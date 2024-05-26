Thapana Onphalai

I am ramping up my exposure to New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) this week, as the business development company has been able to grow its dividend payments and has attractive total return potential.

The stock is presently priced below net asset value, and I think that the company has upside in its Equity portfolio as long as the U.S. economy is doing well. With a 10% yield, that is covered by net investment income, and taking into account that the central bank is not eager to lower short-term interest rates in the near-term thanks to stubborn inflation, I think that the risk/reward relationship for New Mountain Finance is quite compelling.

As a consequence, I have made NMFC the second-largest BDC holding in my passive income portfolio.

My Rating History

Due to concerns over softening tailwinds for net investment income growth, I lowered my stock classification for New Mountain Finance to Hold, a rating that I think is no longer suitable considering that the market has seen a worrisome uptick in inflation this year.

With inflation resurging in 2024, I think that floating-rate BDCs remain attractive investment vehicles for passive income investors.

Furthermore, NMFC has an attractive Equity component in its portfolio, which could allow for lucrative exits in a strong U.S. economy.

Portfolio Review

New Mountain Finance is a business development company that is focused on the upper middle market and Senior Secured Lending in particular.

The BDC is further focused on a-cyclical sectors for its loan investments that have a low degree of sales and cash flow volatility, which in turn translates into a stable amount of recurring net investment income.

New Mountain Finance was concentrated in First and Second Liens (71%) as of March 31, 2024 though the company also maintained a rather high Equity allocation of 14% (both Preferred and Common Equity).

New Mountain Finance’s Equity investments could become more valuable in a growing economy, in my view. As a consequence, I think that NMFC has higher total cash return potential than your average BDC that is primarily concentrated in income-producing debt investments.

Portfolio Overview (New Mountain Finance)

New Mountain Finance’s total investment value as of March 31, 2024 was $3.1 billion, up $58.7 million QoQ, primarily due to new net originations in the amount of $46.9 million. Of those new net originations, First Liens in the Software Industry were particularly demanded by New Mountain Finance’s portfolio companies.

Portfolio Originations (New Mountain Finance)

New Mountain Finance’s achieved a relatively low amount of loan losses (relative to the total amount of capital invested) over time. Since the BDC’s IPO in 2011, New Mountain Finance made a total of $9.5 billion in investments and realized only $37 million in cumulative net losses.

Since NFMC has been prolific in returning extra cash to shareholders, I think the BDC is a particularly promising investment in a growing U.S. economy. In 1Q24, the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.6%. In a growing economy, NMFC has considerable potential for Equity exits, which in turn could translate into special dividend potential.

Performance Since IPO (New Mountain Finance)

Equity Focus Could Drive Special Dividend Potential In 2024

New Mountain Finance offers passive income investors a regular dividend, a supplementary dividend and even, occasionally, a special dividend. The base dividend pay-out is presently anchored at $0.32 per share, which has most recently been complemented by a $0.02 per share supplemental dividend to distribute excess portfolio income.

The payment of a special dividend in the fourth quarter increased the company’s pay-out ratio temporarily to 115% of adjusted net investment income, but I anticipate the pay-out ratio to normalize and drop back to approximately 90% based on run-rate NII in 2024. In the first quarter, New Mountain Finance had a 94% pay-out ratio and despite supplemental and special dividends in the last year, the twelve months dividend pay-out ratio has been 98%.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

I Am Buying The Dip

As of March 31, 2024, New Mountain Finance’s net asset value was $12.77 per share, reflecting a 0.8% QoQ decline. Presently, New Mountain Finance is selling for a 2% discount to net asset value, whereas the BDC managed to sell at a premium valuation in 2024.

I think that New Mountain Finance could re-rate to a 10% premium to net asset value if its Equity portfolio keeps performing well and if the BDC conducts some lucrative investment exits in 2024, the odds of which are high in a growing U.S. economy, in my view.

Peer BDCs like Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) are all selling at premiums to net asset value. With a 1.1x NAV multiple, I arrive at an intrinsic value for NMFC of $14.05, and I think New Mountain Finance has a reasonable shot at growing into a higher valuation in 2024.

Data by YCharts

Why An Investment In NFMC Might Disappoint

The trajectory of inflation will have a big impact on the investment thesis and, in particular, the central bank’s response to it. With inflation surprising to the upside earlier this month, I think the central bank will want to carefully weigh its next steps and potentially allow a higher-for-longer environment to reign which would benefit New Mountain Finance’s floating-rate positioned debt investment portfolio (which is 88% floating-rate).

With the U.S. economy being in great shape, I think NMFC has a particularly strong outlook for portfolio income growth in 2024.

My Conclusion

New Mountain Finance is a promising business development company in the upper middle market segment, but the BDC also takes junior capital positions in order to spice up its total returns.

New Mountain Finance has proven to be very shareholder-friendly when it comes to the distribution of portfolio excess income, and the BDC therefore has considerable potential for special dividend payments in 2024.

New Mountain Finance’s stock is presently available for passive income investors at a 2% discount to book value, and the stock pays a healthy, NII-covered 10% dividend yield.

The value proposition looks solid, and I have such conviction in the BDC that I made NMFC my second-biggest holding in my passive income portfolio.