA gained 5% on the first day (when you also bought NVDL), and then lost 5% on the second day. Assuming you sold your NVDL shares at the end of the second day, you’d assume that you broke even, correct? WRONG! Let’s say you bought NVDL at $40. At the end of the first day, your gain would have been 10%, which is twice the gain on NVDA. That puts your end of day NVDL value at $44 for a 10% gain. Assuming you lost 10% on the second day, your loss wouldn’t be $4; it would be $4.40, so at the end of the second day, your NVDL share is actually worth less than $40. It’s worth $39.60, or 99% of the original value. And that’s not accounting for the transaction fees when buying and selling, management fees, and other expenses incurred by the fund managers that investors ultimately pay for from their gross gains.

The problem here is two-fold.

First of all, it’s mathematically incorrect to assume that a loss of a certain percentage can be made up by a gain of the same percentage. Losing 10% of $40 is not as bad as losing 10% of $44, and this is something a lot of investors don’t understand, surprisingly.

The second problem is the daily reset on leveraged ETF shares. Since NVDL resets to the market price of the underlying index or, in this case, NVDA, at the start of each trading day, you’re facing what’s known as a ‘constant leverage trap’ that you may not even be aware of. That’s why it’s important that you only hold these leveraged ETFs for one trading day at a time, and 2-3 days at the most.

Another risk, which is thankfully absent to a great degree with NVDL right now, is liquidity. As we saw, NVDL’s AUM has increased to nearly $2.4 billion, and that’s because of the increased investor interest in boosting NVDA gains - or just to benefit from NVDA’s momentum without actually buying the stock. This risk will be further mitigated by the stock split, so investors are fairly safe from this particular risk, but only for the time being. The moment NVDA starts showing volatility is the moment you need to stop the NVDL play and bide your time until the next bull run, which I believe will inevitably come.

Again, leveraged ETFs are far too risky for novice investors, so unless you’re comfortable with ‘trading’ as opposed to ‘investing’ and you know the ins and outs of quickly building or exiting a position on a leveraged security, please stay away. You can make more than adequate gains without resorting to this method. That’s why the SEC is quite verbose in warning investors about leveraged plays:

Holding a levered and/or inverse single-stock ETF is not the same as holding the underlying stock, a traditional ETF, or even a non-single stock levered and/or inverse ETF. It is riskier for several reasons. Importantly, like many other complex exchange-traded products, levered and/or inverse single-stock ETFs aim to provide returns over extremely short time periods (in some cases even a single day). New risks may emerge for investors who hold these products for longer than that. Investors should be aware that if they were to hold these funds for longer than a day, the performance of these funds may differ significantly from the levered and/or inverse performance of the underlying stock during the same period of time. Additionally, unlike traditional ETFs, or even other levered and/or inverse ETFs, these levered and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Because levered single-stock ETFs in particular amplify the effect of price movements of the underlying individual stocks, investors holding these funds will experience even greater volatility and risk than investors who hold the underlying stock itself. Though these products will be listed and traded on an exchange, they are not right for every investor. Levered and/or inverse single-stock ETFs pose risks that are unique and complex. We encourage all investors to consider these risks carefully before deciding to invest in levered and/or inverse single-stock ETFs.

Closing Statement

My confidence is based on the very strong demand for AI chips, and with Blackwell now at full production, the Hopper platform staying strong (“data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference on the Hopper platform”), and the Grace Hopper Superchip contributing to greater supercomputing energy efficiency, we’re going to see several more quarters like this one. Not as jaw-dropping as time goes by, perhaps, because demand has to subside at some point - when companies that are now spending billions on AI hardware, software, and talent finally hit that hard ROI wall. I don’t see that happening in the near or medium term, but that time will definitely come, because nothing in this world gives you infinite gains. However, it can certainly go on for a long time before investors realize that these companies aren’t showing the kind of stellar shareholder returns that they’d hoped for. Apple (AAPL), for example, is walking a fine line when it comes to shareholder returns, and despite the sound thrashing I received from AAPL permabulls for my recent article, titled, Apple: Shiny No More - Sell Now And Keep Your Profits Thus Far, I know with certainty that Nvidia will be in a similar position one day. In the distant future, perhaps, but that day will come as sure as the sun will rise in the East. In the meantime, however, enjoy your gains from NVDA - bolstered to even higher levels by leveraged ETFs like NVDL. As always, these are just my opinions, and I welcome any comments on my work. Thank you.