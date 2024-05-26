Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My initial bearish thesis about UiPath (NYSE:PATH) aged well as the stock declined by 22.5% over the last three months, compared to +6.3% from the S&P 500. The company releases its quarterly earnings on May 29 and today I want to update my analysis in light of this crucial event and also share my insights about recent developments. Despite strong past quarter's earnings, it was likely an outlier instead of part of a robust trend. The Q1 revenue growth and EPS dynamic are expected to notably soften, which is a warning sign. The market's sentiment around the stock also appears to be weak and Wall Street expectations about the upcoming earnings release are mixed. The valuation still does not look attractive, even after a 24% YTD share price dip. All in all, I reiterate my "Sell" rating for PATH.

Recent developments

PATH released its latest quarterly earnings on March 13, when the company topped both revenue and EPS consensus expectations. Revenue growth accelerated to 31% YoY, and the adjusted EPS expanded from $0.15 to $0.22.

The past quarter was remarkable because it was the first time in history when the company delivered positive GAAP operating margin of almost 4%. However, part of this improvement was achieved due to the notably decreased R&D to revenue ratio, from 26% to around 21% YoY. The free cash flow [FCF] was also positive in Q4 and achieved $121 million. This helped to further improve PATH's solid financial position with $1.9 billion in cash and shallow leverage levels. The company's clean balance sheet is an apparent source of strength as it provides PATH with more financial flexibility to further fuel growth.

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for May 29. Wall Street expectations are mixed since there were 7 upward and 8 downward EPS forecast revisions over the last 90 days. Q1 revenue is expected to be $333 million, a 15% YoY increase. Growth deceleration is notable compared to Q4 revenue dynamic. The adjusted EPS is expected to expand by a modest one cent.

Stellar Q4 performance does not persuade me to be bullish before the upcoming earnings release. The fact that revenue growth is poised to decelerate significantly, combined with a substantial sequential decline in adjusted EPS, indicates that Q4 success is likely to be an outlier and not a sustainable trend.

My opinion about the unsustainability of key financial metrics spike in Q4 FY 2024 is also backed by the deteriorating dynamic of two crucial business metrics: annualized renewal run-rate [ARR], and dollar-based net-retention rates. Over the last five quarters, the ARR CAGR decelerated from 48% to 32%. The dollar-based net retention rate has also deteriorated almost every single quarter since Q4 FY 2023. I understand that as comparatives become larger, growth rates are also poised to decelerate. However, losing from 3 to 4 percentage points for the ARR CAGR appears too rapid for a company with annual revenue around $1.5 billion.

Moreover, let us not forget that the market is not very generous for big bull runs during the Q1 earnings season. According to FactSet's latest Earnings Insights, "the market is rewarding positive earnings surprises reported by S&P 500 companies slightly less than average while punishing negative earnings surprises reported by S&P 500 companies more than average". Moreover, the percentage of S&P 500 companies issuing negative EPS guidance for Q2 2024 is 59% [60 out of 101].

The weak market's sentiment around the stock before earnings is also demonstrated by the substantial last month's underperformance compared not only to the broader U.S. market, but also to the iShares Russel 2000 Growth ETF (IWO).

To conclude, I am quite cautious about the company's upcoming earnings release. The past quarter's massive performance is likely to be an outlier and as growth in key business metrics is deteriorating consistently. The market sentiment around PATH's Q1 earnings appears to be weak as well.

Valuation update

The stock rallied by 16% over the last twelve months but had a tough start into the year 2024 with a 24% YTD price decline. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns PATH with a "C+" valuation grade, indicating that the stock is approximately fairly valued. Indeed, a 0.98 forward non-GAAP PEG looks good. On the other hand, the above 30 forward P/E ratio and a 7 forward P/S ratio do not seem to be attractive multiples.

Frankly speaking, looking solely on ratios does not give enough answers. Therefore, simulating a discounted cash flow [DCF] model is vital to understand PATH's valuation.

PATH has extremely low debt levels. Therefore, I will use its cost of equity as a discount rate. The capital asset pricing model (CAPM) is my choice to calculate PATH's cost of equity. Risk-free rate is the current 10-year U.S. treasuries yield, provided by Yahoo Finance. My U.S. equity market risk assumption is 5.7%. According to Seeking Alpha, PATH's beta is 1.86%. Incorporating all these variables into the CAPM formula gives me a 15.07% cost of equity.

Two other crucial assumptions that I must estimate are the revenue growth and FCF margin dynamic for the next decade. Base year revenue is consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Base year FCF ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] margin is zero because the TTM level is slightly negative.

According to Statista, the RPA software is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2023 to $23.9 billion in 2030. This is around 34% CAGR. PATH delivered a 31% CAGR since 2021. As the industry becomes larger, it becomes more attractive for new entrants and the competition is poised to intensify. Moreover, the larger PATH's revenue comparatives become, revenue pace should decelerate naturally.

Therefore, it is difficult to expect that PATH's revenue CAGR will accelerate to 34% over the next decade, quite a long distance. Moreover, consensus estimates forecast PATH's revenue growth to decelerate to 15.4% by FY 2027. Therefore, I think that incorporating a 15% revenue CAGR is a fairly optimistic assumption. For the FCF margin expansion PATH has a solid track record of improving the metric. Therefore, I project a 150 basis points yearly expansion, meaning a strong correlation with revenue growth.

The business's fair value is $7.6 billion, 30% lower than the current market cap. Therefore, the stock still cannot be called attractively valued.

Bulls might say that a 15% revenue growth assumption is too conservative for PATH. Okay, let me simulate an alternative scenario with a 20% revenue CAGR and all other assumptions untouched.

Even with a 20% revenue CAGR for the next decade, the business's fair value is still slightly below the current market cap. Therefore, the stock is overvalued even with a very generous revenue growth assumption priced in.

Risks to my bearish thesis

In late November 2023 PATH traded very close to current levels, i.e. the stock was highly likely also overvalued then. However, the overvaluation was not an obstacle for PATH to surge by 25% after last year's Q3 earnings release. That said, there is a possibility that the stock might spike after earnings again, which will make my bearish thesis look wrong.

Strong sentiment around artificial intelligence might also be a positive catalyst for PATH. The stock is considered by the market to have a solid AI exposure. Therefore, any notable positive developments in the industry might also help the stock to rally.

Announcement of PATH's strategic partnership with any of the hyper scalers might also be a robust short-term positive catalyst for the stock price.

Bottom line

To conclude, PATH is still a "Sell". There is always a possibility that any stock can spike after earnings, but several indicators suggest that investors' sentiment around the stock is quite weak. Moreover, the stock still looks notably overvalued, in my opinion.